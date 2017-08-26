TEAM NEWS



Midfielder Eden Hazard will start for Chelsea for the first time this season in their Carabao Cup third-round tie with Nottingham Forest.



Hazard, who broke his ankle in June, has made three substitute appearances in the past 10 days for the Blues, who are without the suspended David Luiz.



Midfielder David Vaughan could return from a groin injury for Forest.



Boss Mark Warburton could also bring defender Eric Lichaj and winger Mustapha Carayol.



Both teams could make numerous changes, with Chelsea likely to rest players.



That could mean opportunities for striker Michy Batshuayi and young players such as Charly Musonda and Kenedy.



Winger Pedro is unlikely to be risked because of a leg injury, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) is also absent.



MATCH FACTS

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have met once before in the League Cup, with the Blues winning 2-1 a third-round replay in 1971-72 after drawing 1-1 in the original match - a campaign in which Chelsea reached the final, only to lose 2-1 to Stoke City.



The Blues have won 17 of their 19 League Cup against lower-league opposition (D2), including wins in each of their past nine.



Nottingham Forest's win against Newcastle in round two was their first League Cup win against opponents from a higher division since December 1993 after losing each of the 11 beforehand.



Chelsea have only failed to reach round four of the League Cup in just one of their last 11 seasons - losing 4-3 to Newcastle with Shola Ameobi netting a late winner.



Forest haven't progressed to the fourth round stage since 2004-05, losing in the third round last season to Premier League opponents Arsenal, 4-0.





