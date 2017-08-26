₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,678 members, 3,803,765 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 07:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm (974 Views)
|Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by okonja(m): 6:17pm
TEAM NEWS
Midfielder Eden Hazard will start for Chelsea for the first time this season in their Carabao Cup third-round tie with Nottingham Forest.
Hazard, who broke his ankle in June, has made three substitute appearances in the past 10 days for the Blues, who are without the suspended David Luiz.
Midfielder David Vaughan could return from a groin injury for Forest.
Boss Mark Warburton could also bring defender Eric Lichaj and winger Mustapha Carayol.
Both teams could make numerous changes, with Chelsea likely to rest players.
That could mean opportunities for striker Michy Batshuayi and young players such as Charly Musonda and Kenedy.
Winger Pedro is unlikely to be risked because of a leg injury, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) is also absent.
MATCH FACTS
Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have met once before in the League Cup, with the Blues winning 2-1 a third-round replay in 1971-72 after drawing 1-1 in the original match - a campaign in which Chelsea reached the final, only to lose 2-1 to Stoke City.
The Blues have won 17 of their 19 League Cup against lower-league opposition (D2), including wins in each of their past nine.
Nottingham Forest's win against Newcastle in round two was their first League Cup win against opponents from a higher division since December 1993 after losing each of the 11 beforehand.
Chelsea have only failed to reach round four of the League Cup in just one of their last 11 seasons - losing 4-3 to Newcastle with Shola Ameobi netting a late winner.
Forest haven't progressed to the fourth round stage since 2004-05, losing in the third round last season to Premier League opponents Arsenal, 4-0.
SOURCE
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Kimcutie(m): 6:22pm
Hmm.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by feezy(m): 6:22pm
I dedicate my 2nd comment post to the ever silent and strong pple of the Niger delta republic...
So na who Chelsea de follow play
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by okonja(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by SeventyRC: 6:26pm
What is carabo cup?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by katerine7(f): 6:26pm
Blue is the colour
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by greatmarshall(m): 6:27pm
Sure win for Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Zikachat(m): 6:27pm
Let the show begin!!!!!!!!!!! Come on Chelsea fc
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by yungfritzzleDee(m): 6:27pm
my favourite clus chealsea....i sight u.. :Dmy favourite clus chealsea....i sight u..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by KiidaACE(m): 6:29pm
Make dem no cut my slip,,na my own be dat.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by bahgo2001(m): 6:29pm
SeventyRC:Formerly Carling Cup, the new sponsor is Carabo
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by SeventyRC: 6:31pm
bahgo2001:tnx
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Greatmind23: 6:32pm
give me 10 likes I would post the live stream link dstv won't show this I wasted 300mb yesterday to get thrashed by lizard star
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Skybee1(m): 6:32pm
Chelsea all the way, comon Chelsea....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by aydowsky: 6:33pm
Pls will Dstv show d game
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by kelvyn7(m): 6:34pm
GoTv for sure!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by eddie7: 6:34pm
Space booked
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Pascal181: 6:34pm
battle of David nd Goliath obviously
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by toolovely(m): 6:41pm
aydowsky:
Unfortunately, No.
DStv said they don't have right to broadcast the competition......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by SNIPER123: 6:41pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by ginajet(f): 6:43pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by CLIQBOY(m): 6:45pm
How we go watch this match now?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Officialzoe: 6:54pm
nawa o from Carlin cup to carabo cup... dem go soon scrap this tournament
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Izuogu1(m): 6:57pm
Line up.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Izuogu1(m): 6:58pm
Officialzoe:all this names are the names of its sponsors. I think it's Original name is English Football League (EFL)
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by horlakunle25(m): 7:00pm
feezy:bayelsa united! Bt wait ooo! Must u take dis thing everyday?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by dfo12(m): 7:01pm
Optional1 are you ready for the take off tonight? Please come quick and not miss the flight.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by jtigwell0: 7:01pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by Twizzy30(m): 7:02pm
Hazard, Musonda starts for chelsea and also cahill will captain the team.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:06pm
Chelsea 0 vs Nottingham forest 3
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by eddie7: 7:08pm
#CFC XI to face #NFFC: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi, Hazard.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Today At 7:45pm by ifewise(m): 7:09pm
Kwese sport
Must Watch! [video] Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle [bpl Highlights] / Win Up To N5million By Predicting Football Scores For Free!!! / Manchester United vs Leicester City 2-0 - All Goals & Highlights - 26/08/2017 HD
Viewing this topic: lordsniel(m), SortOut, Raphaelaloye(m), frank2075, h8rr, tunezvic(m), ifewise(m), Footballyarn(m), Hisvoice(m), JastSiryin(m), acaolly1(m), enigbon, frank50fun, spartan50(m), CLIQBOY(m), AllenG, Kylekent59, comrChris(m), Lalaonpoint(f) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8