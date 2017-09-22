Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please (685 Views)

Good morning my fellow Corp members. please am in a fix here and seriously need your advise on which project I should embark on in my PPA. I am a batch B stream II Corp member that will be passing out next month. I want to present something to my PPA before I leave. My proprietor has been very nice to me and I feel it would be nice to present the school with something.



previous Batch A Corp member gave the school a notice board, another helped change the school banner, I want to also present something.



though I don't have much on me, so am thinking of an easy to fund project from my pocket.



please your suggestions will be highly welcomed

F.A.N.A.F.I



Find

A

Need

And

Fill

It



That is the best gift. Shine your eyes and see what is lacking and do it... or at least take a step towards it. thats all

A marker board with marker won't be bad..

You can get books for them...

Where are you serving?

Ondo state, Ore to be precise

A marker board with marker won't be bad..



Hmmmmm, I will consider this. but hope it's not expensive

Sorry to say this, but you should be old and capable enough to find a need and respond to it;

Since we are not there with you, we will be foolish to even advise you on what to do...





Put waste baskets at every strategic place in the school and write"Keep (name of school) clean 1 Like

when he paid your school fees, gave birth to you, feed you he didnot announce it on social media

the passing out date for batch B stream 11 is most likely to be december, so it means you still have time to consider the need of the school and attend to it,

you are in best position to tell what to buy for the school because you are serving there.