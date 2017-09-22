₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by jwax: 1:54am On Sep 21
Good morning my fellow Corp members. please am in a fix here and seriously need your advise on which project I should embark on in my PPA. I am a batch B stream II Corp member that will be passing out next month. I want to present something to my PPA before I leave. My proprietor has been very nice to me and I feel it would be nice to present the school with something.
previous Batch A Corp member gave the school a notice board, another helped change the school banner, I want to also present something.
though I don't have much on me, so am thinking of an easy to fund project from my pocket.
please your suggestions will be highly welcomed
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by greatnaija01: 1:57am On Sep 21
That is the best gift. Shine your eyes and see what is lacking and do it... or at least take a step towards it. thats all
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by shawnfamous(m): 2:32am On Sep 21
A marker board with marker won't be bad..
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by wintersnow(m): 6:31am On Sep 21
You can get books for them...
Where are you serving?
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by jwax: 7:14am On Sep 21
wintersnow:Ondo state, Ore to be precise
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by jwax: 7:15am On Sep 21
shawnfamous:
Hmmmmm, I will consider this. but hope it's not expensive
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by veekid(m): 11:33am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by Naijashortcode(m): 11:33am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by umoslink(m): 11:33am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:33am
Sorry to say this, but you should be old and capable enough to find a need and respond to it;
Since we are not there with you, we will be foolish to even advise you on what to do...
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by Florblu(f): 11:35am
Put waste baskets at every strategic place in the school and write"Keep (name of school) clean
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by generalbush: 11:35am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by phkka1(m): 11:35am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by Praktikals(m): 11:36am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by Ximenez(m): 11:36am
A school bus and a standby generator.
Do the double.
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by mykh01(m): 11:37am
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by free2ryhme: 11:38am
jwax:
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by James988: 11:38am
stream2 or stream1
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by Diligentpays: 11:38am
the passing out date for batch B stream 11 is most likely to be december, so it means you still have time to consider the need of the school and attend to it,
you are in best position to tell what to buy for the school because you are serving there.
|Re: What Gift Should I Give To My PPA? Advise Please by gfon(m): 11:39am
If U Culd Afford It,if They Dnt Have A Notice Board,get One 4 Dem
