The stylish media personality is obviously living the baby girl life!



Media personality, Toke Makinwa who is still in New York stepped out two days ago in a Sylvie Chain print silk dress by Gucci worth $2700, which is about N971,000.The stylish media personality is obviously living the baby girl life!

congrats to her 1 Like

In this recession.

So?

since she didn't still from the national corfer...then, I'm cool wit her @o.p, what's ur "consignment"?since she didn't still from the national corfer...then, I'm cool wit her

Nawao.



See how e dey be naa..

Ojo melo laalo laye ta n wo ewu erin

Okay

ewu erin

You know, you can always:

1. borrow the dress (nothing bad in it, afterall people wear borrowed dresses and jewelry to the Oscars in US)

2. resell the dress after wearing it once or twice, so it's no loss

FAKE LIFE No need to quote, already unfollow thread! No need to quote, already unfollow thread!

Baba God will pick my call too soon

Who cares?

C