|Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by dinma007: 7:12am
Media personality, Toke Makinwa who is still in New York stepped out two days ago in a Sylvie Chain print silk dress by Gucci worth $2700, which is about N971,000.
The stylish media personality is obviously living the baby girl life!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by optional1(f): 7:18am
congrats to her
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by mofy1(f): 7:18am
In this recession.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by thesicilian: 7:26am
So?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by comradespade(m): 7:36am
@o.p, what's ur "consignment"? since she didn't still from the national corfer...then, I'm cool wit her
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by Partnerbiz3: 7:55am
Nawao.
See how e dey be naa..
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by Florblu(f): 8:46am
Ojo melo laalo laye ta n wo ewu erin
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by DanielsParker(m): 3:30pm
Okay
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by aoelosdo: 3:30pm
ewu erin
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by nextstep(m): 3:30pm
You know, you can always:
1. borrow the dress (nothing bad in it, afterall people wear borrowed dresses and jewelry to the Oscars in US)
2. resell the dress after wearing it once or twice, so it's no loss
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by dotcomnamename: 3:30pm
FAKE LIFE No need to quote, already unfollow thread!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by ezex(m): 3:30pm
Baba God will pick my call too soon
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by admax(m): 3:31pm
Who cares?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by Discharge: 3:31pm
C
|Re: Toke Makinwa Rocks N970k Silk Dress In New York (photos) by Emmaus12: 3:31pm
Post no bill
