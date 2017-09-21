₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Nollyzonenews: 9:20am
Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is not taking things easy these days as she is all out to share blunt truth about the way people behave especially couples.
Not many may agree on some of the things she says but she is entitled to her opinion as she recently disclosed that large percentage of women are born witches and stingy set of people.
“99% of women are born WITCH, STINGY & HEARTLESS; moment you have one woman, stay away from another women, stay away from friends /family, if possible take her to everywhere like your mobile phone. if you can do all this you will be at peace for the rest of your life but if u can’t do all my brother you are in trouble. The witch spirit and it's full band boys in women can be mean and terrible; women can get angry and be restless on baseless issues, they can use their last kobo to do and undo; women are so secretive and heartless- moments she caught u with another woman or u give attention to what she doesn't like, yeparipa.
“It takes glory of God to survive it, you will see her praying for you but when you turn back na curse.. Women can keep secret for years with facts and she will even allow you to sleep with her, give you food and everything, but pray not to go broke because if you do, she will release all your secret with her and won't give you money because she will believe you will give the money to another woman or on something she doesn't like, even if the money is flowing in her bag, she will become so STINGY.
“If you are too arrogant and confronting, na only God can save you because while you are away, she will never think of her life or kids, her thought becomes evil and she will be contemplating on whether to pack out, quit or kill you; she will become HEARTLESS... While u are feeling like, I'm the man, she can't dictate for me; mama has gone nude cursing and speaking in tongue on top your matter, if care is not taking u can crumble in everything u lay ur hand on.. Women don't need to fly or ve feathers to become witch, some women prefer their man to go broke just for him not to have another woman.”
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by thehedge: 9:24am
dundy woman. looking like a witch herself
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by NaijaCelebrity: 9:33am
lol
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by kalufelix(m): 9:34am
Women Are Known To Be Hosting Some 1001 Demons..
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by MrNollyzone: 9:49am
demons likes demons
kalufelix:
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by lonelydora(m): 10:14am
Who is she? I don't know her. Attention seeker.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Johngla(m): 10:14am
Including your mother
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by benosky(m): 10:14am
IF THEY LIKE THEY SHOULD BE KARISHIKA.
Every man knows that rolling with a witch is the least of our problem when KONJI is high.
Guy: babe how far make we do now...
Babe: do you know am a witch
Konji:
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by modelmike7(m): 10:14am
Who bewitched her
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by myners007: 10:15am
Meaning she is one of them
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by AdaNri1(f): 10:15am
I am the 1% and she and her friends are the 99%. Afterall birds of a feather flock together. Let me not just include her family, out of respect to all mothers who don't deserve their female children to be called witches.
As much as I agree that a lot of women are selfish and mean spirited, I don't think it's a gender thing. Many human beings are self centred and very happy to receive help from people but will never be there for you when you need it.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by ojimbo(m): 10:15am
I could remeber how i cooked by myself and took to one girl a when she was at the hospital.
Now it happened to be my turn. She didn't even place a call to say sorry to me.
I strongly agreed with the woman. They are heartless
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by modelmike7(m): 10:15am
Johngla:99%
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by greatman247(m): 10:15am
Thank God this is coming from a woman, not from man like me but she is 99% right though about women even though not all women but majority of them do those things she talks about.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Slayer2: 10:15am
I don't even understand what she is saying or trying to say
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by ramdris(m): 10:16am
Liz.. They are coming for u..
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by deariekay(m): 10:16am
Feeling important.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Ogashub(m): 10:16am
I surport this
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Divay22(f): 10:16am
I can't agree....she's over exaggerating
For a woman to be heartless, something must have lead to it...
There's no reaction without cause
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by talk2saintify(m): 10:16am
HBD BUFDAE TEW ME
Aw MAny Likes For MY Bufdae
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:16am
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Firstcitizen: 10:16am
Here in Jerusalem, we do not know her
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Unbreakable007: 10:17am
Attention seekers
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by Mendelssohn(m): 10:17am
That's a blotted lie and apocryphal asseveration. It's only borne out of a paroxysm of her own character assembly and an apparent reflection her own marital intentions. I aver at the risk of even sounding platitudinously humdrum that nobody holds a monopoly of an ability to establish tensions and escalating hostility, and likewise, nobody was not born meek, debonair and innocuous. It only takes two live wires to spark or otherwise to remain docile as the balance of power is the most efficacious scale of peace and tranquility, it doesn't exclude marriage which is another platform of society in its own stead. In essence, I have a great askance as to if anyone goes into conjugal equilibrium with another with predetermination to engage in remorseless rancorous ruptures and pettifogging disputations, and neither does it erupt by a reason of a single coincidence or a spontaneous provocation but solely sequel to the two parties, having reached a breaking point after consistently mounting tensions and accumulating aggression.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by OYAY(m): 10:17am
True talk!! Idodo Oro!!!
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by ImmaculateQueen(f): 10:17am
Witches
I laugh in Japanese
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by IRobot7(m): 10:17am
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "99% Of Women Are Born Witch, Stingy & Heartless" by tintingz(m): 10:18am
This is fallacy of generalization, how can you generalize all women? Where is your evidence resesrch of the 99% stats about your claims? You gave fallacious statement about men folks now you're giving same to the women folks.
She has some valid point but her fallacious generalization is what I've problem with.
Attention seeker witch.
