|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by IwantToShashe(m): 6:26pm
Baba God abeg make this my 2 slips enter so I go give you 10% as tithe . na beg I dey beg o
1 Like
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by UrennaNkoli(f): 6:26pm
lol... arsenal don see their mates
1 Like
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by alexistaiwo: 6:27pm
Mukina2 3-0
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
3-1
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by holluwai(m): 6:27pm
The keeper keeps drinking water after every goal. Make e no be say na one drum him go drink today o
1 Like
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:28pm
BATE pulls one back
See bullet header
BAT 1-3 ARS
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by alexistaiwo: 6:28pm
Mukina2 1-3 current score
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Sukses24: 6:30pm
Arsena don finally c their mate ooo... Oya make dem chop!
2 Likes
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:31pm
mukina2:
Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by chimerase2: 6:31pm
Come no be dis bate beat pesin 6 - 0 last weekend
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by lifezone247(m): 6:32pm
That moment when Arsenal are shining and at the end beryen and dutmund drop to eroupa. Yeee mogbe
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:32pm
Thur night
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by chimerase2: 6:32pm
aieromon:u mean say dey wn jam dem for europa?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by mukina2: 6:32pm
aieromon:
is liverpool a team?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by mukina2: 6:33pm
alexistaiwo:
thanks bro ..
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ehix89(m): 6:35pm
LIVE STREAMING LINK PLEASE
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:36pm
aieromon:
haha dey thought he was the best after the arsenal win.
Happy dude is been axed out, he is just disgracing d team.
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:36pm
mukina2:yes it is a 20th century super team
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by AreaFada2: 6:36pm
mukina2:Not just a team. It is the most successful sporting institution in UK. With ManU as a distant second.
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by purplekayc(m): 6:38pm
aieromon:or PSG?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:39pm
chimerase2:
Yes nah
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by IKON360(m): 6:40pm
AreaFada2:Liverpool fans too like history, history of trophies they won before I was born
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:40pm
mukina2:
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by luvola(m): 6:43pm
mukina2:Five times European champions no br team ? no worry , I will come and meet you in Europa.
1 Like
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Greenified(m): 6:43pm
purplekayc:You don't get the Joke. Bayern will drop to Europa if they end 3rd in their group. They will face Arsenal and must win them. Thank me later
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kenonze(f): 6:44pm
So close. Walcott almost got a 1st half hatrick
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kendallwoods(m): 6:45pm
IKON360:I HATE IT WHEN AM TOLD THAT LIVERPOOL WON TROPHIES *BEFORE* BUT WHAT ARE THEY DOING NOW?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kendallwoods(m): 6:46pm
Greenified:for where?
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:47pm
Half time
BAT 1-3 ARS
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by luvola(m): 6:48pm
So assnail who has never and will never win champions league na team ? These gunners are jokers
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:50pm
luvola:
True talk
I'm not sure they can ever win it
|Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by yinkard4me(m): 6:52pm
aieromon:Carlo Ancelotti's management career at Bayern Munich:
60 games �️
42 wins ��
Bundesliga �
DFL- Supercup ��
And lots of beer.
