₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,463 members, 3,820,875 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 07:02 PM

Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live (4054 Views)

Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 / Ajax vs Manchester United: Europa League Final (0 - 2) On 24th May 2017 / Barcelona Vs Bate Borisov : UCL (3 - 0) On 4th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by IwantToShashe(m): 6:26pm
Baba God abeg make this my 2 slips enter so I go give you 10% as tithe . cry na beg I dey beg o cry

1 Like

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by UrennaNkoli(f): 6:26pm
lol... arsenal don see their mates

1 Like

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by alexistaiwo: 6:27pm
Mukina2 3-0
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
3-1
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by holluwai(m): 6:27pm
The keeper keeps drinking water after every goal. Make e no be say na one drum him go drink today o grin grin

1 Like

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:28pm
BATE pulls one back

See bullet header shocked shocked

BAT 1-3 ARS
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by alexistaiwo: 6:28pm
Mukina2 1-3 current score
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Sukses24: 6:30pm
Arsena don finally c their mate ooo... Oya make dem chop!

2 Likes

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:31pm
mukina2:


be nice angry

Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich? grin
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by chimerase2: 6:31pm
Come no be dis bate beat pesin 6 - 0 last weekend undecided
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by lifezone247(m): 6:32pm
That moment when Arsenal are shining and at the end beryen and dutmund drop to eroupa. Yeee mogbe shocked

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:32pm
grin grin grin grin
Thur night grin grin grin
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by chimerase2: 6:32pm
aieromon:


Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich? grin
u mean say dey wn jam dem for europa? grin
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by mukina2: 6:32pm
aieromon:


Ask her oh tongue tongue

is liverpool a team? grin
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by mukina2: 6:33pm
alexistaiwo:
Mukina2
1-3 current score

thanks bro .. cheesy
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ehix89(m): 6:35pm
LIVE STREAMING LINK PLEASE
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:36pm
aieromon:


Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich? grin

haha dey thought he was the best after the arsenal win.
Happy dude is been axed out, he is just disgracing d team.
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:36pm
mukina2:

is liverpool a team? grin
yes it is a 20th century super team
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by AreaFada2: 6:36pm
mukina2:


is liverpool a team? grin
Not just a team. It is the most successful sporting institution in UK. With ManU as a distant second.
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by purplekayc(m): 6:38pm
aieromon:


Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich? grin
or PSG?
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:39pm
chimerase2:
u mean say dey wn jam dem for europa? grin

Yes nah grin grin
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by IKON360(m): 6:40pm
AreaFada2:

Not just a team. It is the most successful sporting institution in UK. With ManU as a distant second.
Liverpool fans too like history, history of trophies they won before I was born
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:40pm
mukina2:


is liverpool a team? grin

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by luvola(m): 6:43pm
mukina2:


is liverpool a team? grin
Five times European champions no br team ? no worry , I will come and meet you in Europa.

1 Like

Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Greenified(m): 6:43pm
purplekayc:
or PSG?
You don't get the Joke. Bayern will drop to Europa if they end 3rd in their group. They will face Arsenal and must win them. Thank me later
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kenonze(f): 6:44pm
So close. Walcott almost got a 1st half hatrick
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kendallwoods(m): 6:45pm
IKON360:

Liverpool fans too like history, history of trophies they won before I was born
I HATE IT WHEN AM TOLD THAT LIVERPOOL WON TROPHIES *BEFORE* BUT WHAT ARE THEY DOING NOW?
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by kendallwoods(m): 6:46pm
Greenified:

You don't get the Joke. Bayern will drop to Europa if they end 3rd in their group. They will face Arsenal and must win them. Thank me later
for where?
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:47pm
Half time

BAT 1-3 ARS
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by luvola(m): 6:48pm
So assnail who has never and will never win champions league na team ? These gunners are jokers
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:50pm
luvola:
So assnail who has never and will never win champions league na team ? These gunners are jokers

True talk
I'm not sure they can ever win it
Re: Bate Borisov Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 3) - Live by yinkard4me(m): 6:52pm
aieromon:


Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich? grin
Carlo Ancelotti's management career at Bayern Munich:
60 games �️
42 wins ��
Bundesliga �
DFL- Supercup ��
And lots of beer.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

UCL : Ac Milan Vs Tottenham Hotspurs [0 - 1] On Tuesday 15th February 2011 / Fulham Vs Liverpool [3-1] On Saturday, 31st October; / 2014/15 UEFA Champions League Semi Final - Barca V Bayern, Madrid V Juventus

Viewing this topic: Greenbullet(m), danyaril2yahoo, sikells(m), senatordave1, kayneri(m), MIGHTYMAN82(m), cameeeeel(m), seankay(m), whizpa(m), Vivly(f), teexploit, dreZilla(m), Baylow25(m), engrelvis(m), ramalex(m), ForValour, gidola(m), DavGrace(m), Middlefinger1, Sheun001(m), Dmeji4444(m), chimerase2, kayzat, shefman9(m), Pamberry(f), Wale03(m), MOwasola58(m), olaolaking(m), ElderlyPerson(m), Truemann(m), samsard(m), BCISLTD, alatbaba1(m), emmavicky(m), freeman67, avalontony(m), Toluene15, Rexsul, Student125(m), Stevengerd(m), obuksjr(m), kendallwoods(m), kenonze(f), ogor67(m) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.