na beg I dey beg o Baba God abeg make this my 2 slips enter so I go give you 10% as tithe .na beg I dey beg o 1 Like

lol... arsenal don see their mates 1 Like

Mukina2 3-0

3-1

The keeper keeps drinking water after every goal. Make e no be say na one drum him go drink today o 1 Like





See bullet header



BAT 1-3 ARS BATE pulls one back

Mukina2 1-3 current score

Arsena don finally c their mate ooo... Oya make dem chop! 2 Likes

be nice

Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich?

Come no be dis bate beat pesin 6 - 0 last weekend

That moment when Arsenal are shining and at the end beryen and dutmund drop to eroupa. Yeee mogbe 3 Likes 1 Share



Thur night Thur night

u mean say dey wn jam dem for europa?

Ask her oh

is liverpool a team?

Mukina2

1-3 current score

thanks bro .. thanks bro ..

LIVE STREAMING LINK PLEASE

Hope you know Arsenal is the reason why Ancelloti was axed by Bayern Munich?

haha dey thought he was the best after the arsenal win.

haha dey thought he was the best after the arsenal win. Happy dude is been axed out, he is just disgracing d team.

yes it is a 20th century super team

Not just a team. It is the most successful sporting institution in UK. With ManU as a distant second.

or PSG?

u mean say dey wn jam dem for europa?

Yes nah

Liverpool fans too like history, history of trophies they won before I was born

is liverpool a team?

Five times European champions no br team ? no worry , I will come and meet you in Europa.

You don't get the Joke. Bayern will drop to Europa if they end 3rd in their group. They will face Arsenal and must win them. Thank me later

So close. Walcott almost got a 1st half hatrick

I HATE IT WHEN AM TOLD THAT LIVERPOOL WON TROPHIES *BEFORE* BUT WHAT ARE THEY DOING NOW?

for where?

Half time



BAT 1-3 ARS

So assnail who has never and will never win champions league na team ? These gunners are jokers

So assnail who has never and will never win champions league na team ? These gunners are jokers

True talk

True talk I'm not sure they can ever win it