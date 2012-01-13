Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) (10385 Views)

Bullion Truck Is Burning At Ketu-Ojota Bridge, Lagos (Photos) / Jeep Hangs On An Electric Pole In Kano After Horrible Accident. Photos / Trailer Poured Its Contents On JIBOWU BRIDGE Towards The Mainland - Pictured (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



He shared the video saying, 'On my way to the office this morning. A trailer hanging on the bridge at the Jibowu end of Ikorodu Road. Traffic on the entire stretch of Ikorodu road. Drive safely'.



Watch video below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADBN2KY8UfM



source : According to entertainment producer, Bunmi Davies, Ikorodu road is blocked at the moment as a huge trailer is hanging over the bridge at the Jibowu end of Ikorodu Road.He shared the video saying, 'On my way to the office this morning. A trailer hanging on the bridge at the Jibowu end of Ikorodu Road. Traffic on the entire stretch of Ikorodu road. Drive safely'.Watch video below:source : http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/video-tragedy-averted-as-trailer-hangs.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29

Oya fast and furious 10









Another record ftc back to back



Meanwhile check my proposed hair style 1 Like

See those people hanging around and chatting...



They won't do anything or contact the appropriate authorities until that thing actually falls and kill people..



We arr our own problems..

Na auto reverse aka trailer dance

f

lekjons:

M M for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu M for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu 1 Like 1 Share

At least Thank God no life was lost.

Buhari why?

Ban all Lorries and components above 10 years old from our roads 24/7 .....................

Danger

I was on a commercial vehicle just yesterday when someone was complaining trailers should not be allowed to ply on many of the Lagos bridges anymore cos the bridges are getting weak. Rail system to eliminate this trailers should be worked on honestly.

ceeroh:

Buhari why?

Are you........? Are you........? 2 Shares

hope no one is injure

Just passing

The traffic is serious,2 bottles of water within onipan to ojuelegba

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

please they should take it away before 4pm oooooo. I can imagine the kind of hold up this will cause today.

Real death trap



Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture





Lagos is it everyday Trailer today, tomorrow.Lagos is it everyday

That's the trailer I sent to kill Bobrisky.



If dem born him papa well, make he drive past dat place. Dat trailer has been spiritually programmed to reverse ontop of his head.



Nonsense being. 1 Like

Trailer fall on you na serious wahala

Do you need granite? We can ship it to anywhere you are .. We have Trucks with auxiliary (MACK OR MAN DIESEL) .. We can also haulage sand from one place to another for you...



If you have a contract based sandfilling job, kindly call me or whatsapp me 07030407370

Today i witnessed how the LRU of LASEMA came to the rescue almost immediately to wade off the danger.



I think states should start taking care of their emergency matters because federal government ain't helping.



Imaging the hours it takes Federal Fire Services to reach buildings on fire, sometimes without water

Lagos and madness na 5 & 6..

Want 100% accurate soccer tips??



Chat me up on whatsapp via 08163878200



I'm a fixed match guru.



Try me!!

unending hold from Apapa down to ikorodu road....Trailers evrywhere.

Settingz321:

Oya fast and furious 10









Another record ftc back to back



Meanwhile check my proposed hair style

i go fit borrow this your head to see the next eclipse? i go fit borrow this your head to see the next eclipse?

Everything on YouTube now. I just don't like it when we have to watch these things on YouTube. In Nigeria now, people are rushing to be the next Linda Ikeji hereby churning out anything to make you click a page. Some of these things posted on YouTube happens everyday elsewhere but bloggers will always make it look like a Nigerian thing in the eyes of the foreigners.

That's true. I saw that and was wondering how that happened.

Hm

Huh?...And why are cars still driving under that bridge for peace sake