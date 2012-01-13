₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 12:05pm
According to entertainment producer, Bunmi Davies, Ikorodu road is blocked at the moment as a huge trailer is hanging over the bridge at the Jibowu end of Ikorodu Road.
He shared the video saying, 'On my way to the office this morning. A trailer hanging on the bridge at the Jibowu end of Ikorodu Road. Traffic on the entire stretch of Ikorodu road. Drive safely'.
Watch video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADBN2KY8UfM
source :http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/video-tragedy-averted-as-trailer-hangs.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Settingz321(m): 12:08pm
Oya fast and furious 10
Another record ftc back to back
Meanwhile check my proposed hair style
1 Like
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by lekjons(m): 2:00pm
See those people hanging around and chatting...
They won't do anything or contact the appropriate authorities until that thing actually falls and kill people..
We arr our own problems..
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by oka4ugoo: 2:00pm
Na auto reverse aka trailer dance
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by kingmekus(m): 2:00pm
f
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by kingmekus(m): 2:02pm
lekjons:M for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by MrSonik: 2:02pm
At least Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by ceeroh(m): 2:02pm
Buhari why?
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Lexusgs430: 2:02pm
Ban all Lorries and components above 10 years old from our roads 24/7 .....................
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by boldcow: 2:03pm
Danger
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by OmoManU: 2:03pm
I was on a commercial vehicle just yesterday when someone was complaining trailers should not be allowed to ply on many of the Lagos bridges anymore cos the bridges are getting weak. Rail system to eliminate this trailers should be worked on honestly.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Settingz321(m): 2:04pm
ceeroh:
Are you........?
2 Shares
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by bellazz(m): 2:05pm
hope no one is injure
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Oladipo1166(m): 2:07pm
Just passing
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by teacherbim(f): 2:07pm
The traffic is serious,2 bottles of water within onipan to ojuelegba
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by orishafemi: 2:08pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by etenyong(m): 2:09pm
please they should take it away before 4pm oooooo. I can imagine the kind of hold up this will cause today.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Royalfurnitures: 2:10pm
Real death trap
Real death trap
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Codyt(m): 2:13pm
Trailer today, tomorrow.
Lagos is it everyday
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by ShyCypher(m): 2:14pm
That's the trailer I sent to kill Bobrisky.
If dem born him papa well, make he drive past dat place. Dat trailer has been spiritually programmed to reverse ontop of his head.
Nonsense being.
1 Like
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by gbaskiboy(m): 2:16pm
Trailer fall on you na serious wahala
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Lazyreporta(m): 2:18pm

If you have a contract based sandfilling job, kindly call me or whatsapp me 07030407370
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by lollypeezle(m): 2:23pm
Today i witnessed how the LRU of LASEMA came to the rescue almost immediately to wade off the danger.
I think states should start taking care of their emergency matters because federal government ain't helping.
Imaging the hours it takes Federal Fire Services to reach buildings on fire, sometimes without water
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by maxzzo1(m): 2:28pm
Lagos and madness na 5 & 6..
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by cyrilkendris(m): 2:30pm

Chat me up on whatsapp via 08163878200
I'm a fixed match guru.
Try me!!
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by FATBAYO(m): 2:33pm
unending hold from Apapa down to ikorodu road....Trailers evrywhere.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Fembleez1(m): 2:38pm
Settingz321:
i go fit borrow this your head to see the next eclipse?
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by FILEBE(m): 2:40pm
Everything on YouTube now. I just don't like it when we have to watch these things on YouTube. In Nigeria now, people are rushing to be the next Linda Ikeji hereby churning out anything to make you click a page. Some of these things posted on YouTube happens everyday elsewhere but bloggers will always make it look like a Nigerian thing in the eyes of the foreigners.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by GREENLIGHTLAW(m): 2:51pm
That's true. I saw that and was wondering how that happened.
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by loobby(m): 3:00pm
Hm
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by Beautyaddy: 3:02pm
Huh?...And why are cars still driving under that bridge for peace sake
|Re: Trailer Hangs On Jibowu Bridge, Lagos (Video) by loobby(m): 3:04pm
.
