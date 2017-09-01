₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Flexygist: 1:55pm
As tweeted by Dj Cuppy.
Coming from the daughter of a billionaire, you gotta take it serious guys!
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/dont-be-a-goldigger-be-a-goal-digger-billionaire-daughter-dj-cuppy-says/
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by selflessposhheart(f): 1:57pm
Cuppy of life
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Tolexander: 2:01pm
is she talking to Victor Anichebe?
E don tey wey the guy even dig a goal last
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by FvckShiT: 2:12pm
After you fúçking dug all the fúçking gold in Victor's blöödyfûçkiñg destiny
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by LesbianBoy(m): 2:40pm
Who is dj cuppy? Mschteeeew!
Broke people always think they have an opinion
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by lekjons(m): 2:54pm
Why won't she say that since her dad is already a gold mine.
So what's her goal in life?
Being the most popular billionaire daughter
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by BUTTERBEER: 2:54pm
Smh
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by nengibo: 2:54pm
Inspiring words for someone born with a silver spoon, just shut up and spend Daddy's free money
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by DanielsParker(m): 2:54pm
Okay, next.. ?
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Tuham(m): 2:54pm
That's the spirit!
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by naijaboiy: 2:55pm
Tell that to Mr.Eazi who's with your sister.
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by loobby(m): 2:55pm
Hmmm anyway cheak my screenshot
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by yeyerolling: 2:55pm
Eleribu na y u dey date rich football. go and dat a contract staff banker that is ambitious first mtcheeew
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by soberdrunk(m): 2:56pm
I dont take advice from those that have never known hunger and suffering because the greatest test to anyone's principles is hunger and suffering......
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by ChopBellefull(m): 2:56pm
Ok.. Ehen.. Shez talking to mr Eazi o.. Bad girl
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by LifeofAirforce(m): 2:56pm
Your papa get money na
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by scooby12: 2:56pm
You go fit talk na. When ya papa don cook better gold soup ready for you
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by nairavsdollars: 2:56pm
taking a swipe at Mr Eazi who left an imaginary N2m per month job to follow her sister
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by dakeskese(m): 2:56pm
... Such razzmatazz!
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by aktolly54(m): 2:57pm
Broke bit.ch will not like these
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Josh44s(m): 2:57pm
LesbianBoy:
She ain't broke bro. But her opinion is wack
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by asawanathegreat(m): 2:57pm
Just show us d way, we will overtake u
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Ogashub(m): 2:57pm
I would swear this girl would have been an instagram runs girl if not that her father is rich
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by TimFisher: 2:58pm
Anichebe u see ur life
start scoring goals!
Mr Eazy....if u don't know,this post is indirectly referring to u...they already know ur plan.so try another plan!
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by ShitHead: 2:59pm
Can I cum and dig you? That's my GOAL.
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Boyooosa(m): 3:00pm
I don't usually value the words that come out from pple like this... Your dad knows better.
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by brownsugar23: 3:00pm
some people cant even dig anything but sha dig something
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by rocknation62(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by Sleyanya1(m): 3:01pm
The wisdom of the poor is regarded not.
Isn't it obvious that this had to make news because of WHO posted it on her timeline?. Many average people post wiser sayings and most times people tend to over look them.
So in essence, do you crave to have a voice and send out words of positive impact out to society? Please in as much as you crave for wisdom ,also crave for wealth. Your voice will be heard.
She had made her point, however some people's goal constitutes Digging the Gold mine
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 3:01pm
All join
|Re: Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger by sukkot: 3:01pm
hmm which one be goal digger again. i guess DJing and spending papas money is goal digging
