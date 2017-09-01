Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dj Cuppy: Don't Be A Goldigger, Be A Goal Digger (4734 Views)

Coming from the daughter of a billionaire, you gotta take it serious guys!



See below:



is she talking to Victor Anichebe?



E don tey wey the guy even dig a goal last 11 Likes 2 Shares

After you fúçking dug all the fúçking gold in Victor's blöödyfûçkiñg destiny 10 Likes





Broke people always think they have an opinion Who is dj cuppy? Mschteeeew!Broke people always think they have an opinion









So what's her goal in life?



Being the most popular billionaire daughter Why won't she say that since her dad is already a gold mine.So what's her goal in life?Being the most popular billionaire daughter 8 Likes

Inspiring words for someone born with a silver spoon, just shut up and spend Daddy's free money 15 Likes

That's the spirit!





Tell that to Mr.Eazi who's with your sister. 11 Likes

Hmmm anyway cheak my screenshot

Eleribu na y u dey date rich football. go and dat a contract staff banker that is ambitious first mtcheeew 1 Like

I dont take advice from those that have never known hunger and suffering because the greatest test to anyone's principles is hunger and suffering...... 5 Likes

Ok.. Ehen.. Shez talking to mr Eazi o.. Bad girl 3 Likes

You go fit talk na. When ya papa don cook better gold soup ready for you 3 Likes

taking a swipe at Mr Eazi who left an imaginary N2m per month job to follow her sister

Broke people always think they have an opinion

She ain't broke bro. But her opinion is wack She ain't broke bro. But her opinion is wack 1 Like

Just show us d way, we will overtake u

I would swear this girl would have been an instagram runs girl if not that her father is rich 1 Like



Anichebe u see ur life

start scoring goals!



Mr Eazy....if u don't know,this post is indirectly referring to u...they already know ur plan.so try another plan! Anichebe u see ur lifestart scoring goals!Mr Eazy....if u don't know,this post is indirectly referring to u...they already know ur plan.so try another plan! 2 Likes

Can I cum and dig you? That's my GOAL.

I don't usually value the words that come out from pple like this... Your dad knows better.

some people cant even dig anything but sha dig something





The wisdom of the poor is regarded not.



Isn't it obvious that this had to make news because of WHO posted it on her timeline?. Many average people post wiser sayings and most times people tend to over look them.



So in essence, do you crave to have a voice and send out words of positive impact out to society? Please in as much as you crave for wisdom ,also crave for wealth. Your voice will be heard.



She had made her point, however some people's goal constitutes Digging the Gold mine So in essence, do you crave to have a voice and send out words of positive impact out to society? Please in as much as you crave for wisdom ,also crave for wealth. Your voice will be heard.

