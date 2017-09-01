

Let Me be the First to Break the News to You that Nigerian music star Seyi Shay is the Latest babymama in town, she's pregnant with her First child, and has deleted all her Instagram photos, following the strong rumor in her neighborhood..



Ok, So Ebiwali heard the News Since last week, But as a Gossip Queen i Couldn't blog it, Cos i needed to make some confirmation..



Now here's what i found, the singer has gone off Social Media to focus on herself and her incoming baby, In a way of trying to hide she Quietly deleted her all her IG photos, and No one Noticed, But Trust Ebiwali i did.



Little findings revealed that she is trying to avoid social Media backlash of been the called Babymama, And for that she has cancelled most of her upcoming shows in Nigeria.



Reliable Source in her Neighborhood confirmed to EbiwalisGossipBlog that with the looks of things the Pregnancy is months Gone already.



''Am currently Out of Town, So i can't confirm if she has put to bed already, but she was months gone''- The source told Ebiwalismoment.com



The 31year old already has kids she's adopting, and will be a great mom as well.



Don't Forget you read it on Ebiwalismoment.com first.



See her deleted IG below!



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/photo-singer-seyi-shay-pregnant-with.html EbiwalisGossipBlog Exclusive News!Let Me be the First to Break the News to You that Nigerian music star Seyi Shay is the Latest babymama in town, she's pregnant with her First child, and has deleted all her Instagram photos, following the strong rumor in her neighborhood..Ok, So Ebiwali heard the News Since last week, But as a Gossip Queen i Couldn't blog it, Cos i needed to make some confirmation..Now here's what i found, the singer has gone off Social Media to focus on herself and her incoming baby, In a way of trying to hide she Quietly deleted her all her IG photos, and No one Noticed, But Trust Ebiwali i did.Little findings revealed that she is trying to avoid social Media backlash of been the called Babymama, And for that she has cancelled most of her upcoming shows in Nigeria.Reliable Source in her Neighborhood confirmed to EbiwalisGossipBlog that with the looks of things the Pregnancy is months Gone already.''Am currently Out of Town, So i can't confirm if she has put to bed already, but she was months gone''- The source told Ebiwalismoment.comThe 31year old already has kids she's adopting, and will be a great mom as well.Don't Forget you read it on Ebiwalismoment.com first.See her deleted IG below!