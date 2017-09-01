₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,773 members, 3,807,536 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 11:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile (1679 Views)
Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) / Bovi Uses His New Child As A Meme / Iyanya Unfollows Girlfriend Freda Francis On Instagram & Deletes Her Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Rachelsblog(f): 7:47am
EbiwalisGossipBlog Exclusive News!
Let Me be the First to Break the News to You that Nigerian music star Seyi Shay is the Latest babymama in town, she's pregnant with her First child, and has deleted all her Instagram photos, following the strong rumor in her neighborhood..
Ok, So Ebiwali heard the News Since last week, But as a Gossip Queen i Couldn't blog it, Cos i needed to make some confirmation..
Now here's what i found, the singer has gone off Social Media to focus on herself and her incoming baby, In a way of trying to hide she Quietly deleted her all her IG photos, and No one Noticed, But Trust Ebiwali i did.
Little findings revealed that she is trying to avoid social Media backlash of been the called Babymama, And for that she has cancelled most of her upcoming shows in Nigeria.
Reliable Source in her Neighborhood confirmed to EbiwalisGossipBlog that with the looks of things the Pregnancy is months Gone already.
''Am currently Out of Town, So i can't confirm if she has put to bed already, but she was months gone''- The source told Ebiwalismoment.com
The 31year old already has kids she's adopting, and will be a great mom as well.
Don't Forget you read it on Ebiwalismoment.com first.
See her deleted IG below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/photo-singer-seyi-shay-pregnant-with.html
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by James89: 7:48am
S
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Yomzzyblog: 7:49am
Ok
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by dacblogger(f): 7:54am
Good for her...
The only thing guys are good at is making children,that is the only reason we need them.
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by pyyxxaro: 8:01am
How would this stabilize Buhari's health
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by abdallah9566(m): 8:02am
I like her style
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Damianbrown(m): 8:05am
Hu give am bele
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by drunkcow(m): 8:06am
.
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:10am
Baby mama things
Congrats
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Homeboiy(m): 8:12am
who give am belle?
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Kobicove(m): 8:15am
Damianbrown:
How e take concern you?
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by mamatayour(f): 8:15am
She no be small gurl na. Her life her business
Falz na liar oh......sheyi shay she doesn't have a Mister
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Damianbrown(m): 8:24am
Kobicove:are u her lawyer abi family member?
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:50am
wise decision
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by MrGistGuy(m): 9:03am
lol... so aw una take knw say she geh belle
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Cunninlinguist: 10:08am
dacblogger:You've been noticed
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by IVORY2009(m): 10:50am
dacblogger:
So when would u be ready for yours?
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by neutrotoba(m): 11:34am
.
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Ayo4251(m): 11:35am
Homeboiy:I suspect Small Doctor
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by veekid(m): 11:35am
And this is news?
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by mykh01(m): 11:36am
Which one come be my own now.
Her belle ha palava
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by free2ryhme: 11:37am
na she sabi
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by pweetiedee(f): 11:37am
At her age, its better than aborting.
she loves kids, she has adopted kids and now she is preggy, she will be a great mum.
Congrats to the pretty lady.
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by modelmike7(m): 11:38am
welcome to the club
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by lenghtinny(m): 11:38am
dacblogger:. For your mind
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by modelmike7(m): 11:39am
pweetiedee:pweetie, all da way!
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Divay22(f): 11:39am
They don YOLO her abi
Congrats seyi
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by mediocre(m): 11:39am
dacblogger:The only thing women are good for is making children
|Re: Seyi Shay Trailed By Pregnancy Rumor As She Resets Her Instagram Profile by Florblu(f): 11:39am
And why did she have to delete all her pictures? Her mom didn't tear all her pictures when she got pregnant of her ke
(0) (Reply)
Britain's Prince Harry 2 Serve In Iraq: / Mj's 7 Wonders ! / Hennessy Artistry Ready For Fifht Edition
Viewing this topic: Cope1(m), Bodmas06, sisipelebe(f), myk2mic, BrutalJab, Diegostan(m), lululiscious(f), bamdly(m), Geeweeny(m), jaydcrak, Eben2, dapsoneh, PRINCEVICKEY, charlesklaus(m), pentax, mufasa007, frank4578(m), NedalBiggie, dharmeelawlarh, drlaykay(m), biggiyke(m), lennon101, emyibe(m), Jasi7(m), ayukdaboss(m), udmeme, SURYSuri(f), celebsnestblog, Madametrendy(f), tmann626(m), TamunoRichard(m), ohsars2506, JamesReacher(m), SCHMURDA(m), blessedmumi, NewestRivers, niqqa(m), Penboy(m), ochardbaby(m), fglowzz(f), gbengaore, pweetiedee(f), drunkcow(m), kunlap02(m), jonced(m), adajoe555(f), sexyjuly(f), phkka1(m), Ericjohnsonjnr(m), greatbygrace, Maduawuchukwu(m), evo2011(f), PricelexxZiny(f), puhleeze(m), Mollydee88, abuaoyen(f), Lawlahdey(f), fanex, Emmyxclusive, midecrown(m), emperork, chinene1(f), veekid(m), kunlesufyan(m), AuroraB(f), Diligentpays, desmond249(m), fferanmi, mistytohcute(f), PoshProf, laris, Micheezy7(m), iknowhenry(m), steveekeoma(m), DejiAlder, ItsPeeJayy(m), emzry(m), Pampasi(m), fergie001(m), Bonaventura(m), adeniyi3971(m), Wanice, mediocre(m), Rrankdonga(m), SalomonKane, jeffcheddy(m), ducan, Fineyoungboy, farano(f), oye10, Onlywoman92, kingsley3218(m), modelmike7(m), Divay22(f), Rahmoney(m), EventdiaryNG(m), malton, Bestrides, tolugar, mamba74(m), Briteiyobo1(m), Prettyhurts(f), talkwitanny, NowisGod109(f), cofide, gbenga4sure(m), lenghtinny(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), mikuz(m), naijamatter, Leebeedo(m), KingMicky3286, Blaiseikenna50, Jacksonville, Adamsking(m), slim19(m) and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20