This exercise is to meet regulatory requirement of employment. It is only to provide evidence that advert was done before employment. Those to be employed are already in.





Apply for African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada



The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.



The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.



THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:



1. An academic component in which the scholars will:



Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university



2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:



Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;

Develop a case study focusing on their home country;

Be mentored by a Canadian expert;

Participate in webinars and networking events



http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/09/13/african-leaders-tomorrow-alt-scholarship-program-2018-young-african-professionals-study-canada/ Thank you Op,The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.1. An academic component in which the scholars will:Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;Develop a case study focusing on their home country;Be mentored by a Canadian expert;Participate in webinars and networking events