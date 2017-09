Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited (PPNL) is an indigenous company established to provide a unique range of services to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.We require experienced personnel in the Oil and Gas industry for procurement and contracting services for one of our clients on its upcoming project in Nigeria in the following capacities below:1.) Entry-level Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Officer2.) Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Supervisor3.) Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Manager4.) Inventory Management and Stock Check Manager5.) Inventory Management and Stock Check Supervisor6.) Entry-level Procurement and Expediting Officer7.) Entry-level Inventory Management and Stock Check Officer8.) Contracting Manager9.) Archiving and Documentation Manager10.) Archiving and Documentation Supervisor11.) Procurement and Expediting Manager12.) Entry-level Archiving and Documentation Officer13.) Procurement and Expediting Supervisor14.) Contracting Supervisor15.) Entry-level Contracting OfficerApplication Closing Date30th September, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/padua-petroleum-nigeria-limited-ppnl-entry-level-exp-job-recruitment-15-positions/ CC: Lalasticlala

This exercise is to meet regulatory requirement of employment. It is only to provide evidence that advert was done before employment. Those to be employed are already in.