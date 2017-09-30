₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:20am
Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited (PPNL) is an indigenous company established to provide a unique range of services to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.
We require experienced personnel in the Oil and Gas industry for procurement and contracting services for one of our clients on its upcoming project in Nigeria in the following capacities below:
1.) Entry-level Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Officer
2.) Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Supervisor
3.) Vendor Management, IDD and Compliance Manager
4.) Inventory Management and Stock Check Manager
5.) Inventory Management and Stock Check Supervisor
6.) Entry-level Procurement and Expediting Officer
7.) Entry-level Inventory Management and Stock Check Officer
8.) Contracting Manager
9.) Archiving and Documentation Manager
10.) Archiving and Documentation Supervisor
11.) Procurement and Expediting Manager
12.) Entry-level Archiving and Documentation Officer
13.) Procurement and Expediting Supervisor
14.) Contracting Supervisor
15.) Entry-level Contracting Officer
Application Closing Date
30th September, 2017.
Source:https://www.graduatejobsng.com/padua-petroleum-nigeria-limited-ppnl-entry-level-exp-job-recruitment-15-positions/
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by veekid(m): 11:53am
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by free2ryhme: 11:54am
oyel coy is recruiting
fresh graduate make una apply ooo
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by obynocute(m): 11:54am
this one na only managers them need.
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by mykh01(m): 11:55am
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by eliadekx(m): 11:55am
I don apply my own what are u waiting for
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by free2ryhme: 11:55am
obynocute:
read well
u dont fail even before it started
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by duas4real: 11:56am
Must every job be located in Lagos?
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by MrCuteking(m): 11:57am
Them done come again.
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by loneatar: 12:00pm
God bless buhari
God bless naija
It move slow but we shall get there someday
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by obynocute(m): 12:02pm
free2ryhme:
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with at least 10 years’ experience
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by ymee(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by free2ryhme: 12:05pm
obynocute:
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with 1 – 5 years’ experience (entry level)
just apply
leave that thing na story
|Re: Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited Entry-level & Exp.job Recruitment (15 Positions) by chrisxxx(m): 12:16pm
This exercise is to meet regulatory requirement of employment. It is only to provide evidence that advert was done before employment. Those to be employed are already in.
