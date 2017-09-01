Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) (2497 Views)

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/danfo-rammed-into-trailer-in-fadeyi.html Its yet another day, another accident. The Lagos State Response Unit were on a rescue operation at Fadeyi, Ikorodu road as a commercial bus ran into a Trailer. No lives were reported loss as the vehicle has been towed off the roadSource:





Maybe accident rates would drop at night Seen...can we have this type of siren lights across the State as street lights.Maybe accident rates would drop at night 4 Likes

WOW this very sad

Hmmm that one na village people them go blame too?

Lagos state is up and doing!

thank God no life was lost!

I can't say if Ambode is an APC member 1 Like

Lagos can show off... See as the scene be like abroad 1 Like

LASEMA THE EFFIZY IS TOO MUCH AH AHN! 1 Like









If a single teacher can't teach all d subjects,then how could dey expect a student to learn all subjects? Making accednts look interestingIf a single teacher can't teach all d subjects,then how could dey expect a student to learn all subjects? 1 Like 2 Shares

Some drivers ehn, dey will smoke fresh weed and still try driving Lord have mercy Some drivers ehn, dey will smoke fresh weed and still try driving Lord have mercy 1 Like

Is dis Lagos or US

The guys above me, na picture and lagos state assessment dem come do

the picture quality is bomb... or was it edited again

Initially without checking the title, I thought the scene happened in Europe or America.



AutoreportNG, did u edit the pictures? The camera quality is superb!



Thank God no life was lost.

Lagos state is a country

Thank God there is no casualty