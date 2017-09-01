₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:05pm
Its yet another day, another accident. The Lagos State Response Unit were on a rescue operation at Fadeyi, Ikorodu road as a commercial bus ran into a Trailer. No lives were reported loss as the vehicle has been towed off the road
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/danfo-rammed-into-trailer-in-fadeyi.html
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by AutoReportNG: 1:06pm
Lord have mercy..
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Keneking: 1:16pm
Seen...can we have this type of siren lights across the State as street lights.
Maybe accident rates would drop at night
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 2:28pm
WOW this very sad
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by pawesome(m): 2:29pm
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by AlNur: 2:29pm
Keneking:
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Elukapendragon(m): 2:29pm
Hmmm that one na village people them go blame too?
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Oladelson(m): 2:30pm
Lagos state is up and doing!
thank God no life was lost!
I can't say if Ambode is an APC member
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by pilarnig(m): 2:30pm
Lagos can show off... See as the scene be like abroad
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by ChiefSweetus: 2:30pm
LASEMA THE EFFIZY IS TOO MUCH AH AHN!
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by ableguy(m): 2:31pm
Making accednts look interesting
If a single teacher can't teach all d subjects,then how could dey expect a student to learn all subjects?
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Johnpaul01: 2:31pm
Some drivers ehn, dey will smoke fresh weed and still try driving Lord have mercy
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 2:32pm
Is dis Lagos or US
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by oyoyoyo: 2:33pm
ChiefSweetus:
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
AutoReportNG:
Lagosians can look
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by ip2121918021(m): 2:35pm
ableguy:
Haha
I've never thought about that before
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by princetom1(m): 2:35pm
The guys above me, na picture and lagos state assessment dem come do
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by godfrey01(m): 2:35pm
the picture quality is bomb... or was it edited again
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by wristbangle(m): 2:36pm
Initially without checking the title, I thought the scene happened in Europe or America.
AutoreportNG, did u edit the pictures? The camera quality is superb!
Thank God no life was lost.
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Financialfree: 2:37pm
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by lollypeezle(m): 2:38pm
He knows what he is saying, SIREN is SIREN... Broda Oyinbo...yet you finished with pass
AlNur:
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by ThinkWISELY(m): 2:40pm
Lagos state is a country
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by godwinweb(m): 2:40pm
lollypeezle:hmm sad news
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by mykh01(m): 2:41pm
Thank God there is no casualty
Re: Danfo Rammed Into Trailer In Fadeyi, Lagos (photos) by Lisaint(m): 2:42pm
AutoReportNG:
Tank God no life was lost.. .
Buh seriously
This LRU guys
Their social media manager and Camera man dey really try
They can edit photo ehn
Dat u urself will be asking is this Lagos, Nigeria .�
