|NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Anstalk(f): 1:26pm
The Medical and Health Workers Union chapter of National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has commenced indefinite strike.
The Union said they are embarking on the industrial action to push for improved welfare package and for the management of the agency to implement an agreement reached on welfare package in 2013.
Addressing members on Friday, Vice President of the Union, Idu Isua, disclosed that both the management and the union signed an agreement to review its welfare package in 2013 but the terms of agreement are yet to be complied with.
Isua said, “we resolved that funds be drawn from our Internally Generated Revenue to finance the upward reviewed package of staff but to our greatest surprise, nothing was done since then.
“When we came on board as union in 2013, we took a look at the allowances of staff and discovered it was low compared with other agencies that we enjoy same salary scale with.”
Isua said the union had complained to the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC management, “but up till today, nothing has been done.”
“The strike was not a fresh one because we took same action two years ago and last year and based on agreement reached, the strike was suspended.
“However, nothing was done on our salary review up till now,” Isua added.
http://anstalk.com/breaking-nafdac-staff-commence-indefinite-strike/
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by JayCynic(m): 1:32pm
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by JayCynic(m): 1:32pm
Nafdac going on strike is like Don Jazzy's 18th sidechic threatening to breakup with him. What does it change? Maybe it makes Biafran flag to have a more sensible colour
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Keneking: 1:39pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by nero2face(m): 1:41pm
Good news for fake drugs producers
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by fran6co(m): 1:44pm
everyone is going on strike. mehn its really annoying
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Cope1(m): 2:07pm
Season of strike
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by JoshMedia(m): 4:32pm
Yeeeh
Funny Country
Check my signature
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by mykh01(m): 4:32pm
I thought is only when bubu is around people go on strike
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by omogin(f): 4:33pm
Na Tinubu thunder go pursue now. How could he have supported such a brainless govt. The weight is too much for citizens to bear
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by fabulousfortune(m): 4:33pm
Happy striking o
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by free2ryhme: 4:34pm
Anstalk:
see dem no see fake drugs seize make dem relax nah
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Alonzo50(m): 4:34pm
Strike don become, bread and butter for naija
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by magoo10: 4:34pm
Things fall apart
APC is a government of failures,they have proven how clueless they are and inefficient to run a govt optimally.
I hope they won't label the striking workers terrorist...
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by LIFEisSIMPLE: 4:34pm
Drug quality assurance agency going on strike. Some people use the lives of Nigerians to play video games because the can afford foreign medical trips.
Nigerians are a politically molested people. Quote me anywhere
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by wizzyenya(m): 4:34pm
wahala go day oo, where bubu self
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Agboola321(m): 4:34pm
Very soon nairaland will go on strike too.
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by ekems2017(f): 4:35pm
Nafdac una wan kill poor Nigerians finish? Fake drugs go full town abeg. Make una soft pedal o! We no get money to go outside Nigeria go buy drugs abeg.
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by afemaiboy: 4:35pm
Lai Mohammed will blame it on opposition
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by freezyprinzy(m): 4:35pm
Every goddamn agency is going on strike,what d hell is wrong?
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by mosho2good: 4:35pm
Good news to boost Nigerian economy
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by chynie: 4:37pm
Nigeria jaga jaga
everything scatter scatter
hahahahahahahahaah
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by cokiek(f): 4:37pm
Who cares
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:38pm
Strike everywhere. It is well.
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Prestige16(m): 4:39pm
Are the structures taking turns to shut down? Naija which way
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Frenchfriez: 4:39pm
The country is running aground. In the space of one month we have had ASUU, NARD, PENGASSAN, JOHESU, state NLC chapters and now MHW.
It really is pathetic when govt allows health workers in particular to down tools. The past few days since the JOHESU strike has been really hell. Apart from overstretching the medical personnels on ground, a lot of avoidable deaths are being recorded daily....... yet a m0ron up there is asking for the relevance of MHW , silly question from an uninformed fellow.
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Iamvictor(m): 4:39pm
It is the period of strike
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Hopehall: 4:39pm
Here's the notice
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by abdelrahman: 4:39pm
Good news for Nnamdi kanu boys!
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Noblebrown7(m): 4:40pm
If them like..
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by enemyofprogress: 4:40pm
Perfect time for biafrans to bring into the country fake/expired drugs
|Re: NAFDAC Staff Commence Indefinite Strike by Sixaxis: 4:41pm
Huh..proliferation of anything.
Happy ending for illegality..
