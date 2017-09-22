



The Union said they are embarking on the industrial action to push for improved welfare package and for the management of the agency to implement an agreement reached on welfare package in 2013.



Addressing members on Friday, Vice President of the Union, Idu Isua, disclosed that both the management and the union signed an agreement to review its welfare package in 2013 but the terms of agreement are yet to be complied with.



Isua said, “we resolved that funds be drawn from our Internally Generated Revenue to finance the upward reviewed package of staff but to our greatest surprise, nothing was done since then.



“When we came on board as union in 2013, we took a look at the allowances of staff and discovered it was low compared with other agencies that we enjoy same salary scale with.”



Isua said the union had complained to the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC management, “but up till today, nothing has been done.”



“The strike was not a fresh one because we took same action two years ago and last year and based on agreement reached, the strike was suspended.



“However, nothing was done on our salary review up till now,” Isua added.





