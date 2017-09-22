₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,968 members, 3,808,296 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:29 PM

Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer (5187 Views)

See The African Prostitutes Thailand Police Paraded (photos) / Suspected Nigerian Drug Dealer Arrested In South Africa (Photo) / Nigerian Drug Dealer Arrested In Thailand After A Hot Chase By The Police(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by SladeWilson(m): 1:33pm
Thailand security operatives have arrested a Nigerian man, Charles Ndubuisi Umemma for obtaining and possessing narcotic called “ice” with intent to sell and send to Australia.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested during a raid in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Saturday September 16.

According to NationMultimedia, Police Commissioner, General Chalermkiat Srivorakan claimed they found out Charles tried to send 120 grams of “ice” to Sydney.

According to him, from October 1, last year, until September 15, this year, NSB officers had seized 100,200,829 yaba pills and 4,342 kilograms of “ice” more than the 28,838,422 yaba pills and 632.72 kilograms of “ice” confiscated in the previous fiscal year.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/thailand-police-arrest-34-year-old-nigerian-drug-dealer/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook

Lalasticlala Mynd44

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by kalufelix(m): 1:34pm
Sarrki oo

Luncheon is ready..

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Keneking: 1:36pm
Ice Water

" NSB officers had seized 100,200,829 yaba pills" - Yaba boys sef grin

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by GloriaNinja(f): 1:36pm
undecided I KNOW TRIBALISTIC NAME CHECKERS WILL BE IN HERE IN A MINUTE. NO TRIBE IS PERFECT. ENOUGH WITH THE BASHING.

11 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by GoroTango: 1:41pm
They even had to put him in chains.

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Tyche(m): 1:42pm
See how they chained him like a dog

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Tyche(m): 1:43pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided I KNOW TRIBALISTIC NAME CHECKERS WILL BE IN HERE IN A MINUTE. NO TRIBE IS PERFECT. ENOUGH WITH THE BASHING.

Truly no tribe is perfect but you guys always cast the first stones

31 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by ba7man(m): 1:43pm
.

16 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by SuperS1Panther: 1:49pm
Na one of dem again -- from the region of criminals, terrorists, red mud, gully erosion and brain drain

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by TheKabal: 1:52pm
They need to restructure Thailand.

The quota system is the problem grin

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by rosebowl01(m): 1:57pm
GoroTango:
They even had to put him in chains.

It's Buhari's fault. If they have Biafra, they would have created paradise, and there will be no need to run drugs, and fake everything.

8 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Johnpaul01: 2:04pm
Am sorry man,but you are a dead meat. 21st century EL CHAPO
Wehdone Sir.
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:21pm
Is this not enough to declare ipob a terrorist organization ?

Abeg they are international terrorist organization

3 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:22pm
kalufelix:
Sarrki oo

Luncheon is ready..

You have done well my brother

You are a patriot

Let's expose all ipob criminal elements among us

2 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:23pm
Op please invite lalasticlala
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Rajosh(m): 2:31pm
Nigerians seem to be in the news more for evil than good.
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by madridguy(m): 2:47pm
Nonsense, is that why they chained him as if he wanted to murder their president?
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Michael004: 2:53pm
grin grin
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by seunny4lif(m): 4:00pm
Say no more

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Alariwo2: 4:58pm
Na dem..

3 Likes

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:58pm
After na to call oda people lazy.
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by frosbel2: 4:58pm
SuperS1Panther:
Na one of dem again -- from the region of criminals, terrorists, red mud, gully erosion and brain drain

Applicable to the entire country, not just the east, Nigeria is fast becoming a cesspool of wickedness and terror.

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by daywatcher: 4:58pm
I wonder if it is a white person he or she will be in chains?
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by grin88(m): 4:59pm
ipobdrug

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by keypad1: 4:59pm
Na wa....
Yoruba people too like drug business sef. Mchewwqw
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by yeyerolling: 4:59pm
fools they never learn. ipob
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Moluwah: 5:00pm
Developers international

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by DanielsParker(m): 5:00pm
ok
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by mykh01(m): 5:00pm
Crime is not exclusive to any race, tribe or gender.




Say no to tribalism
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by anonymuz(m): 5:00pm
sarrki:


You have done well my brother

You are a patriot

Let's expose all ipob criminal elements among us
are you really OK? Cos I believe you are mature enough to avoid being a bigot.
Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by 9japrof(m): 5:00pm
Check am well, na dem dem, my Igbo brothers from the south east.

We keep hussling wrong to show off

1 Like

Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by EWAagoyin(m): 5:00pm
Hmm o ga o cheesy grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Lagos Taskforce Arrests 29 Marijuana Sellers In Oshodi / Kumkum Bhagya - Episode 423 - November 23, 2015 - Full Episode / BREAKING! President Buhari Arrested London (video)

Viewing this topic: AlanTuringAI, arizonalusa, feeloscar(m), canalily(m), Tboy1975, mukailasule, serikiYCU(m), Alariwo2, sheettle(m), sylva1, director123(m), Omuka, kstyle2(m), 9jaBloke, iLickAnalFungus(m), petra1(m), ogunniyi2, uwish, juncheng, Tdarry, fascowilly(m), Jerrypolo(m), mpowa(m), hasstech(m), Myeyeoo, dansokoto1(m), Atlanticfire, Yeeee, PrinzEleju, salardeman, gcof(m), pqmeup, RichDad1(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), sanpipita(m), Lastevens, sukkot, HPS3, XD3G, McDee01(m), wave1, Frankfit13(m), Alonzo360(m), Smooyis(m), unlimited2(m), dad007(m), gwason, ginggerxy, Jibabs2(m), Donemmaco(m), G007(m), golddiamond860, adem30, Lakkyjay(m), tibass(m), solid3(m), Kabiyesi1(m), Almaiga, debokaz(m), tonero230(m), pentax, radiokilla(m), awoo47, Ereolamide, zikokoko(m), Xpee94, Wayne4uall(m), DeBlunt, Novice1(m), bakila, Semilore001(f), kolnel, sunshineG(m), Mashrock, Rossikki, grbgrb4(m), campusflavour, meeky007(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), sierralleone197(m), whitejulius81, Donbigi2(m), Osaronicole, Ezebinaugwu(m), olorunwa90(m), Potch, nitt, Ymodulus, swalkphoe(m), letsgetgoing, Okimski(m), deji17, signature2012(m), larry90500(m) and 118 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.