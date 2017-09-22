₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by SladeWilson(m): 1:33pm
Thailand security operatives have arrested a Nigerian man, Charles Ndubuisi Umemma for obtaining and possessing narcotic called “ice” with intent to sell and send to Australia.http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/thailand-police-arrest-34-year-old-nigerian-drug-dealer/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by kalufelix(m): 1:34pm
Sarrki oo
Luncheon is ready..
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Keneking: 1:36pm
Ice Water
" NSB officers had seized 100,200,829 yaba pills" - Yaba boys sef
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by GloriaNinja(f): 1:36pm
I KNOW TRIBALISTIC NAME CHECKERS WILL BE IN HERE IN A MINUTE. NO TRIBE IS PERFECT. ENOUGH WITH THE BASHING.
11 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by GoroTango: 1:41pm
They even had to put him in chains.
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Tyche(m): 1:42pm
See how they chained him like a dog
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Tyche(m): 1:43pm
GloriaNinja:
Truly no tribe is perfect but you guys always cast the first stones
31 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by ba7man(m): 1:43pm
.
16 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by SuperS1Panther: 1:49pm
Na one of dem again -- from the region of criminals, terrorists, red mud, gully erosion and brain drain
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by TheKabal: 1:52pm
They need to restructure Thailand.
The quota system is the problem
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by rosebowl01(m): 1:57pm
GoroTango:
It's Buhari's fault. If they have Biafra, they would have created paradise, and there will be no need to run drugs, and fake everything.
8 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Johnpaul01: 2:04pm
Am sorry man,but you are a dead meat. 21st century EL CHAPO
Wehdone Sir.
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:21pm
Is this not enough to declare ipob a terrorist organization ?
Abeg they are international terrorist organization
3 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:22pm
kalufelix:
You have done well my brother
You are a patriot
Let's expose all ipob criminal elements among us
2 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by sarrki(m): 2:23pm
Op please invite lalasticlala
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Rajosh(m): 2:31pm
Nigerians seem to be in the news more for evil than good.
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by madridguy(m): 2:47pm
Nonsense, is that why they chained him as if he wanted to murder their president?
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Michael004: 2:53pm
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by seunny4lif(m): 4:00pm
Say no more
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Alariwo2: 4:58pm
Na dem..
3 Likes
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:58pm
After na to call oda people lazy.
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by frosbel2: 4:58pm
SuperS1Panther:
Applicable to the entire country, not just the east, Nigeria is fast becoming a cesspool of wickedness and terror.
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by daywatcher: 4:58pm
I wonder if it is a white person he or she will be in chains?
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by grin88(m): 4:59pm
ipobdrug
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by keypad1: 4:59pm
Na wa....
Yoruba people too like drug business sef. Mchewwqw
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by yeyerolling: 4:59pm
fools they never learn. ipob
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by Moluwah: 5:00pm
Developers international
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by DanielsParker(m): 5:00pm
ok
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by mykh01(m): 5:00pm
Crime is not exclusive to any race, tribe or gender.
Say no to tribalism
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by anonymuz(m): 5:00pm
sarrki:are you really OK? Cos I believe you are mature enough to avoid being a bigot.
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by 9japrof(m): 5:00pm
Check am well, na dem dem, my Igbo brothers from the south east.
We keep hussling wrong to show off
1 Like
|Re: Thailand Police Arrest 34-year-old Nigerian Drug Dealer by EWAagoyin(m): 5:00pm
Hmm o ga o
