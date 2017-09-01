₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by zoho23(f): 1:45pm
The Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was pictured in a happy mood as he stepped out for a wedding ceremony in Abuja over the weekend. See more photos below..
Recall that the 16 month union of Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi) and Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi icame to an end in August. .
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Ninethmare: 1:47pm
Finally this oba is handsome compare to those kulikuli and gworo chewing rulers over there in the desert
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by omowolewa: 1:58pm
Man in Cap: HRM, I learned Obas don't have broken marriages, why is it at you time.
Oonirisa: ema wo baba yi keh! That was in the era of Sango,.Timi & Gbonka!! Things don change baba Igbo!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by christejames(m): 1:58pm
Ninethmare:
I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.
#chancellorofmyalmamater
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by christejames(m): 1:59pm
Ninethmare:
I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.
#chancellorofmyalmamater (UNN).
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by inkdbetty(f): 2:06pm
He's happy. Somebody, Praise The Lord! He's happy. Somebody, Praise The Lord!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Makanjuola89: 4:50pm
ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:51pm
zoho23:
well he still dey flex
unlike his ex
where the babe dey sef
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by lilmax(m): 4:51pm
confused ooni
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by datola: 4:51pm
God bless the Oba.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 4:51pm
So what's special in his laughing...!!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by mikeczay: 4:51pm
Meme material!!!
Idea- when KANU says he will conquer Nigeria in a week
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Moluwah: 4:51pm
I guess he was laughing at the '' till death do us part'' part
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by RealLordZeus(m): 4:51pm
omowolewa:
LOL! You have a great sense of humour
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:51pm
To hold Microphone again, nah to hold am with swag...... The swaggalicious ooni.........
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by muller101(m): 4:51pm
may be wuraola called . Telling him she wants to come back
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 4:51pm
My Sweet Handsome Delicious Endowed KING
In the last picture, either he wants to Dab or he's trying to do that igbo knewu greetings they normally do three times
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 4:52pm
He is finer than Oba Akiolu
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 4:53pm
Long live the most handsome lord in Nigeria.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Microsoft10: 4:55pm
zoho23:
And this rubbish made the front page. The Mod that put this for Fp, may lai Muhammed fall on you. You know how many times I don laugh hard n soft yet nobody see me or put me for nairaland
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:56pm
Sometimes a man with a broken heart puts up the biggest smiles to cover the pain........... Long live the King!!!!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Frenchfriez: 4:57pm
Enjoy yourself and your life man mi, the crown isn't supposed to be a limitation to your freedom of expression. Unlike some royalties who would dress up as masquerades and keep a straight face like they had just battled with the devil.
Recall that the 16 month union of Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi) and Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi icame to an end in AugustAproko bloggers, what has this got to do with his failed marriage now? Them just dey pad story the way we padded our project in Undergrad days . But come to think of it, be like say his ex-wife really dulled him with her expressionless demeanor, a sharp contrast to his cheerful self. Baba wants to live long jare, no time.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by OrestesDante: 5:00pm
I laugh with you sir!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 5:00pm
na second in command to Orisa you dey talk to like that? U no get respect
lilmax:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by CaptainFM1: 5:02pm
free2ryhme:
She's undergoing cleansing.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:05pm
why that his maid always dey squeeze face as person his OGA dey maltreat so to carry that stick around be his job ? Ndia and laziness TUFIAKWA
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 5:05pm
Another meme loading
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by maxzzo1(m): 5:16pm
na wao 4 pple o man dat can not keep 2 marriages wetin him wan advise una.?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Greenbuoy(m): 5:17pm
Ninethmare:This is hate speech!
My good brother, abeg nor let python twerk on top your matter o
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 5:17pm
So what?
will this fill my stomach?
will this stop the wanton looting in the name of the foreign cults of islam and christianity?
will this restore African Traditional Religions in Nigeria?
What use is this useless Ooni except for his shameless behaviour in the public?
What has he done for the Yoruba Nation and for the Ifa Religion?
Please don't bring such rubbish topics on Front Page!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi, Laughs So Hard As He Attends A Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by eventlamp: 5:18pm
The meme.
