The Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was pictured in a happy mood as he stepped out for a wedding ceremony in Abuja over the weekend. See more photos below..

Recall that the 16 month union of Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi) and Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi icame to an end in August. .

















Finally this oba is handsome compare to those kulikuli and gworo chewing rulers over there in the desert 1 Like

Man in Cap: HRM, I learned Obas don't have broken marriages, why is it at you time.





Oonirisa: ema wo baba yi keh! That was in the era of Sango,.Timi & Gbonka!! Things don change baba Igbo! 7 Likes

Finally this oba is handsome compare to those kulikuli and gworo chewing rulers over there in the desert

I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.



#chancellorofmyalmamater I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.#chancellorofmyalmamater 4 Likes

Finally this oba is handsome compare to those kulikuli and gworo chewing rulers over there in the desert

I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.



#chancellorofmyalmamater (UNN). I love his agility and youthfulness plus virility. The 21st century monarch.#chancellorofmyalmamater (UNN). 1 Like

He's happy. Somebody, Praise The Lord! He's happy. Somebody, Praise The Lord!He's happy. Somebody, Praise The Lord!

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

well he still dey flex



unlike his ex



where the babe dey sef well he still dey flexunlike his exwhere the babe dey sef

confused ooni 1 Like 1 Share

God bless the Oba.

So what's special in his laughing...!! 1 Like

Meme material!!!



Idea- when KANU says he will conquer Nigeria in a week 1 Like

I guess he was laughing at the '' till death do us part'' part 3 Likes 1 Share

Man in Cap: HRM, I learned Obas don't have broken marriages, why is it at you time.





Oonirisa: ema wo baba yi keh! That was in the era of Sango,.Timi & Gbonka!! Things don change baba Igbo!

LOL! You have a great sense of humour LOL! You have a great sense of humour 1 Like

To hold Microphone again, nah to hold am with swag...... The swaggalicious ooni.........

may be wuraola called . Telling him she wants to come back may be wuraola called . Telling him she wants to come back 1 Like

My Sweet Handsome Delicious Endowed KING











In the last picture, either he wants to Dab or he's trying to do that igbo knewu greetings they normally do three times

He is finer than Oba Akiolu

Long live the most handsome lord in Nigeria.

And this rubbish made the front page. The Mod that put this for Fp, may lai Muhammed fall on you. You know how many times I don laugh hard n soft yet nobody see me or put me for nairaland And this rubbish made the front page. The Mod that put this for Fp, may lai Muhammed fall on you. You know how many times I don laugh hard n soft yet nobody see me or put me for nairaland 1 Like

Sometimes a man with a broken heart puts up the biggest smiles to cover the pain........... Long live the King!!!!





Recall that the 16 month union of Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi) and Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi icame to an end in August Aproko bloggers, what has this got to do with his failed marriage now? Them just dey pad story the way we padded our project in Undergrad days . But come to think of it, be like say his ex-wife really dulled him with her expressionless demeanor, a sharp contrast to his cheerful self. Baba wants to live long jare, no time. Enjoy yourself and your life man mi, the crown isn't supposed to be a limitation to your freedom of expression. Unlike some royalties who would dress up as masquerades and keep a straight face like they had just battled with the devil.Aproko bloggers, what has this got to do with his failed marriage now? Them just dey pad story the way we padded our project in Undergrad days. But come to think of it, be like say his ex-wife really dulled him with her expressionless demeanor, a sharp contrast to his cheerful self. Baba wants to live long jare, no time.





I laugh with you sir!



I laugh with you sir! 2 Likes

confused ooni na second in command to Orisa you dey talk to like that? U no get respect

well he still dey flex



unlike his ex



where the babe dey sef

She's undergoing cleansing. She's undergoing cleansing.

so to carry that stick around be his job ? Ndia and laziness TUFIAKWA why that his maid always dey squeeze face as person his OGA dey maltreatso to carry that stick around be his job? Ndia and laziness TUFIAKWA

Another meme loading

na wao 4 pple o man dat can not keep 2 marriages wetin him wan advise una.?

Finally this oba is handsome compare to those kulikuli and gworo chewing rulers over there in the desert This is hate speech!



My good brother, abeg nor let python twerk on top your matter o This is hate speech!My good brother, abeg nor let python twerk on top your matter o





will this fill my stomach?



will this stop the wanton looting in the name of the foreign cults of islam and christianity?



will this restore African Traditional Religions in Nigeria?



What use is this useless Ooni except for his shameless behaviour in the public?



What has he done for the Yoruba Nation and for the Ifa Religion?







Please don't bring such rubbish topics on Front Page! So what?will this fill my stomach?will this stop the wanton looting in the name of the foreign cults of islam and christianity?will this restore African Traditional Religions in Nigeria?What use is this useless Ooni except for his shameless behaviour in the public?What has he done for the Yoruba Nation and for the Ifa Religion?