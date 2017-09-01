Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 (3411 Views)

Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers stormed a filling station at Tor-Donga community in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, shot dead two people before carting away undisclosed amount of money.



Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, confirmed the incident occurred at Mangris Filling station on Monday, September 18 at about 7pm.



Yamu said the owner of the petrol filling station reported that the robbers stormed his business premises located at the Tor-Donga rural community, shot dead two people, carted away monies and other valuables.



He said the robbery gang had ordered everyone to lay on the barefloor while their illicit operation lasted.



But, one of the victim had raised his head during the process which propelled the angry robbers to pull their trigger on him.



The police spokesman added that the victim died on his way to the hospital, alongside another civilian also shot dead by the robbers at the scene of the incident.



A soldier, who is part of a military special squad that responded to a distress call from the victims was also wounded.



Too bad

Omenka come and spew ur trash as usual, if it were to be Ipob now we will see u hovering around like a fly



Rip to the dead 4 Likes

Omenka come and spew ur trash as usual, if it were to be Ipob now we will see u hovering around like a fly

Rip to the dead



Rip to the dead And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?



It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.



Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.



Thanks and goodbye.



Happy wànkfest in advance. And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.Thanks and goodbye.Happy wànkfest in advance. 4 Likes

Omenka go and tell Sarrki what I said to you and never forget to add this





I can feel how happy u are that I gave u the attention Uve been craving for,Atleast Everyone here knows dat I've got a conscience unlike you



Oya go to ur Mosque and give a Thanksgiving that Gaius mentioned and also replied u cos dats the last u will get



RIP to the dead once again 2 Likes

And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?



It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.



Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.



Thanks and goodbye.



Happy wànkfest in advance.

you ended up talking trash trash trash trash you ended up talking trash trash trash trash 3 Likes

wey the filling station



Sorry to the family



RIP TO THE DEAD

Blood thirsty robbers 1 Like

Yeeee

Ipob?

Suspected armed robbers storm filling station in Benue State, shoot two dead and cart away cash





Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers stormed a filling station at Tor-Donga community in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, shot dead two people before carting away undisclosed amount of money.



Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, confirmed the incident occurred at Mangris Filling station on Monday, September 18 at about 7pm.



Yamu said the owner of the petrol filling station reported that the robbers stormed his business premises located at the Tor-Donga rural community, shot dead two people, carted away monies and other valuables.



He said the robbery gang had ordered everyone to lay on the barefloor while their illicit operation lasted.



But, one of the victim had raised his head during the process which propelled the angry robbers to pull their trigger on him.



The police spokesman added that the victim died on his way to the hospital, alongside another civilian also shot dead by the robbers at the scene of the incident.



A soldier, who is part of a military special squad that responded to a distress call from the victims was also wounded.



SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/suspected-armed-robbers-storm-filling.html?m=1





this is getting out of hand this is getting out of hand

And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?



It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.



Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.



Thanks and goodbye.



Happy wànkfest in advance.



Hahahahaha Hahahahaha

in pursuit of their daily bread

Their days are numbere.



Instead of stealing check my signature

Wicked People

You you think sey you don escape abi?



God go catch you....

You go see







Check my signature

nawaooooo

Call us now

sad

And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?



It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.



Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.



Thanks and goodbye.



Happy wànkfest in advance.

Omenka the terrorist. Where is ur evil fada, the daura cow cum terrorist running to. Omenka the terrorist. Where is ur evil fada, the daura cow cum terrorist running to.

Where is the filling station here? All I see are people gathered around mud houses with thatched roofs.

Didn't know mud houses could be used as filling stations though

Rip to the dead

Now our force men won't get their poo erected in situations such as this.

All these bloggers sef.



Instead of showing pictures of the filling station or the people that were killed or no pictures at all, this one is busy showing us pictures of mud houses and people sitting like they are waiting for food to be shared.

So sad!



All in the name of MONEY, you decided to kill fellow human being.



Godis so Merciful sha.