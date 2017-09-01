₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,968 members, 3,808,297 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 (3411 Views)
Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos / Armed Robbers Storm Masters Filling Station Yola,Brutalise 3(Pics) / Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by ThisTrend(f): 2:19pm
Suspected armed robbers storm filling station in Benue State, shoot two dead and cart away cash
Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers stormed a filling station at Tor-Donga community in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, shot dead two people before carting away undisclosed amount of money.
Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, confirmed the incident occurred at Mangris Filling station on Monday, September 18 at about 7pm.
Yamu said the owner of the petrol filling station reported that the robbers stormed his business premises located at the Tor-Donga rural community, shot dead two people, carted away monies and other valuables.
He said the robbery gang had ordered everyone to lay on the barefloor while their illicit operation lasted.
But, one of the victim had raised his head during the process which propelled the angry robbers to pull their trigger on him.
The police spokesman added that the victim died on his way to the hospital, alongside another civilian also shot dead by the robbers at the scene of the incident.
A soldier, who is part of a military special squad that responded to a distress call from the victims was also wounded.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/suspected-armed-robbers-storm-filling.html?m=1
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Ninethmare: 2:22pm
Too bad
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Gaiusjacob: 4:00pm
Omenka come and spew ur trash as usual, if it were to be Ipob now we will see u hovering around like a fly
Rip to the dead
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by omenka(m): 4:08pm
Gaiusjacob:And if you guys congregate and hover around like ipob drones deployed by the King Pig, Nnamdi Bin Kanu, you think I'd bloody care?
It is really true you people have totally impervious brains. Look, call the rest of the pigs so y'all can have a wãnk fest on the thread if that is the panacea to the migraine I seem to be giving pigs from Uganda. After all, it wouldn't be the first time, neither would it be the last. The people of Agatu know better.
Lastly, you shouldn't be ashamed to expunge the RIP you typed there. You don't fool anyone but your ignorant self with that.
Thanks and goodbye.
Happy wànkfest in advance.
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Gaiusjacob: 4:18pm
Omenka go and tell Sarrki what I said to you and never forget to add this
I can feel how happy u are that I gave u the attention Uve been craving for,Atleast Everyone here knows dat I've got a conscience unlike you
Oya go to ur Mosque and give a Thanksgiving that Gaius mentioned and also replied u cos dats the last u will get
RIP to the dead once again
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by BabaRamotu1988: 4:40pm
omenka:
you ended up talking trash trash trash trash
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by chynie: 4:59pm
wey the filling station
Sorry to the family
RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Moluwah: 5:00pm
Blood thirsty robbers
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Nemesis1: 5:00pm
Yeeee
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by missbeckykisses(f): 5:01pm
Ipob?
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by free2ryhme: 5:01pm
ThisTrend:
this is getting out of hand
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Nemesis1: 5:02pm
omenka:
Hahahahaha
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by DanielsParker(m): 5:03pm
in pursuit of their daily bread
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Financialfree: 5:03pm
Their days are numbere.
Instead of stealing check my signature
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by JoshMedia(m): 5:04pm
Wicked People
You you think sey you don escape abi?
God go catch you....
You go see
Check my signature
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by joyfavour(f): 5:05pm
nawaooooo
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by ezex(m): 5:06pm
Call us now
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by chris4gold(m): 5:06pm
sad
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by MohammedAlfa1: 5:07pm
omenka:
Omenka the terrorist. Where is ur evil fada, the daura cow cum terrorist running to.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Ijaya123: 5:10pm
Where is the filling station here? All I see are people gathered around mud houses with thatched roofs.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by wintersnow(m): 5:12pm
Didn't know mud houses could be used as filling stations though
Rip to the dead
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by fruqsy(m): 5:14pm
Now our force men won't get their poo erected in situations such as this.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by Donkaz(m): 5:18pm
All these bloggers sef.
Instead of showing pictures of the filling station or the people that were killed or no pictures at all, this one is busy showing us pictures of mud houses and people sitting like they are waiting for food to be shared.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by ademoladeji(m): 5:20pm
So sad!
All in the name of MONEY, you decided to kill fellow human being.
Godis so Merciful sha.
|Re: Armed Robbers Storm Filling Station In Benue State & Cart Away Cash, Kill 2 by iukpe: 5:26pm
ThisTrend:
Are the attached images for this story?
(0) (Reply)
What A Father Did To His 2-yr-old Girl / Kanu Nwankwo Defrauded N1.4Billion / Woman Kills Her 2 Daughters To Punish Husband(photos)
Viewing this topic: onyechimereze1, igwegeorgiano(m), EgunMogaji(m), SuperStriker, Itszendo, olushola777(m), webplay, DonJ29, popsyleo1, sowetojaccy, itsIYKE(m), DeUrch(m), CORE(m), guiddoti, dekokelvin(m), Igboblog, wintersnow(m), Justiyke4u, bentlywills(m), Midgut(m), nunamyeong(m), patholaw, emmanuel1990(m), solomonsly11(m), Somzii(m), stancod(m), shadow88(f), africanempress, dadabashua1(m), happydude, hopefulLandlord, iukpe, douglasposh(m), kumalee, consumingfire, jamboloun, couragemurphy(m), holarmedey40, chi4paul, ashiwere, PastorandMentor(m), badoi(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13