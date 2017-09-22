The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Admission Screening Exercise for 2017/2018 Academic Session; to be conducted by UNIBEN CONSULT NIGERIA LIMITED, is rescheduled to take place between 28th September 2017 and 10th October 2017 in designated centres within the Ugbowo Campus of the University.The Screening Exercise shall be conducted using the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All candidates are expected to be seated, latest one hour before the stipulated time for their screening exercise

The University of Benin would begin its PUTME examination from the 28th September - 10th of October 2017.Do you stay outside Benin and would need some assistance? Then we are here for you.

The Light of Christ Community (LCC)is a fellowship on Campus,that trains the undergraduate all-round especially towards attaining spiritual growth and maturity while you become an example of excellence and godliness. A school of The word .



Where do we help?

(1)Few days accomodations during the examination period.

A) final Revision for your examination(A night before),Only for sciences;for now.

(3)Guidance on your way around school and to your centre and lots more…



Where/what can you help with?



Come with your required materials for Revision.

Food stuff or its financial equivalent.



NB:all these are entirely free as God commands us to HEB 13:2 and 1 tim 5:10.pls dont fall into fall into wrong hands in the name of free food and accommodation.

Please call, 08138652303-sister favour,08171188035; Bro Oscar, 07065545005-GC josiah

