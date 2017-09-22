₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Rhectz: 2:27pm On Sep 22
The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Admission Screening Exercise for 2017/2018 Academic Session; to be conducted by UNIBEN CONSULT NIGERIA LIMITED, is rescheduled to take place between 28th September 2017 and 10th October 2017 in designated centres within the Ugbowo Campus of the University.
The Screening Exercise shall be conducted using the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All candidates are expected to be seated, latest one hour before the stipulated time for their screening exercise
https://dsrhectzunibenvibes.wordpress.com/2017/09/22/breaking-news-uniben-set-new-date-for-putme-screening/
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by osaggy(m): 9:09pm On Sep 22
!!!IMPORTANT NOTICE!!!!!!!!!!!
The University of Benin would begin its PUTME examination from the 28th September - 10th of October 2017.Do you stay outside Benin and would need some assistance? Then we are here for you.
The Light of Christ Community (LCC)is a fellowship on Campus,that trains the undergraduate all-round especially towards attaining spiritual growth and maturity while you become an example of excellence and godliness. A school of The word .
Where do we help?
(1)Few days accomodations during the examination period.
A) final Revision for your examination(A night before),Only for sciences;for now.
(3)Guidance on your way around school and to your centre and lots more…
Where/what can you help with?
Come with your required materials for Revision.
Food stuff or its financial equivalent.
NB:all these are entirely free as God commands us to HEB 13:2 and 1 tim 5:10.pls dont fall into fall into wrong hands in the name of free food and accommodation.
Please call, 08138652303-sister favour,08171188035; Bro Oscar, 07065545005-GC josiah
Best Regards
Pls rebroadcast.
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Rhectz: 12:59am
candidates should proceed and log on to their Kofa account with their username and password from 4:00pm, 25 September to get their new scheduled date,time and venue for Screening.
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Lincoln275(m): 7:37am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Naijashortcode(m): 7:38am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:39am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Draei: 7:42am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:45am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Homeboiy(m): 7:57am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Gvive(f): 8:03am
So much for being organised!!! This school clearly exists on old glory. Wen others about about to release admission list, their post JAMB is ending 10th October! SMH
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Rhectz: 8:05am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Emmydox: 8:07am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Rhectz: 8:09am
Gvive:
even unilag and other reputable universities also postponed their screening as a result of NASU strike.
1 Like
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by SwayG: 8:19am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by GreenMavro: 8:21am
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by Rhectz: 8:23am
SwayG:u will by God's grace
|Re: Breaking News: UNIBEN Set New Date For PUTME Screening by 2shure: 8:28am
