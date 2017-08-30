₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos)
|JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:46pm
Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are presently on vacation in Dubai.
They visited an aquarium today and shared photos via their respective IG pages.
See photos below;
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/jjc-skillz-and-his-pregnant-wife-funke.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:46pm
Nice One
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Pusyiter(m): 2:49pm
Hope it was JJC that paid for the trip o because I no wan hear say tomorrow Funke go say otherwise...
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by fuckerstard: 2:53pm
Pusyiter:
So funke cannot pay abi? Tulè tulè
7 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:53pm
Let them enjoy her money...no law against it
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:54pm
Let's not hear anything tomorrow ,
Next now na how she spent all her money on their dubai trips
She better spend as she can forget
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Pusyiter(m): 3:01pm
You no know wetin dey reign? Of course, Funke is capable but God forbid anything happens tomorrow, make we no go dey hear say she has been making the r/ship work all along
fuckerstard:
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Kingbet: 3:05pm
Funke my Ex Girl Friend
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:21pm
cute couple
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:21pm
Jjc Skillz!! Sharp guy!! There is no better woman to marry than a woman who is financially stable!! Not all these girls that will come and add 'baggage' to your 'baggage' and make your ship want to sink.........
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by medolab90(m): 5:22pm
great
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by sotall(m): 5:22pm
OK
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by tolexy123: 5:22pm
Where is their pics
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 5:23pm
Two Old skul
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by obembet(m): 5:23pm
Kingbet:
Always use your drugs...
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 5:23pm
The Pastor that prophesied Barreness be like, God has lifted the curse.
People should really mind what they say for fame.
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:24pm
So happy for them
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 5:24pm
How many husbands has she married so far?
Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by bangalee1: 5:24pm
Happy for funke after all her marital wahala. GO FUNKEJJC
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Smooyis(m): 5:27pm
Congratulations to them. Happy delivery
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:27pm
Jenny baby..keep flexing jare
|Re: JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) by perdollar(m): 5:29pm
elderly primagravida. useless afonja. I am back from d useless ban
