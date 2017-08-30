Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / JJC Skillz And His Pregnant Wife, Funke Akindele Vacation In Dubai (Photos) (2655 Views)

Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are presently on vacation in Dubai.



They visited an aquarium today and shared photos via their respective IG pages.



See photos below;















News Via:



Nice One

Hope it was JJC that paid for the trip o because I no wan hear say tomorrow Funke go say otherwise...

Pusyiter:

Hope it was JJC that paid for the trip o because I no wan hear say tomorrow Funke go say otherwise...

So funke cannot pay abi? Tulè tulè So funke cannot pay abi? Tulè tulè 7 Likes

Let them enjoy her money...no law against it 1 Like





Next now na how she spent all her money on their dubai trips



She better spend as she can forget Let's not hear anything tomorrow ,Next now na how she spent all her money on their dubai tripsShe better spend as she can forget 1 Like



fuckerstard:





So funke cannot pay abi? Tulè tulè

You no know wetin dey reign? Of course, Funke is capable but God forbid anything happens tomorrow, make we no go dey hear say she has been making the r/ship work all along

Funke my Ex Girl Friend

cute couple

Jjc Skillz!! Sharp guy!! There is no better woman to marry than a woman who is financially stable!! Not all these girls that will come and add 'baggage' to your 'baggage' and make your ship want to sink......... 1 Like

Where is their pics

Two Old skul

Kingbet:

Funke my Ex Girl Friend

Always use your drugs... Always use your drugs... 1 Like

The Pastor that prophesied Barreness be like, God has lifted the curse.



People should really mind what they say for fame.

So happy for them

How many husbands has she married so far?



Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture

Happy for funke after all her marital wahala. GO FUNKEJJC

Congratulations to them. Happy delivery

Jenny baby..keep flexing jare