₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,968 members, 3,808,295 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:29 PM

The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands - Art, Graphics & Video - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands (838 Views)

My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. / A Nairalanders Drawing Of Hushpuppi - Nevetsibot / Step By Step Drawing Of Zahra Buhari By A Nairalander (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:20pm
The drawing of kanu Nwakwo (Papilo) by True Hands

2 Likes

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by serverconnect: 4:21pm
NICE ONE

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 4:21pm
clap for yourself

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Oche211(m): 4:24pm
Wow!!! So cool nd perfect man. I must say that u re highly talented and gifted.

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by izzou(m): 4:24pm
This picture resemble Kanu when him be get heart problem

But i still love it kiss

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:28pm
serverconnect:
NICE ONE
thanks

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:29pm
Oche211:
Wow!!!
So cool nd perfect man.
I must say that u re highly talented and gifted.
thank you so much
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:29pm
izzou:
This picture resemble Kanu when him be get heart problem

But i still love it kiss
lolzz... thank you
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by dominique(f): 4:42pm
His Atlanta '96 look. Nice drawing✅

1 Like

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TheSuperNerd(m): 4:53pm
Awwwwwwwwn... na madam Dominique post draw me come here oooo... wanted to see what drawing she referred to...

And wow! Who is this gifted fella? smiley True hands... your hands are gifted Sir. Kudos. Really nice effort.

3 Likes

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 5:01pm
TheSuperNerd:
Awwwwwwwwn... na madam Dominique post draw me come here oooo... wanted to see what drawing she referred to...

And wow! Who is this gifted fella? smiley True hands... your hands are gifted Sir. Kudos. Really nice effort.
Thank you so much ThesuperNerd.
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 5:03pm
dominique:
His Atlanta '96 look. Nice drawing✅
Yes... Thank you so much the dominique
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Diegostan(m): 5:24pm
That's a nice piece of art,

Hey, if you publicise it enough it might get to the man himself

And you'll be noticed probably rewarded kindly for it,
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Abbeyme: 5:24pm
very nice
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TINALETC3(f): 5:24pm
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, cul cool
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Royalfurnitures: 5:25pm
Good job,by a talented artist

Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by medolab90(m): 5:26pm
k
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Israeljones(m): 5:27pm
the only Kanu i know

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by solid3(m): 5:27pm
Is this Kanu Nwankwo or Nnamdi Kanu?
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by drunkcow(m): 5:28pm
.

Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by joburiel(m): 5:28pm
kai u try o
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by tballeyy(m): 5:28pm
Kanu go vex if he see these portrait
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Praktikals(m): 5:28pm
This is the authentic NK any other hunchback NK is a scam
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by jaymejate(m): 5:28pm
Gifted Hand
Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by tballeyy(m): 5:29pm
Kanu go vex if he see these portrait too ugly

(0) (Reply)

Apcvspdp Video Skit / Have You Seen This Video / Advertise Your Blog At Cheaper Prices.

Viewing this topic: otesy, alphaconde(m), Abbeyme, Democrat1c(m), AdisaOwala, machuks45(m), francis5051, milloguy, Oracle16(m), Ournaija, Gogobaba, lovicks, Somat4ril(m), Roland17(m), ceeroh(m), Sirgen05(m), abes(m), profmiganigal, emandman, bennychucks, tojahh(m), adefemi56(m), Juenwume, Godfather01, olafade1990(m), Datas121(m), rotey73, LEERICIST(m), dzing(m), anyebedgreat, Kemuni(m), grin88(m), Okuss12(m), philchudi, abdul123(m), drvalency, Mechette(m), medolab90(m), ice25(f), exposition, hoodboy(m), phemmybernabeu(m), luxy44, QuestSeeker, abason(m), drsteroid(m), Badboiz(m), DarkRebel69, vanndubi, zenti99(m), Samuelmiski(m), Diegostan(m), iHart(m), onuwaje(m), Justicr, fidek(m), tamethem(m), joburiel(m), imami00, omolayomi06(m), totx, kennyone, chrisjay123, Israeljones(m), abbacool(m), SUNDICOS, chudismalls, mcbreeze, Refino(m), Sirambassador(m), Praktikals(m), bon5, lizzyfetny, achp(m), Abyolah, profmsboi(m), TheSuperNerd(m), teflonjake(m), mamalolu, netbeans1(m), unlimitedsoundz(m), kesprime(m), adonshow(m), ayormidestar(m), NEHLIVE, james17, iwakacome, Iceman2017(m), REX106, wachevu, Kamusty, jaymejate(m), Tunjinodaysoff, fogechi(f), wordproof, ahmstrng(m), Eke40seven(m), eezeribe(m), tahir01(m), Neddyned(m), drunkcow(m), jahlud, toxict14, tee83, zoedicus, eistien(m), jaymezzz(m), tballeyy(m) and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.