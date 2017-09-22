₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:20pm
The drawing of kanu Nwakwo (Papilo) by True Hands
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by serverconnect: 4:21pm
NICE ONE
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 4:21pm
clap for yourself
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Oche211(m): 4:24pm
Wow!!! So cool nd perfect man. I must say that u re highly talented and gifted.
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by izzou(m): 4:24pm
This picture resemble Kanu when him be get heart problem
But i still love it
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:28pm
serverconnect:thanks
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:29pm
Oche211:thank you so much
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 4:29pm
izzou:lolzz... thank you
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by dominique(f): 4:42pm
His Atlanta '96 look. Nice drawing✅
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TheSuperNerd(m): 4:53pm
Awwwwwwwwn... na madam Dominique post draw me come here oooo... wanted to see what drawing she referred to...
And wow! Who is this gifted fella? True hands... your hands are gifted Sir. Kudos. Really nice effort.
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 5:01pm
TheSuperNerd:Thank you so much ThesuperNerd.
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TrueHands(m): 5:03pm
dominique:Yes... Thank you so much the dominique
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Diegostan(m): 5:24pm
That's a nice piece of art,
Hey, if you publicise it enough it might get to the man himself
And you'll be noticed probably rewarded kindly for it,
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Abbeyme: 5:24pm
very nice
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by TINALETC3(f): 5:24pm
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, cul
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Royalfurnitures: 5:25pm
Good job,by a talented artist
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by medolab90(m): 5:26pm
k
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Israeljones(m): 5:27pm
the only Kanu i know
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by solid3(m): 5:27pm
Is this Kanu Nwankwo or Nnamdi Kanu?
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by drunkcow(m): 5:28pm
.
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by joburiel(m): 5:28pm
kai u try o
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by tballeyy(m): 5:28pm
Kanu go vex if he see these portrait
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by Praktikals(m): 5:28pm
This is the authentic NK any other hunchback NK is a scam
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by jaymejate(m): 5:28pm
Gifted Hand
|Re: The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands by tballeyy(m): 5:29pm
Kanu go vex if he see these portrait too ugly
