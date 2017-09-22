₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Adieza(m): 4:27pm
This is a story of how Nigerians are practically drinking their own poo. Pardon the word poo, I am using it on purpose because excrement doesn’t sound that bad
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by 2shure: 6:28pm
God knw y we never sick
Nawa o
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Tolexander: 7:19pm
The OP doesn't seem to know that the soil is a good filter of water going into the aquifer.
Moreover, some of these microorganisms cant survive the condition in the soil.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by bellazz(m): 7:19pm
Really.... typhoid... fever....God Save us oo
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by dopemama: 7:19pm
:-Xchai na waoo
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by unlimitedsoundz(m): 7:20pm
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by jboy73: 7:20pm
What's this one saying?
Is it your poo?
Common
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by ThisTrend(f): 7:20pm
I came to check names, but unfortunately...
I am dissapointed
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Narldon(f): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by HMZi(m): 7:20pm
Thats why i dont drink water
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Naijashortcode(m): 7:21pm
Ok oh
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Papiikush: 7:21pm
Na the shìt our forefathers chop Na him make them live long.
Upon all the medical reports, y'all still die of cancer.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Naijacost22: 7:21pm
Nonsense, If you treat the water you are doing a similar thing that Treatment plants do so there is chance of drinking Poop.
Now the problem is dissolved metals, oils and carcinogens. They are hard to remove from water but can be controlled by recycling and controlled disposals ( which we dont practice in Nigeria)
Dumping of chemicals and oils is the number one cause of pollution and Cancer. Cancer treatment aint cheap.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by orbis(m): 7:22pm
What is the average depth of your boreholes and what is thr nature of the sedimentary sequences in the area. All theae play a part 8n getting you clean water from your boreholes. Do research well before posting junk
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Altonate: 7:23pm
I hope you know poo decomposes
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by rozayx5(m): 7:23pm
In lekki here. If your borehole no extra deep na brown water u go see
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by olaoye4(m): 7:23pm
True talk
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by OrestesDante(m): 7:24pm
It's alright.... For now python is still dancing. Maybe after that our government will look into the matter.
But for now oooo.... Leave trash for LAWMA
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by yeyerolling: 7:25pm
Shame with all the oyel money over d years we no get basic infrastructure chai
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by MrGistGuy(m): 7:25pm
so wah u r tellin me is dah seun has drank his own poo.... na wa ooo... aw much more me wey broke like ehhmmm... sha broke
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by boldking(m): 7:26pm
that's their business but come to think of it ToTo meat na Die , if u find any cheaper Toto any where f.u.ck it
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by ibiso1986: 7:26pm
I'll suggest we boil bore hole water before drinking. Maybe that could help
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by nativedoctor(m): 7:27pm
Some estates like cowrie Creek in ikate and also banana island have central sewage treatment plants and also some of the homes have water purification systems.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by LogicStatement: 7:28pm
orbis:Do not totally despise what the op has posted, he still have some valid points. The question is how deep are the boreholes that are being dug in Nigeria? I happened to witness the digging of a borehole in an area in Lagos where houses are closely built without allowances or space and no cross ventilation and the soakaway of one building is not far to another building's borehole. The dept of this borehole is not deep enough, in fact, what can best be described as a well is often called borehole.
Another thing I noticed is that, when they dig borehole in most places in Nigeria like Lagos, they often consider the location of the building's soakaway without considering the location of their neighbour's soakaway therefore, you see that contaminants from the neighbour's soakaway can easily percolate through ground water into their 'borehole' water. This calls for public health concern.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by ferhyntorlah(f): 7:28pm
This article got me to confused.com
I thought the rocks beneath the earth are natural purifiers.
Geologists and soil scientists please helep me.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by keypad1: 7:29pm
Brown roof dwellers r very dirty people.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by Akoja360(m): 7:29pm
well thats one of the things you get from an unplanned country,no working rail system,no drainage,no proper road plan,no nothing...
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by 12inches1(m): 7:29pm
OP is quite confused. The borehole (in concept) is a deep well and not a shallow well. The soakaway that seeps into the ground often only contaminates the shallow well. The deep aquifer (or well) is often free from contamination because it is formed through years of filtering (hence purification) from water from the low level water table. The problems from soakaway pits only often arise when water is sourced from a shallow well and the soakaway sewage or leechate contaminates it.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by henryhco(m): 7:30pm
Dat is y dey shud b a regulation on borehole drilling, n after one drills n get water it shud b taken for testing. D OP is actually rite.
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by keypad1: 7:31pm
boldking:i dey find toto to fvck ooooo
|Re: How Nigerians Are Drinking Their Own Poo - Aroms Aigbehi Reveals by ayourbamie: 7:31pm
Sucker way or soak away?
