This is a story of how Nigerians are practically drinking their own poo. Pardon the word poo, I am using it on purpose because excrement doesn’t sound that bad



No city in Nigeria has sewage or draining system. They are two different things. A drainage system simply drains the excess water from rainfall and drain it to a river or the sea because the water is not contaminated.



The sewage system on the other hand collect all dirty water from the houses and the factories, including toilet waste. The waste is sent to the water purification system where it is purified. This is a long process, but simple.



In Nigeria since we don’t have a drainage system our cities are often flooded anytime there it rains and we have to wait for God to dry it. However, God doesn’t bother about the poo we did. So what we do is instead of working together to create a solution every single house in a city has its own Septic tank to collect the dirty water. The problem is, it is not really a septic tank, in Nigerians it is called a sucker way.



A septic tank is a closed system and must not leak dirty water into the ground. However, a sucker way is designed to leak the water. If it leaks, the natural water processing process cannot clean it up before it gets to the reservoir deep under the ground called aquifers.



In Nigeria, everybody and the big man and the politician looter don’t have pure water coming into their house so rather than look for a collective solution, again each person digs a borehole. This borehole gets its water deep from the ground. Sometimes, these people outsmart themselves and dig a borehole next to his suck away. That is where the trouble starts.



Since the poo is allowed to leak into the ground, the water is not properly purified. Most of the pathogens that cause typhoid fever and other deadly diseases are allowed to sink into the aquifer therefore, contaminating the ground water. That is not the worse. The worst is, the mechanics through contaminated oil on the ground, the small factories pour all chemicals at the back of their small factory. This is what one of the causes the Cancer in Nigerian today not GMO yet. God allows all these to sink into the ground. Because, he created the laws that operate everything in the universe and he cannot change it for Nigerians despite the prayers.



The big man said he has a clean borehole so he drinks from the water. The other big man says no, I only drink Eva water, but he does brush his teeth with the water. Hmm. Genius. So when he gets cancer, he goes to church to pray for God to destroy his enemies. But God never really answers those prayers.

Now, because you have a city of over 500,000 households all draining their poo into the aquifer, the underground water is getting highly contaminate. Our cities are all sitting on a health time bomb. Because Nigerians are drinking their own poo.

The OP doesn't seem to know that the soil is a good filter of water going into the aquifer.



Moreover, some of these microorganisms cant survive the condition in the soil. 20 Likes

Thats why i dont drink water 8 Likes

Na the shìt our forefathers chop Na him make them live long.



Upon all the medical reports, y'all still die of cancer. 1 Like

Nonsense, If you treat the water you are doing a similar thing that Treatment plants do so there is chance of drinking Poop.



Now the problem is dissolved metals, oils and carcinogens. They are hard to remove from water but can be controlled by recycling and controlled disposals ( which we dont practice in Nigeria)

Dumping of chemicals and oils is the number one cause of pollution and Cancer. Cancer treatment aint cheap. 1 Like

What is the average depth of your boreholes and what is thr nature of the sedimentary sequences in the area. All theae play a part 8n getting you clean water from your boreholes. Do research well before posting junk 11 Likes 1 Share

I hope you know poo decomposes

In lekki here. If your borehole no extra deep na brown water u go see 1 Like

It's alright.... For now python is still dancing. Maybe after that our government will look into the matter.



But for now oooo.... Leave trash for LAWMA

Shame with all the oyel money over d years we no get basic infrastructure chai

I'll suggest we boil bore hole water before drinking. Maybe that could help

Some estates like cowrie Creek in ikate and also banana island have central sewage treatment plants and also some of the homes have water purification systems.

orbis:

What is the average depth of your boreholes and what is thr nature of the sedimentary sequences in the area. All theae play a part 8n getting you clean water from your boreholes. Do research well before posting junk Do not totally despise what the op has posted, he still have some valid points. The question is how deep are the boreholes that are being dug in Nigeria? I happened to witness the digging of a borehole in an area in Lagos where houses are closely built without allowances or space and no cross ventilation and the soakaway of one building is not far to another building's borehole. The dept of this borehole is not deep enough, in fact, what can best be described as a well is often called borehole.

I thought the rocks beneath the earth are natural purifiers.

Geologists and soil scientists please helep me. 1 Like

Brown roof dwellers r very dirty people. 1 Like

well thats one of the things you get from an unplanned country,no working rail system,no drainage,no proper road plan,no nothing...

OP is quite confused. The borehole (in concept) is a deep well and not a shallow well. The soakaway that seeps into the ground often only contaminates the shallow well. The deep aquifer (or well) is often free from contamination because it is formed through years of filtering (hence purification) from water from the low level water table. The problems from soakaway pits only often arise when water is sourced from a shallow well and the soakaway sewage or leechate contaminates it. 1 Like

Dat is y dey shud b a regulation on borehole drilling, n after one drills n get water it shud b taken for testing. D OP is actually rite.

