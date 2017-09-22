₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,077 members, 3,808,731 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) (1305 Views)
Lady Calls Out Ex-boyfriend Who Cheated Her, Shares Pics Of His Dirty Boxers / Single Lady Vows To Sit On Railway Until She Sees A Husband (PHOTO) / Lady Announced Marriage Without Husband, Searching For Husband(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by contactmorak: 4:33pm
A lady on Facebook who goes by the name It on an has called out the young new wife of his husband. Below is what Itohan posted.....
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-calls-out-the-new-young-wife-of-her-estranged-husband
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by contactmorak: 4:34pm
More
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by greatmarshall(m): 4:34pm
Hmm
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:39pm
Chaaaii..i tot at first it was her father until i read the long msg full of agony of the first wife
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ikp120(m): 4:45pm
Tell that woman wey dey rant for there to go and fvck herself!
Leave the lady and face the man. He wasn't forced to marry her. He decided to do so.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:46pm
the lady is married to her husband....why is she still making a fool of herself upandan
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by IamLEGEND1: 4:48pm
Allow am na. The man knows at his age he's already got one foot in the grave and is trying to make the most of his time left...... But you still want the old D like that.
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Lalas247(f): 4:50pm
Wails from a pained ex wife
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Evaberry(f): 6:35pm
madam
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:11pm
She should let it go...
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Flashh: 10:11pm
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ladyF(f): 10:11pm
She would not say what she did that made the man run away from their marriage. All this troublesome women that want to give their husband high blood pressure.
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by borntoexcel2000(m): 10:12pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:12pm
Bini People self.. Questionable characters
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ymee(m): 10:12pm
IamLEGEND1:
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Narldon(f): 10:12pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:12pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by djemillionia: 10:12pm
ok
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:12pm
No comment
This is kinda funny
Not laughing at her tho
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by baike: 10:12pm
for what Reason, if I may ask?
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Chiscomax(m): 10:13pm
the one you did that made the man abandon you, please state it also
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:13pm
Wahala dey
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:14pm
ladyF:where have you been
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:14pm
Hw does this makes sense nw?
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by DanielsParker(m): 10:14pm
funny..
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm
I like the new wife costume
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by silasweb(m): 10:15pm
You go fear
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:15pm
E pain am oooo
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by bangalee1: 10:15pm
F
|Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Malakh: 10:16pm
Most High said more are the children of the desolate than the married wife, the children of this days and their parents are desolate, you guys dont have nothing, you guys have no inheritance, if you think money and education is an inheritance,I'm sorry to say but your parents brought you into this world only to die
(0) (Reply)
Man Commits Suicide After Wife Gives Birth To Triplets / Profesional Hair Dresser Needed / The Top 10 Signs To Know If Your Husband Is Seriously Cheating On You
Viewing this topic: hiscules, Citizen01(f), ElPadrino33, kakaG, goksman2, twinklemaia, handsomenonny(m), KendrickAyomide(m), Vikky014(f), enohorglo(f), baike, youssylee, unapologetic, deebest(m), Queenbalikees(f), Alliteration, hakeem68(m), Alexy2014(f), kezielectricals(m), emaduka, Prinxx(m), Cachez(m), mikkypel(m), verygudbadguy(m), hemucology(m), elantraceey(f), okunega1, finesounds01, sodiq42(m), daeujo, Gabbynicoletta, Viergeachar, eminemkayc, turawafett(f), dallyemmy, Chiscomax(m), nokingasgod, DanielsParker(m), bakila, Mharthings(m), Lazyreporta(m), olukan1972, defendedvictim(m), warota(m), kopite(m), aumeehn, ymee(m), PETUK(m), Mapzone, geraldo077, zubis05, ucsylviaoks, zos007(m), titilopena, tollahni(f), Tosinex(m), Pakkay1441(m), Skyloloprince(m), tripleaa, incredible16(m), ajahemma(m), EneJeta, dhebo(m), Oladimejjy(m), SonOfmercy007, dobnina, Nebes, Mobsync(m), mamarazi(f), porshuch, princeadams11, bangalee1, WalexProp(m), suzzy4God(f), OgaJamal, marion4luv(f), Jayjay0(m), ikdaddy01(m), Meks22(m), Elliot2(m), Jibabs2(m), kfrosh, raymondhill, Zivaharry(m), Tayonic, DonGabby123(m), dejiro30(m), nkata09, sKeetz(m), Chevronstaff, Humility017(m), djemillionia, E99E(m), alkanes1(m), donpedro001(m), CondomSir, arinze4u(m), hayjayfeez, Futureme2, nwakibie3(m), mikywonder(m), Boyeseth(m), Malakh, Omolego, uplay(m), BiafraMyAss(m), Originality007, gentlegg(m), coolhamid(m), sisisioge, Alexk2(m), Waleawojobi, citrate(f), kencoinz(m), greatme2good(f), josephine123, sleepingqueen25(f), pokenose(m) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17