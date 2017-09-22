₦airaland Forum

Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by contactmorak: 4:33pm
A lady on Facebook who goes by the name It on an has called out the young new wife of his husband. Below is what Itohan posted.....

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-calls-out-the-new-young-wife-of-her-estranged-husband

Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by contactmorak: 4:34pm
More
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by greatmarshall(m): 4:34pm
Hmm
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:39pm
grin


Chaaaii..i tot at first it was her father until i read the long msg full of agony of the first wife lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ikp120(m): 4:45pm
Tell that woman wey dey rant for there to go and fvck herself! angry angry

Leave the lady and face the man. He wasn't forced to marry her. He decided to do so.

2 Likes

Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:46pm
the lady is married to her husband....why is she still making a fool of herself upandan

2 Likes

Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by IamLEGEND1: 4:48pm
Allow am na. The man knows at his age he's already got one foot in the grave and is trying to make the most of his time left...... But you still want the old D like that.

Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Lalas247(f): 4:50pm
Wails from a pained ex wife
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Evaberry(f): 6:35pm
madam
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:11pm
She should let it go...
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Flashh: 10:11pm
undecided
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ladyF(f): 10:11pm
She would not say what she did that made the man run away from their marriage. All this troublesome women that want to give their husband high blood pressure. angry

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:12pm
grin
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by borntoexcel2000(m): 10:12pm
Hmmmm
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:12pm
Bini People self.. Questionable characters
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by ymee(m): 10:12pm
IamLEGEND1:
Allow am na. The man knows at his age he's already got one foot in the grave and is trying to make the most of his time left...... But you still want the old D like that.
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Narldon(f): 10:12pm
Ok
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:12pm
Ok
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by djemillionia: 10:12pm
ok
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:12pm
No comment undecided



This is kinda funny


Not laughing at her tho
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by baike: 10:12pm
for what Reason, if I may ask?
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Chiscomax(m): 10:13pm
the one you did that made the man abandon you, please state it also
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:13pm
Wahala dey
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:14pm
ladyF:
sad
where have you been
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:14pm
Hw does this makes sense nw?
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by DanielsParker(m): 10:14pm
funny..
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Ugoeze2016: 10:14pm
I like the new wife costume
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by silasweb(m): 10:15pm
You go fear
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:15pm
E pain am oooo grin grin grin

Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by bangalee1: 10:15pm
F
Re: Lady Calls Out The New Young Wife Of Her Estranged Husband (photo) by Malakh: 10:16pm
Most High said more are the children of the desolate than the married wife, the children of this days and their parents are desolate, you guys dont have nothing, you guys have no inheritance, if you think money and education is an inheritance,I'm sorry to say but your parents brought you into this world only to die

