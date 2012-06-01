Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos (6074 Views)

The lady is seeking for help to return the bride price and obtain a receipt from the man.



Human rights lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye shared her update online. Read below;



He abused his wife. He maltreated her. He starved her. He told her that his current girlfriend is prettier. He even denied the vow he made at the altar. He said to her: "I never told you I loved you or that you would be my only wife". He neglected and abandoned her. He threatened her with divorce. He even made a "mock demand" for the refund of the bride price.



After enduring and praying for him to change, she found the courage and left the marriage. Now, for two years, she has been begging him and his people to come and take the bride price and the man has been posting her. He believes that if he does not take the bride price, he would continue to hold the lady hostage and prevent her from remarrying.



This life sha!See how they were shinning their teeth, thinking they were in love. 12 Likes 1 Share

This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade. 3 Likes 1 Share

lol this one na marriage gone bad

Hmm

cos he's an idiot cos he's an idiot 2 Likes





Bang DE DE deng!!!



What's the fuse.



Be waiting to return his bride price MUMU



As if he returned the sex you gave to him



Be there deceiving yourself with bride price and don't move on. How will bride price stymie you from marrying someone else?



Be waiting for kids to grow before you borrow sense What's the fuse.Be waiting to return his bride price MUMUAs if he returned the sex you gave to himBe there deceiving yourself with bride price and don't move on. How will bride price stymie you from marrying someone else?Be waiting for kids to grow before you borrow sense 4 Likes









What's really going on See how couples are embarrassing themselves everyday..What's really going on

Lol.�, I can hear her saying.....

'ayam not doing again biko!!' 1 Like 1 Share

Not assessing the story from a kid point of view, the young lady should just forget about the refund and move on...my kobo. 3 Likes

Na wa.

Wow

U don't want her den let her go

to marry sef dey fear me dz days..... wife nd husband fight erryday

Love gone sour!



I really feel her pains

The most difficult institution in life is marriage 3 Likes

What are marriages turning into this days?

This thing called relationship and marriage I tire 4 am, can you ever get the right person? Or maybe can you ever be right for anyone? 2 Likes

;DMake woman take the money chop him destiny like the little guy below ;DMake woman take the money chop him destiny like the little guy below

Bride price is born out of greed & gluttony.

dominique:

This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade. it's different, but wait o, do western countries pay bride price? just curious sha it's different, but wait o, do western countries pay bride price? just curious sha 1 Like





dominique:

This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade. kip qwayet..we are marrying you off to Oshogbo all duties paid.





Love don't exist......Eod



With all this stories here and there about relationships and marriages and personal experience...obobs iF not for having kids in wedlock ehn... Marriage nor get use. Love don't exist......EodWith all this stories here and there about relationships and marriages and personal experience...obobs iF not for having kids in wedlock ehn... Marriage nor get use. 2 Likes

dominique:

This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade. Huh, coming frm a lady. Huh, coming frm a lady.

Olii:

This thing called relationship and marriage I tire 4 am, can you ever get the right person? Or maybe can you ever be right for anyone?

If the two can make tolerance & 'faith' their watchwords. If the two can make tolerance & 'faith' their watchwords.

Nonsense

Marriage is not for everyone 2 Likes

dominique:

This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade.

how much is Bride price in ur area?



it's just #200 over here, so how does that translate to slave trade.



all this ish brain people self how much is Bride price in ur area?it's just #200 over here, so how does that translate to slave trade.all this ish brain people self 3 Likes

