|Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:35pm
A woman who was allegedly abused and maltreated by her husband has been begging him to come and take back his bride price for two years now. According to reports, the mocked her and taunted her with his current girlfriend whom he allegedly said is prettier than her.
The lady is seeking for help to return the bride price and obtain a receipt from the man.
Human rights lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye shared her update online. Read below;
He abused his wife. He maltreated her. He starved her. He told her that his current girlfriend is prettier. He even denied the vow he made at the altar. He said to her: "I never told you I loved you or that you would be my only wife". He neglected and abandoned her. He threatened her with divorce. He even made a "mock demand" for the refund of the bride price.
After enduring and praying for him to change, she found the courage and left the marriage. Now, for two years, she has been begging him and his people to come and take the bride price and the man has been posting her. He believes that if he does not take the bride price, he would continue to hold the lady hostage and prevent her from remarrying.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-begs-estranged-husband-come-collect-bride-price-photos.html
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by dafeyankee: 9:40pm
See like he resemble lalasticlacla
1 Like
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:52pm
This life sha!
See how they were shinning their teeth, thinking they were in love.
And why is the guy tearing his shirt as if he is hulk hogan?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by dominique(f): 9:53pm
This is why I hate this bride price of a thing. I still don't see how it's any different from slave trade.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by dkronicle(m): 10:01pm
lol this one na marriage gone bad
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by doyinbaby(f): 10:05pm
Hmm
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by davodyguy: 10:50pm
emeijeh:cos he's an idiot
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by rayblings(m): 10:50pm
Bang DE DE deng!!!
What's the fuse.
Be waiting to return his bride price MUMU
As if he returned the sex you gave to him
Be there deceiving yourself with bride price and don't move on. How will bride price stymie you from marrying someone else?
Be waiting for kids to grow before you borrow sense
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 10:50pm
See how couples are embarrassing themselves everyday..
What's really going on
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:51pm
Lol.�, I can hear her saying.....
'ayam not doing again biko!!'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Boyooosa(m): 10:51pm
Not assessing the story from a kid point of view, the young lady should just forget about the refund and move on...my kobo.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by kasim155(m): 10:51pm
Na wa.
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Whoeppme(m): 10:51pm
Wow
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by kenlash1(m): 10:52pm
U don't want her den let her go
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Olukokosir(m): 10:52pm
to marry sef dey fear me dz days..... wife nd husband fight erryday
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by kingzjay(m): 10:53pm
Love gone sour!
I really feel her pains
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by allanphash7(m): 10:53pm
The most difficult institution in life is marriage
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by pejuakinab: 10:53pm
What are marriages turning into this days?
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Olii(f): 10:54pm
This thing called relationship and marriage I tire 4 am, can you ever get the right person? Or maybe can you ever be right for anyone?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Bcbabe(f): 10:55pm
;DMake woman take the money chop him destiny like the little guy below
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by omooba969(m): 10:55pm
Bride price is born out of greed & gluttony.
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by dukeprince50(m): 10:55pm
dominique:it's different, but wait o, do western countries pay bride price? just curious sha
1 Like
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by smellingmenses: 10:56pm
kip qwayet..we are marrying you off to Oshogbo all duties paid.
dominique:
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:56pm
Love don't exist......Eod
With all this stories here and there about relationships and marriages and personal experience...obobs iF not for having kids in wedlock ehn... Marriage nor get use.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Stevengerd(m): 10:57pm
dominique:Huh, coming frm a lady.
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by omooba969(m): 10:57pm
Olii:
If the two can make tolerance & 'faith' their watchwords.
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by ZombieTAMER: 10:57pm
Nonsense
Marriage is not for everyone
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by BrutalJab: 10:57pm
dominique:
how much is Bride price in ur area?
it's just #200 over here, so how does that translate to slave trade.
all this ish brain people self
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:58pm
Sk
|Re: Woman Begs Her Estranged Husband To Come And Collect His Bride Price. Photos by BabyApple(m): 10:58pm
O ga o.. The guy must be uncle shaggi
