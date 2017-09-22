Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike (3524 Views)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the illegal conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Police is a threat to the nation's democracy.



Speaking on Friday when granting audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike stated that following the use of the Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC has made it their official policy.



According to him: "The strategy has been adopted by the APC was experienced in Rivers State during the rerun elections. We have to alert all other Nigerians about this strategy.



"The alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results ".



He called on all the political parties to be vigilant and stop the actualization of the plot of APC to rig the 2019 polls.



"They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived. That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant. They will do everything possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power. This is because the people have rejected them, " he said.



The governor said that despite the anomaly that greeted the Rivers East Senatorial District election, INEC has remained silent. He said that INEC must offer an explanation on the fraud APC used the Police to perpetrate.

Governor Wike added that all other political parties participating in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election must be vigilant as the APC is planning to rig the polls.



"Democracy is under threat. We must defend it, he said.



In his remarks, the Secretary of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara said Rivers State is working because Governor Wike is investing in development projects.



He commended Governor Wike for carrying all political parties along in Rivers State, urging the Federal Government to imbibe the same pattern which will reduce tension in the country.



The 46 Political Parties of IPAC conferred on Governor Wike, "Most Opposition Friendly and Eagle of Nigeria."

Hmmm

He can't close his mouth for one day. 9 Likes 1 Share

Wike you dey forget things easily oooo.

.





Abi you son forget rivers and ekiti so soon 12 Likes 3 Shares

What goes around comes around.I sympathise with u. 11 Likes 3 Shares

The man just spoke the truth. Even the police haven't made public the probe it set up on the rivers rerun. If it were the other way round. Your guess is as good as mine 4 Likes

sarrki:

Wike you dey forget things easily oooo.

.





Abi you son forget rivers and ekiti so soon



What's your job?? Pls be sincere What's your job?? Pls be sincere 3 Likes

swagagolic01:







What's your job?? Pls be sincere

How will that affects your day to day activities ? How will that affects your day to day activities ? 4 Likes 1 Share

WikeD please shut up ur mouth before I slap u

When u and Gesila Khan where rigging elections u never imagined that karma will catch up with you. 4 Likes





Before, it was Temitemi's role model.



Lately its Wike... Not againBefore, it was Temitemi's role model.Lately its Wike...

do we have a democracy in Nigeria?





I think not

Wike should shut up. Any govt in power controls the police and INEC to their advantage cos they're answerable to them. And that is politics. It happens during PDP reign too. he should just shut up and wait for PDP to get back to power and the story will change. You will see the same Wike talking dirty now using diplomatic means talking from both sides of the mouth when the time comes. Politics is crazy. 1 Like

This people take us for fool!



They think we cant compare the past with the present. 3 Likes

Nyesom Wike my man 1 Like

And wike is just realising this ?

Wike how many months remain for u sef

When change enter Nigeria we will know.

hisssssss both APC and PDP are idiots and thieves.see the belle of wike like lie muhammed eyesball.

Full meaning of APC



A: A

P: Party of

C: Curse



In other words, A Cursed Party

Am a PDP fan, but this wike don dey cry too much. He should just keep quiet and work..

South South and South Eastern politicians are the most useless

Lies

When Pdp was doing their own nko

We get it Wike, being opposition you feel threatened at every little act by the ruling party, sorry o





Didn't make FTC that's why I resorted to this



May God help us in this country

aolawale025:

The man just spoke the truth. Even the police haven't made public the probe it set up on the rivers rerun. If it were the other way round. Your guess is as good as mine Which truth? He has done it before, he will survive it too. That was how Rivers lost soku to Bayelsa for similar altitude; he is now fighting for it. Which truth? He has done it before, he will survive it too. That was how Rivers lost soku to Bayelsa for similar altitude; he is now fighting for it.

Moluwah:

When Pdp was doing their own nko



People like you deserve to be ruled by buhari till forever. I witnessed the Rivers rerun and rerun of the rerun. The police and army were active INEC officials. What Wike is saying will soon get to you. People like you deserve to be ruled by buhari till forever. I witnessed the Rivers rerun and rerun of the rerun. The police and army were active INEC officials. What Wike is saying will soon get to you.

baritereign24:

What goes around comes around.I sympathise with u.

so fast? Ooni don turn meme so fast? Ooni don turn meme

You keep talkin trash,when your party initiated do or die politics,you Neva complain. Now the same medicine is used against you,and you complain. Oye ara.

Kingspin:

When change enter Nigeria we will know. I guess not PDP will bring that change. They are as old as no vision party I guess not PDP will bring that change. They are as old as no vision party