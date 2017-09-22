₦airaland Forum

Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by aminulive: 4:52pm
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the illegal conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Police is a threat to the nation's democracy.

Speaking on Friday when granting audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike stated that following the use of the Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC has made it their official policy.

According to him: "The strategy has been adopted by the APC was experienced in Rivers State during the rerun elections. We have to alert all other Nigerians about this strategy.

"The alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results ".

He called on all the political parties to be vigilant and stop the actualization of the plot of APC to rig the 2019 polls.

"They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived. That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant. They will do everything possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power. This is because the people have rejected them, " he said.

The governor said that despite the anomaly that greeted the Rivers East Senatorial District election, INEC has remained silent. He said that INEC must offer an explanation on the fraud APC used the Police to perpetrate.
Governor Wike added that all other political parties participating in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election must be vigilant as the APC is planning to rig the polls.

"Democracy is under threat. We must defend it, he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara said Rivers State is working because Governor Wike is investing in development projects.

He commended Governor Wike for carrying all political parties along in Rivers State, urging the Federal Government to imbibe the same pattern which will reduce tension in the country.

The 46 Political Parties of IPAC conferred on Governor Wike, "Most Opposition Friendly and Eagle of Nigeria."

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/conspiracy-inec-police-apc-threat-democracy-wike/

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Rico96(m): 4:55pm
Hmmm
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by BALLOSKI: 5:22pm
He can't close his mouth for one day.

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by sarrki(m): 5:25pm
Wike you dey forget things easily oooo.
.


Abi you son forget rivers and ekiti so soon

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by baritereign24(m): 5:45pm
What goes around comes around.I sympathise with u.

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by aolawale025: 5:52pm
The man just spoke the truth. Even the police haven't made public the probe it set up on the rivers rerun. If it were the other way round. Your guess is as good as mine

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by swagagolic01: 5:54pm
sarrki:
Wike you dey forget things easily oooo.
.


Abi you son forget rivers and ekiti so soon


What's your job?? Pls be sincere

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by sarrki(m): 6:00pm
swagagolic01:



What's your job?? Pls be sincere

How will that affects your day to day activities ?

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by hardywaltz(m): 6:02pm
WikeD please shut up ur mouth before I slap u
When u and Gesila Khan where rigging elections u never imagined that karma will catch up with you.

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Abbeyme: 6:06pm
Not again embarassed embarassed

Before, it was Temitemi's role model.

Lately its Wike... undecided undecided
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by capatainrambo: 6:06pm
do we have a democracy in Nigeria?


I think not
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by greatman247(m): 6:06pm
Wike should shut up. Any govt in power controls the police and INEC to their advantage cos they're answerable to them. And that is politics. It happens during PDP reign too. he should just shut up and wait for PDP to get back to power and the story will change. You will see the same Wike talking dirty now using diplomatic means talking from both sides of the mouth when the time comes. Politics is crazy.

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Danladi7: 6:07pm
This people take us for fool!

They think we cant compare the past with the present.

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:07pm
Nyesom Wike my man

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by blackbeau1(f): 6:07pm
And wike is just realising this ?
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by hezy4real01(m): 6:07pm
Wike how many months remain for u sef
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Kingspin(m): 6:08pm
When change enter Nigeria we will know.
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by abdelrahman: 6:08pm
hisssssss both APC and PDP are idiots and thieves.see the belle of wike like lie muhammed eyesball.
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Kizyte(m): 6:08pm
Full meaning of APC

A: A
P: Party of
C: Curse

In other words, A Cursed Party
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by autotrader014(m): 6:08pm
Am a PDP fan, but this wike don dey cry too much. He should just keep quiet and work.. undecided
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by generalbush: 6:09pm
South South and South Eastern politicians are the most useless
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by NITRABOMB: 6:09pm
Lies
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Moluwah: 6:11pm
When Pdp was doing their own nko
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Greenthumb: 6:12pm
We get it Wike, being opposition you feel threatened at every little act by the ruling party, sorry o
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by smartty68(m): 6:12pm
Happy viewing guys cheesy

Didn't make FTC that's why I resorted to this embarassed

Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by silasweb(m): 6:21pm
May God help us in this country
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by guiddoti: 6:22pm
aolawale025:
The man just spoke the truth. Even the police haven't made public the probe it set up on the rivers rerun. If it were the other way round. Your guess is as good as mine
Which truth? He has done it before, he will survive it too. That was how Rivers lost soku to Bayelsa for similar altitude; he is now fighting for it.
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by Eazybay(m): 6:23pm
Moluwah:
When Pdp was doing their own nko


People like you deserve to be ruled by buhari till forever. I witnessed the Rivers rerun and rerun of the rerun. The police and army were active INEC officials. What Wike is saying will soon get to you.
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:25pm
baritereign24:
What goes around comes around.I sympathise with u.

so fast? Ooni don turn meme cheesy
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by suremanpatriot: 6:26pm
You keep talkin trash,when your party initiated do or die politics,you Neva complain. Now the same medicine is used against you,and you complain. Oye ara. grin
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by guiddoti: 6:26pm
Kingspin:
When change enter Nigeria we will know.
I guess not PDP will bring that change. They are as old as no vision party
Re: Conspiracy Between INEC, Police And APC A Threat To Democracy - Wike by JayJohnson: 6:28pm
Brother Wike, it is too early to be afraid oh? 2019 is still far. I can assure you Rotimi Amaechi will pay you back in your complete coins

