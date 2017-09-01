₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by Celcius: 5:07pm
LIB has exclusively gathered that the traditional wedding ceremony between RnB singer/actor BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will hold in Lagos, Nigeria on November 19th, 2017...and it is strictly by invitation!
Guests invited have been sent details on how they can purchase Aso-Ebi for the day and access cards will be given for entrance into the private event.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/9/banky-w-and-adesua-etomis-traditional-wedding-ceremony-will-hold-in-lagos-on-november-19th.html
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by Zita55(f): 5:11pm
Wow!!!
Congratulobia!!!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:11pm
Finally, it's happening.
May God blessings and wisdom fall on you guys , Amen.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by talk2saintify(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:12pm
Are we invited ？
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by mofeoluwadassah: 5:12pm
at last...i happy for banky w o
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by BoyHuncho(m): 5:14pm
Congratulations guys..
My only prayer for two of ya is that you don't get divorced after two yrs!
HML in advance
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by ShayGirl(f): 5:16pm
Seriously happy for them oo...
Nothing as sweet as been engaged and married soon
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:18pm
...and let the party begin....
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:33pm
Ohh I love dt
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by mamatayour(f): 6:11pm
Hmnnnn......we are watching oh. O tan lenu o ku sikun agba
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by egopersonified(f): 7:49pm
thought it was going to be in Benin, so I just wasted 300k to buy lace for nothing, mtcheew
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by nairavsdollars: 7:55pm
Is it true AY said the marriage has crashed already even before taking place?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by tayo200(m): 7:56pm
I must attend
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by Caspian22(m): 7:56pm
These couple are so serious, kudos to them
hope they wedding turns into a movie
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by Nostradamu(m): 7:57pm
Lovely!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by blackbelt(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by proudlyYoruba(m): 7:57pm
WELCOME TO THE YORUBA FAMILY
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by Moluwah: 7:57pm
At last they can finally nack.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by asawanathegreat(m): 7:58pm
We shall be there
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by babyfaceafrica: 7:58pm
And so?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by KelvinC1(m): 7:58pm
on my BIRTHDAY DATE.. wow
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by rozayx5(m): 7:58pm
Nice one
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th by boldking(m): 7:59pm
