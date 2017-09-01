



Guests invited have been sent details on how they can purchase Aso-Ebi for the day and access cards will be given for entrance into the private event.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/9/banky-w-and-adesua-etomis-traditional-wedding-ceremony-will-hold-in-lagos-on-november-19th.html LIB has exclusively gathered that the traditional wedding ceremony between RnB singer/actor BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will hold in Lagos, Nigeria on November 19th, 2017...and it is strictly by invitation!Guests invited have been sent details on how they can purchase Aso-Ebi for the day and access cards will be given for entrance into the private event.