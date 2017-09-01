Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) (21327 Views)

Igbinedion Gifts Tiger To Oba Of Benin, Ewuare & It Roars At People (Video,Pics) / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban / Oba Ewuare Acquires Phantom Rolls Royce (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





It is the first time Prince Ewuare would be introduced at an occasion.



Many stood up to catch a glimpse of the future king of Benin kingdom.



Source; Crown Prince of Bénin Kingdom has been unveiled. He is Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare. He was unveiled at the Oba of Benin's palace where immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was honoured by the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II in a grand reception to send forth the Ex-Governor and thank him for his developmental impacts in Edo state.It is the first time Prince Ewuare would be introduced at an occasion.Many stood up to catch a glimpse of the future king of Benin kingdom.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/meet-benin-crown-prince-hes-unveiled-event-edo.html 9 Likes 2 Shares

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/meet-benin-crown-prince-hes-unveiled-event-edo.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Why Ayeri come full everywhere 4 the pictures like say na him be crown prince? 24 Likes









Plenty kitten fall on him Dude looks handsome and freshPlenty kitten fall on him 7 Likes 1 Share

vibrant young man 2 Likes 1 Share

Handsome young guy! But he is never going to be a christian, eiyaa! Juju take over! 14 Likes

So the Benins have been lying to us all this while that the Oba does not see the crown prince right from his birth till his death, and their whole "preservation of tradition" ish?



Besides,

Who sponsors all these royal events and palatial Owambes? 13 Likes 1 Share

Welcome to Prince hood 4 Likes 2 Shares

30wives loading

Amarabae:

Handsome young guy!

But he is never going to be a christian,

eiyaa!

Juju take over! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Okay

I heard under beni tradition that a king can never set eyes on his first son who is the heir apparent until the king dies.Binis here ,please is it true? 1 Like

Amarabae:

Handsome young guy!

But he is never going to be a christian,

eiyaa!

Juju take over!

what are you saying?? what are you saying?? 18 Likes 1 Share

Traditions

Must they snap

Abegi

is he not married??

How is this guy handsome now? nairalanders don see ugly people tire 4 Likes

Ugly 1 Like

scholes0:

Hmm

Who sponsors all these royal events?

You.. indirectly and unknowingly You.. indirectly and unknowingly 6 Likes 1 Share

Long live the great Benin prince 1 Like 1 Share

Edo girls will suffer 11 Likes

Omonomoseeee! 3 Likes

I though he's not supposed to see his father

Good for him

Fine boy

aariwa:

I heard under beni tradition that a king can never set eyes on his first son who is the heir apparent until the king dies.Binis here ,please is it true? You took the question out of my 'mouth' You took the question out of my 'mouth' 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless boy

thesuave10:

How is this guy handsome now? nairalanders don see ugly people tire Lmao! Lmao! 7 Likes

So itz superstition dat d Oba n d crown prince dont c eye to eye, n d later does not get close to d realm until d death of his father? 2 Likes

Amarabae:

Handsome young guy!

But he is never going to be a christian,

eiyaa!

Juju take over!

People just get very low iq sha





So if you're not a Christian in this world, you're not relevant abi?

So all the

3 billion Buddhists

1.2billion hindu

1.2 billion Muslims

50 million jews etc will all go to "your hell fire" abi? People just get very low iq shaSo if you're not a Christian in this world, you're not relevant abi?So all the3 billion Buddhists1.2billion hindu1.2 billion Muslims50 million jews etc will all go to "your hell fire" abi? 13 Likes 1 Share