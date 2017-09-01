₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:11pm
Crown Prince of Bénin Kingdom has been unveiled. He is Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare. He was unveiled at the Oba of Benin's palace where immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was honoured by the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II in a grand reception to send forth the Ex-Governor and thank him for his developmental impacts in Edo state.
It is the first time Prince Ewuare would be introduced at an occasion.
Many stood up to catch a glimpse of the future king of Benin kingdom.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/meet-benin-crown-prince-hes-unveiled-event-edo.html
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:12pm
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
Why Ayeri come full everywhere 4 the pictures like say na him be crown prince?
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 5:18pm
Dude looks handsome and fresh
Plenty kitten fall on him
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by baritereign24(m): 5:20pm
vibrant young man
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:24pm
Handsome young guy! But he is never going to be a christian, eiyaa! Juju take over!
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by scholes0(m): 5:55pm
So the Benins have been lying to us all this while that the Oba does not see the crown prince right from his birth till his death, and their whole "preservation of tradition" ish?
Besides,
Who sponsors all these royal events and palatial Owambes?
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by pembisco(m): 6:12pm
Welcome to Prince hood
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:12pm
30wives loading
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by OnyeJombo: 6:12pm
Amarabae:
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by ImmaculateQueen(f): 6:14pm
Okay
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by aariwa(m): 6:15pm
I heard under beni tradition that a king can never set eyes on his first son who is the heir apparent until the king dies.Binis here ,please is it true?
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 6:15pm
Amarabae:
what are you saying??
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by greatman247(m): 6:16pm
Traditions
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by 2shure: 6:16pm
Must they snap
Abegi
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by martolux(m): 6:17pm
is he not married??
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by thesuave10(m): 6:17pm
How is this guy handsome now? nairalanders don see ugly people tire
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by NITRABOMB: 6:17pm
Ugly
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by horluhshola: 6:18pm
scholes0:
You.. indirectly and unknowingly
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by sagitariusbaby(m): 6:18pm
Long live the great Benin prince
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Ajisebioyolaari: 6:19pm
Edo girls will suffer
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 6:19pm
Omonomoseeee!
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by ovadozes(m): 6:19pm
I though he's not supposed to see his father
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by silasweb(m): 6:20pm
Good for him
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by pcguru1(m): 6:21pm
Fine boy
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:21pm
aariwa:You took the question out of my 'mouth'
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 6:21pm
Useless boy
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:22pm
thesuave10:Lmao!
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Kinsedes: 6:22pm
So itz superstition dat d Oba n d crown prince dont c eye to eye, n d later does not get close to d realm until d death of his father?
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 6:22pm
Amarabae:
People just get very low iq sha
So if you're not a Christian in this world, you're not relevant abi?
So all the
3 billion Buddhists
1.2billion hindu
1.2 billion Muslims
50 million jews etc will all go to "your hell fire" abi?
|Re: Ezelekhae Ewuare: The Crown Prince Of Benin Kingdom Unveiled In Edo (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 6:23pm
Good looking guy
