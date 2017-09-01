Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) (1863 Views)

Ford Mustang for my 21st Birthday. All because I serve a living God. I'm blessed and truly grateful. My mother is the best mom in the world.



Source; A young man got a Ford Mustang from his mother for his 21st birthday. The guy who apparently couldn't control his excitement took to his twitter account to share photos of the new ride with the caption;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-gets-brand-new-ford-mustang-mom-21st-birthday-photos.html

On my 21st bday, I remember mumsy woke me by pourin' hot water on me.



My God is not asleep 11 Likes 1 Share

Dude you are just lucky cos we all serve a living God one way or the other yet most of us never got a ford mustang or even a Camry pencil light as a birthday gift... 7 Likes

This one of the most thoughtful post I've ever read on nairaland...







What you just said is a complete sermon This one of the most thoughtful post I've ever read on nairaland...What you just said is a complete sermon

chaiii....see better mama.... 1 Like

I'm more concerned about his looks.







why do I find it hard to believe he's 21.







Looks like an over fed broiler.... A 21 year old looking like a 32 year old man.

Nice whip.



My mother had to starve for us to eat. She deprived herself of so much just to see us comfortable.



No doubt if she could afford it, she would have bought me the latest 2018 private jet

Mbok wetin consign serving a living God with ur mom buyin u a mutang ?



Somehere, a woman and her kids just returned from a fasting where they prayed for God to make for payment of the moms pension so that the kids can go to school. But you mom is a civil servant and prolly one of of those sitting on peoples money...



And you are here serving a living God while the family of the pensioneer starve.

You go fear

Does buying car make your mum less better?

because, as far as I'm concerned, my mum remains the best even though she can't get that for me. Does buying car make your mum less better?because, as far as I'm concerned, my mum remains the best even though she can't get that for me.

Lucky boy

Congratulations

I wish my mother can buy me one. like this one

Why mother and not father? Can she be my sugar mummy? 1 Like

Mom hasn't done this for me before but I know she is gonna do that for me soon. And as for you bro .... Thank your God and thank your small God too which is your mom.





It's LadyF again. This life sha. Who will epp me with bicycle at least?It'sagain.

Good for them



Sorry Son the world ends tomorrow./

God, give my Mum the grace to bless me with something better than this when I clock an age lower than this, Amen.



I'll do same for my children too. wow! this is lovelyI'll do same for my children too.

Congrats bro... Our mother couldn't afford such on our 21st birthday all what she could do is left us at the young age to strive for ourselves

nice, but the car is ugly

The rich tho

Some parents don't even remember their children's birthday talkless of gifting them a motorcycle



















the chinese plastic toy clone of course what is the excitement about?? on my 21st birthday I got a Lamborghini Gallardo!!the chinese plastic toy clone of course

bad mum

