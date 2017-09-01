₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:40pm
A young man got a Ford Mustang from his mother for his 21st birthday. The guy who apparently couldn't control his excitement took to his twitter account to share photos of the new ride with the caption; Ford Mustang for my 21st Birthday. All because I serve a living God. I'm blessed and truly grateful. My mother is the best mom in the world.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-gets-brand-new-ford-mustang-mom-21st-birthday-photos.html
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 6:45pm
On my 21st bday, I remember mumsy woke me by pourin' hot water on me.
My God is not asleep
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 6:52pm
ShyCypher:ur case serious ooh. Wetin u do mumsy nah??
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 6:57pm
Dude you are just lucky cos we all serve a living God one way or the other yet most of us never got a ford mustang or even a Camry pencil light as a birthday gift...
7 Likes
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ifex370(m): 7:04pm
Larryfest:
This one of the most thoughtful post I've ever read on nairaland...
What you just said is a complete sermon
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Ever8054: 7:12pm
chaiii....see better mama....
1 Like
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 7:17pm
I'm more concerned about his looks.
why do I find it hard to believe he's 21.
Looks like an over fed broiler.... A 21 year old looking like a 32 year old man.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 10:09pm
Nice whip.
My mother had to starve for us to eat. She deprived herself of so much just to see us comfortable.
No doubt if she could afford it, she would have bought me the latest 2018 private jet
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:09pm
Mbok wetin consign serving a living God with ur mom buyin u a mutang ?
Somehere, a woman and her kids just returned from a fasting where they prayed for God to make for payment of the moms pension so that the kids can go to school. But you mom is a civil servant and prolly one of of those sitting on peoples money...
And you are here serving a living God while the family of the pensioneer starve.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:10pm
gabinogem:
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by silasweb(m): 10:10pm
You go fear
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:10pm
Ever8054:
Does buying car make your mum less better?
because, as far as I'm concerned, my mum remains the best even though she can't get that for me.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:10pm
Lucky boy
Congratulations
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by baike: 10:11pm
I wish my mother can buy me one. like this one
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:11pm
Why mother and not father? Can she be my sugar mummy?
1 Like
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 10:11pm
Mom hasn't done this for me before but I know she is gonna do that for me soon. And as for you bro .... Thank your God and thank your small God too which is your mom.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ladyF(f): 10:11pm
This life sha. Who will epp me with bicycle at least?
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:11pm
Good for them
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:11pm
Sorry Son the world ends tomorrow./
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Mharthings(m): 10:12pm
God, give my Mum the grace to bless me with something better than this when I clock an age lower than this, Amen.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Brownhypo(m): 10:12pm
wow! this is lovely
I'll do same for my children too.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Horlartunes: 10:12pm
Congrats bro... Our mother couldn't afford such on our 21st birthday all what she could do is left us at the young age to strive for ourselves
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 10:12pm
nice, but the car is ugly
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:12pm
ShyCypher:
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 10:13pm
Abeg wetin you do your mumsy ? Ah get interest lol
ShyCypher:
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:13pm
The rich tho
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by coolhamid(m): 10:13pm
Some parents don't even remember their children's birthday talkless of gifting them a motorcycle
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 10:13pm
what is the excitement about?? on my 21st birthday I got a Lamborghini Gallardo!!
the chinese plastic toy clone of course
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by sexaddict08(m): 10:13pm
bad mum
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:13pm
ShyCypher:Lol, this one pass ordinary poverty.
|Re: Mother Buys Ford Mustang For Her Son For His 21st Birthday (Photos) by Mharthings(m): 10:13pm
Ever8054:
Are you trying to say your mum ain't nice because she didn't grace you with vanity stuffs like this?
