According to a statement released by her office, Queen Zaynab is a protector of the United Nations Population Fund, #UNFPA, an international development organisation that promotes women's, men's and children's right to health and equity.



Earlier in the week, Her Highness spoke at Deliver for Good eve[size=8pt][/size]nt. A global campaign that applies a gender lens to the Sustainable Development Goals and promotes 12 critical investments in girls and women to power progress for all.



Someone said she's looks stunning and free. Photo below:



Onirisa. Olojo festival is at hand please help me tell Ogbeni Governor Rauf Aregbesola to declare public holiday for Olojo festival atleast 3days will be okay.

She dresses the same way as an olori ooooo except for the dark googles. 19 Likes

She married Ooni to make more fame.



She don ride on Ooni's fame to where she needs getting to 31 Likes 3 Shares





Her life goes nowhere.



Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.



There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her due to the concoction and other shìt she took before ordination. Those things made her subject just to the ooni.



Those quoting me though....There are ancient precautions kings take to preserve their wives from other men. Saying these works are myth is saying the Supernatural doesn't exist.



Y'all new generation kids are dumb as a rock.

Looking for the next big catch...... 5 Likes 1 Share

The white cloth fit her well sha . She sef don enjoy using white attire 5 Likes 1 Share

Life goes on Her life goes nowhere.



Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.



There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her due to the concoction and other shìt she took before ordination. Those things made her subject just to the ooni.



Those quoting me though....There are ancient precautions kings take to preserve their wives from other men. Saying these works are myth is saying the Supernatural doesn't exist.



Y'all new generation kids are dumb as a rock. 43 Likes 3 Shares

Why is she still dressed like olori 8 Likes

Has she completed the needed ritual before any man can sample her ekwe? Me I no wan kpai now ooooo 8 Likes 1 Share

She looks free and that looks like a budding smile on her face. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why is she still dressed like olori

Was about to say the same thing! Was about to say the same thing! 1 Like

She look beautiful

Her life goes nowhere.



Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.



There are so many spiritual infest that are permanently implanted in her. 30 Likes 4 Shares

Oh men, the life of royalty ain't her thing

She finally looks happy. when she was married she looked miserable. this woman just wants to enjoy life without husband or palace rituals lmao 6 Likes 1 Share

Why is she still dressed like olori Once an Olori, ALWAYS ONE! Once an Olori, ALWAYS ONE! 3 Likes

You know nothing about Tradition. Just stick to your Tom and Jerry.



How do you know this ? Google? or by using Four Figure Tables

The answer was in my further maths textbook. Better face front before i pour you hot water 12 Likes 1 Share

See beautiful being the big for nothing ooni cannot keep na only to jurket around the world he know







Sense fall on that man





Afonjas should value women for crying out loud



Both their king and subject are just useless when it comes to women 4 Likes 1 Share

She dey find husband? Bad market

Her life goes nowhere.



Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.



There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her. How do you know this ? Google? or by using Four Figure Tables How do you know this ? Google? or by using Four Figure Tables 1 Like

This is one woman that knows the power of the puna, her puna made her deep pocketed some will just spread it for Shawarma, you go your highness classy as always 2 Likes

Is she still an Olori?



BTW, her legs/shoes look scary. 6 Likes

See beautiful being that big for nothing ooni cannot keep na only to jurket around the world he know







Sense fall on that man

You like smoking igbo? You like smoking igbo? 9 Likes

Ooni 1 - 1 Otiti 2 Likes