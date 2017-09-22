₦airaland Forum

Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:45pm
Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's ex-wife, Olori Wuraola (now addressed as Her Highness, Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor) is pictured below as she arrived New York on a 3 day trip to the city for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement released by her office, Queen Zaynab is a protector of the United Nations Population Fund, #UNFPA, an international development organisation that promotes women's, men's and children's right to health and equity.

Earlier in the week, Her Highness spoke at Deliver for Good eve[size=8pt][/size]nt. A global campaign that applies a gender lens to the Sustainable Development Goals and promotes 12 critical investments in girls and women to power progress for all.

Someone said she's looks stunning and free. Photo below:

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 7:47pm
Life goes on
FIRST to comment. hmmn.
dedicated to My Kabiesi.
Onirisa. Olojo festival is at hand please help me tell Ogbeni Governor Rauf Aregbesola to declare public holiday for Olojo festival atleast 3days will be okay.
Don't quote me.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 7:47pm
She dresses the same way as an olori ooooo except for the dark googles.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:54pm
She married Ooni to make more fame.

She don ride on Ooni's fame to where she needs getting to

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:56pm
angry

Her life

Papiikush:

Her life goes nowhere.

Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.

There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her due to the concoction and other shìt she took before ordination. Those things made her subject just to the ooni.

Those quoting me though....There are ancient precautions kings take to preserve their wives from other men. Saying these works are myth is saying the Supernatural doesn't exist.

Y'all new generation kids are dumb as a rock.

Thank you. please help me tell 'em

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:57pm
Looking for the next big catch...... angry

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 7:58pm
The white cloth fit her well sha . She sef don enjoy using white attire

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Papiikush: 8:10pm
Niyeal:
Life goes on
Her life goes nowhere.

Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.

There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her due to the concoction and other shìt she took before ordination. Those things made her subject just to the ooni.

Those quoting me though....There are ancient precautions kings take to preserve their wives from other men. Saying these works are myth is saying the Supernatural doesn't exist.

Y'all new generation kids are dumb as a rock.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 8:12pm
Why is she still dressed like olori

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:15pm
Has she completed the needed ritual before any man can sample her ekwe? Me I no wan kpai now ooooo

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Not0fThis: 8:15pm
She looks free and that looks like a budding smile on her face.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by ODVanguard: 8:15pm
Adaowerri111:
Why is she still dressed like olori

Was about to say the same thing!

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:15pm
She look beautiful
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Tyche(m): 8:16pm
Papiikush:

Her life goes nowhere.

Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.

There are so many spiritual infest that are permanently implanted in her.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by djemillionia: 8:16pm
cutty catyyttyty
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:17pm
Oh men, the life of royalty ain't her thing
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by sukkot: 8:17pm
She finally looks happy. when she was married she looked miserable. this woman just wants to enjoy life without husband or palace rituals lmao

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:17pm
Adaowerri111:
Why is she still dressed like olori
Once an Olori, ALWAYS ONE!

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Papiikush: 8:17pm
Tyche:

You know nothing about Tradition. Just stick to your Tom and Jerry.

0m0nnakoda:
How do you know this ? Google? or by using Four Figure Tables

The answer was in my further maths textbook. Better face front before i pour you hot water undecided

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:17pm
Nice
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by emekaeneh: 8:18pm
Too much sauce
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 8:18pm
See beautiful being the big for nothing ooni cannot keep na only to jurket around the world he know



Sense fall on that man


Afonjas should value women for crying out loud

Both their king and subject are just useless when it comes to women

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 8:18pm
She dey find husband? Bad market
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by 0m0nnakoda: 8:18pm
Papiikush:

Her life goes nowhere.

Watch as every other man that tries to lay with her/Have a relationship dies in agony.

There are so many spiritual infest permanently implanted in her.
How do you know this ? Google? or by using Four Figure Tables

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:19pm
This is one woman that knows the power of the puna, her puna made her deep pocketed some will just spread it for Shawarma, you go your highness classy as always kiss

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:19pm
Ok
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:20pm
Hmm
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Deseo(f): 8:20pm
Is she still an Olori?

BTW, her legs/shoes look scary.

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:20pm
ok
Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by HauteReel: 8:21pm
IgboticGirl:
See beautiful being that big for nothing ooni cannot keep na only to jurket around the world he know



Sense fall on that man

You like smoking igbo?

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by Gwaihir: 8:21pm
Ooni 1 - 1 Otiti

Re: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor: Ooni Of Ife's Ex-Wife Olori Wuraola In New York (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:22pm
divinehand2003:
She dresses the same way as an olori ooooo except for the dark googles.
To cover any guilt if there is with her

