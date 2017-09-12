Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife (22873 Views)

Kemiashefonlovehaven.com is exclusively reporting that the revered monarch Ooni of Ife has accepted a Bride price refund from her family.



According to KFLH, for Olori Wuraola, who is the former wife of the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the coast seems clear now for her to remarry if she wishes.



This is because thee customary bride price paid by the revered monarch has been returned fully from the elders of Queen Zynab’s Family in Benin City, Nigeria.



According to a source in Benin, the Ooni was initially reluctant to collect the bride price, but was persuaded by the Elders as a way of closing the controversial marriage and separation.



“She’s free now, she’s free…,” the Ooni was quoted to have exclaimed afterwards.



The marriage which was contracted in March 2016 in elaborate ceremonies held in Benin and Ife hit the rocks over alleged infidelity.



This woman yaf date and marry plenty..

The Big question is "Who is the next to fall in love with her" 22 Likes

Olori to gbeshe.. 4 Likes

What about the spiritual cleansing that the chief priest proposed to perform on her to prevent her male partners from dying? 25 Likes 1 Share

Is this the norm now, to return the Bride Price

She should have just stayed with her Lebanese husband and not this end time ooni 27 Likes

Is this the norm now, to return the Bride Price

She should have just stayed with her Lebanese husband and not this end time ooni

So why didn't she stay with the Lebanese?The Ooni is end time but she's not?



They are birds of a feather jare. So why didn't she stay with the Lebanese?The Ooni is end time but she's not?They are birds of a feather jare. 13 Likes 2 Shares

So why didn't she stay with the Lebanese?The Ooni is end time but she's not?



They are birds of a feather jare. Agreed, they are both serial divorcees, they both left their marriage without battling an eyelid, dropping their insignificant ex spouses with no chill, just to end up divorcing a year later.. Birds of the same feather Agreed, they are both serial divorcees, they both left their marriage without battling an eyelid, dropping their insignificant ex spouses with no chill, just to end up divorcing a year later.. Birds of the same feather 39 Likes 1 Share

...even if they do.. .they will return back immediately Lol.. .mo fooo.!!! !I thought yorubas don't accept bride price at all...even if they do.. .they will return back immediately 2 Likes

Free ke!!!... go down wit dis 1 at ur own peril... 4 Likes

so her puna is now knackable 3 Likes

Room for another man to hammer her but e pain kabyesiuo 2 Likes

This woman don turn to One Way be that 1 Like 1 Share

In Igboland, we dont return bride Price.



It is not refundable. 1 Like

Make I see that 'Mr die young' wey go rush go cultivate her farm first 9 Likes

Who will go and try so we can confirm she is truly free 9 Likes 1 Share

The kind magun wey go catch the man wey enter the kpekus ehnnn









Na hurricane style magun.....he go Summersault from the bed go ooni palace. 11 Likes 2 Shares

She far from free.... she's a very expensive mistake, 1 Like

Ayele o ibosi ooooo 1 Like

A Royal father not a Royal example 2 Likes

Unless she hates u and want to return it out of spite.



It is not refundable.

Na wa o. When you see all these strange things happening know that the end is near. 6 Likes