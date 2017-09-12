₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by chazdhe: 7:02pm
Kemiashefonlovehaven.com is exclusively reporting that the revered monarch Ooni of Ife has accepted a Bride price refund from her family.
According to KFLH, for Olori Wuraola, who is the former wife of the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the coast seems clear now for her to remarry if she wishes.
This is because thee customary bride price paid by the revered monarch has been returned fully from the elders of Queen Zynab’s Family in Benin City, Nigeria.
According to a source in Benin, the Ooni was initially reluctant to collect the bride price, but was persuaded by the Elders as a way of closing the controversial marriage and separation.
“She’s free now, she’s free…,” the Ooni was quoted to have exclaimed afterwards.
The marriage which was contracted in March 2016 in elaborate ceremonies held in Benin and Ife hit the rocks over alleged infidelity.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/olori-wuraola-free-now-ooni-ife-says-accepts-bride-price-refund-benin/
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by GoggleB(m): 7:04pm
This woman yaf date and marry plenty..
The Big question is "Who is the next to fall in love with her"
22 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by GoggleB(m): 7:04pm
Olori to gbeshe..
4 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by chazdhe: 7:06pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by divinehand2003(m): 7:06pm
What about the spiritual cleansing that the chief priest proposed to perform on her to prevent her male partners from dying?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by BlackDBagba: 7:10pm
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Nutase(f): 7:11pm
Rumours.com
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by dumie(f): 7:17pm
Is this the norm now, to return the Bride Price
She should have just stayed with her Lebanese husband and not this end time ooni
27 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by auntysimbiat(f): 7:26pm
Na wa o
3 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by thorpido(m): 7:32pm
dumie:So why didn't she stay with the Lebanese?The Ooni is end time but she's not?
They are birds of a feather jare.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by dumie(f): 7:33pm
thorpido:Agreed, they are both serial divorcees, they both left their marriage without battling an eyelid, dropping their insignificant ex spouses with no chill, just to end up divorcing a year later.. Birds of the same feather
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Evablizin(f): 7:38pm
Free indeed.
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Dosmay(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Mercyclaire: 8:27pm
Lol.. .mo fooo.!!! !I thought yorubas don't accept bride price at all...even if they do.. .they will return back immediately
2 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Prefola: 8:47pm
Free ke!!!... go down wit dis 1 at ur own peril...
4 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by chibike69: 9:32pm
so her puna is now knackable
3 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by bellazz(m): 9:32pm
k
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by cr7rooney10(m): 9:33pm
Room for another man to hammer her but e pain kabyesiuo
2 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by sukkot: 9:33pm
hmmm
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by dakeskese(m): 9:33pm
...
This woman don turn to One Way be that
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by hammerFU: 9:33pm
In Igboland, we dont return bride Price.
It is not refundable.
1 Like
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Jalubarika(m): 9:34pm
Make I see that 'Mr die young' wey go rush go cultivate her farm first
9 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by SalamRushdie: 9:34pm
Who will go and try so we can confirm she is truly free
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by cummando(m): 9:34pm
The kind magun wey go catch the man wey enter the kpekus ehnnn
Na hurricane style magun.....he go Summersault from the bed go ooni palace.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Sunofgod(m): 9:34pm
She far from free.... she's a very expensive mistake,
1 Like
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by lailo: 9:35pm
Ayele o ibosi ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Antoeni(m): 9:35pm
A Royal father not a Royal example
2 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by datola: 9:35pm
Na wa o.
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by hammerFU: 9:35pm
Unless she hates u and want to return it out of spite.
It is not refundable.
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by datola: 9:35pm
Na wa o. When you see all these strange things happening know that the end is near.
6 Likes
|Re: Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife by Celestyn8213: 9:36pm
I thought the native priest said any man that sleeps with her will die? Abi na because she didn't refund her bride price? Funky oba.
