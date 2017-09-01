Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever (4222 Views)

Iphone 8 To Be Released On September 12, 2017: Pictures & Specs / Itel Mobile Unveils P51 – A Powerful Phone That Can Last 3 Days From 1 Charge / Infinix X601 Note 3 Vs Hot S X521 + Antutu Benchmarks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:



CPU

Easily more powerful than the most powerful Android OEM chipsets









[size=12pt]GPU









[size=12pt]Video Editing









[size=12pt]Camera Easily more powerful than the most powerful Android OEM chipsets[size=12pt][size=12pt][size=12pt]



Best smartphone camera ever tested by DxOMark.

https://www.dxomark.com/apple-iphone-8-plus-reviewed-the-best-smartphone-camera-ever-tested/











[size=12pt]Summary





As usual from Apple, the current year iPhone is the fastest phone on the market. The lead over Android phones seems much larger this year. Apple's done a killer job indeed with their custom SoC.



The best-in-class camera performance is also a great addition.



There will always be people who grip at iPhones...but in this case it's clear there's significant performance to match the price.



cc @lalasticlala Tests according to Tom's HardwareSource: https://www.tomsguide.com/us/iphone-8-benchmarks-fastest-phone ,review-4676.htmlBest smartphone camera ever tested by DxOMark.[size=12pt]As usual from Apple, the current year iPhone is the fastest phone on the market. The lead over Android phones seems much larger this year. Apple's done a killer job indeed with their custom SoC.The best-in-class camera performance is also a great addition.There will always be people who grip at iPhones...but in this case it's clear there's significant performance to match the price.cc @lalasticlala 1 Like

Whoa...



Combine that with their cameras, these iPhones are pulling weight this year



It wouldn't be a surprise if they reach the record breaking numbers of iPhone 7 and plus.



Kudos, Apple. 2 Likes

I love Apple products.. But the price is the real koko. Have never used Apple product b4 5 Likes 1 Share

Pls is the iphone SHATTREPROVE?

Decale:

Whoa...



Combine that with their cameras, these iPhones are pulling weight this year



It wouldn't be a surprise if they reach the record breaking numbers of iPhone 7 and plus.



Kudos, Apple.



The chipset is crazy but the closeness of iOS will restrict the full usage of it besides very few. The camera seem to be good but the design is a let down hence pulling people back from buying it to some extent while waiting for the X.



It's nice to see Apple working on their cameras this time after loosing out for some years now. The chipset is crazy but the closeness of iOS will restrict the full usage of it besides very few. The camera seem to be good but the design is a let down hence pulling people back from buying it to some extent while waiting for the X.It's nice to see Apple working on their cameras this time after loosing out for some years now. 1 Like

ollah1:







The chipset is crazy but the closeness of iOS will restrict the full usage of it besides very few. The camera seem to be good but the design is a let down hence pulling people back from buying it to some extent while waiting for the X.



It's nice to see Apple working on their cameras this time after loosing out for some years now.



People aren't pulling out cos of the design. They are waiting cos iPhone X offers iPhone 8 + a whole different design and features.





And there isn't any losing in camera department. Apple, Samsung and LG have their strengths and have been for the past couple of years. Pixel joined the party last year. Apple just leaped more ahead in Portrait and HDR in 2017. It doesn't still make any of those cameras overall best People aren't pulling out cos of the design. They are waiting cos iPhone X offers iPhone 8 + a whole different design and features.And there isn't any losing in camera department. Apple, Samsung and LG have their strengths and have been for the past couple of years. Pixel joined the party last year. Apple just leaped more ahead in Portrait and HDR in 2017. It doesn't still make any of those cameras overall best 3 Likes

Decale:







People aren't pulling out cos of the design. They are waiting cos iPhone X offers iPhone 8 + a whole different design and features.





And there isn't any losing in camera department. Apple, Samsung and LG have their strengths and have been for the past couple of years. Pixel joined the party last year. Apple just leaped more ahead in Portrait and HDR in 2017. It doesn't still make any of those cameras overall best



You contradicted yourself with your first paragraph which also confirms my comment.



Apple has been mediocore in the camera department in recent years. Yes portrait is good but meh to me and HDR was in pixel and Note 7. You contradicted yourself with your first paragraph which also confirms my comment.Apple has been mediocore in the camera department in recent years. Yes portrait is good but meh to me and HDR was in pixel and Note 7. 3 Likes 1 Share

ollah1:







You contradicted yourself with your first paragraph which also confirms my comment.



Apple has been mediocore in the camera department in recent years. Yes portrait is good but meh to me and HDR was in pixel and Note 7.

They haven't been mediocre by any metric. They just weren't on top of the list for the past 2 years. They haven't been mediocre by any metric. They just weren't on top of the list for the past 2 years.

Ok





and someone actually came up with an article saying its a piece of trash.



silly people everywhere see the iphone 8 blowing away every android device.and someone actually came up with an article saying its a piece of trash.silly people everywhere 5 Likes

I don hear...



I will create a professional website or android app for you at a reasonable price

(08130767357)





Year after year the iPhone blows away the top Android smartphones in terms performance and people think the iPhone is just for fancy. My people, it is time you appreciate the piece of hardware that is the iPhone. Don't let the price tag deter you from getting one. The iPhone in one word, BEAST.



cc JeffreyJamez Android fanboys won't like thisYear after year the iPhone blows away the top Android smartphones in terms performance and people think the iPhone is just for fancy. My people, it is time you appreciate the piece of hardware that is the iPhone. Don't let the price tag deter you from getting one. The iPhone in one word,cc JeffreyJamez 2 Likes

texazzpete:

Tests according to Tom's Hardware



Source: https://www.tomsguide.com/us/iphone-8-benchmarks-fastest-phone,review-4676.html



CPU

Easily more powerful than the most powerful Android OEM chipsets









[size=12pt]GPU









[size=12pt]Video Editing









[size=12pt]Camera Easily more powerful than the most powerful Android OEM chipsets[size=12pt][size=12pt][size=12pt]



Best smartphone camera ever tested by DxOMark.

https://www.dxomark.com/apple-iphone-8-plus-reviewed-the-best-smartphone-camera-ever-tested/











[size=12pt]Summary





As usual from Apple, the current year iPhone is the fastest phone on the market. The lead over Android phones seems much larger this year. Apple's done a killer job indeed with their custom SoC.



The best-in-class camera performance is also a great addition.



There will always be people who grip at iPhones...but in this case it's clear there's significant performance to match the price.



cc @lalasticlala

the most powerful phone abi but cannot call heaven



abeg make we hear word jare the most powerful phone abi but cannot call heavenabeg make we hear word jare 1 Like

Apple and corruption...................Team android 1 Like

watch android fan boys descend on this thread

Una dooo 4 Likes

Lies

Later some mofos will start comparing iPhone and infinix. Kikikikiki 3 Likes 1 Share

Finally na bet9ja money I go use buy am

The droids won't like this and would call these analyses useless and fake.

no matter how hard you try. iPhone is same poo different toilet 1 Like

Na so

Samusu:

Lies

What is the lie there? You can do this benchmark tests yourself and confirm if you need proof. The iPhone is simply unrivaled. What is the lie there? You can do this benchmark tests yourself and confirm if you need proof. The iPhone is simply unrivaled. 1 Like

free2ryhme:





the most powerful phone abi but cannot call heaven



abeg make we hear word jare Abeg, it's not by force to comment. Don't spill ignorance all over the thread. Thank you Abeg, it's not by force to comment. Don't spill ignorance all over the thread. Thank you 3 Likes

Don't get me wrong.I appreciate this,but I still believe that beauty lies in simplicity..and Android phones do the simple stuffs better than Iphones.



Total control over your device... Saw a video you like on someone else's phone?...just open xender..e.t.c. 3 Likes

iDROID:





What is the lie there? You can do this benchmark tests yourself and confirm if you need proof. The iPhone is simply unrivaled.

We in chinko Republic will not take it. We re gonna come in like bandadadang We in chinko Republic will not take it. We re gonna come in like bandadadang 2 Likes 1 Share

its like giving someone a v12 engine and then you limit his speed and someone who has a v8 engine can ride unrestricted till he milks out every bit of juice from his car. i hope you catch my drift. # teamandroid. 2 Likes

Perfectionist11:

Don't get me wrong.I appreciate this,but I still believe that beauty lies in simplicity..and Android phones do the simple stuffs better than Iphones.



Total control over your device... Saw a video you like on someone else's phone?...just open xender..e.t.c. There is Xender for iPhones. Xender is cross platform remember? There is Xender for iPhones. Xender is cross platform remember?