|Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by texazzpete(m): 8:36pm On Sep 22
Tests according to Tom's Hardware
Source: https://www.tomsguide.com/us/iphone-8-benchmarks-fastest-phone,review-4676.html
CPU
Easily more powerful than the most powerful Android OEM chipsets
[size=12pt]GPU
[size=12pt]Video Editing
[size=12pt]Camera
Best smartphone camera ever tested by DxOMark.
https://www.dxomark.com/apple-iphone-8-plus-reviewed-the-best-smartphone-camera-ever-tested/
[size=12pt]Summary
As usual from Apple, the current year iPhone is the fastest phone on the market. The lead over Android phones seems much larger this year. Apple's done a killer job indeed with their custom SoC.
The best-in-class camera performance is also a great addition.
There will always be people who grip at iPhones...but in this case it's clear there's significant performance to match the price.
cc @lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by dabigjoe6(m): 8:41pm On Sep 22
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Decale: 8:53pm On Sep 22
Whoa...
Combine that with their cameras, these iPhones are pulling weight this year
It wouldn't be a surprise if they reach the record breaking numbers of iPhone 7 and plus.
Kudos, Apple.
2 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by dryakson: 9:30pm On Sep 22
I love Apple products.. But the price is the real koko. Have never used Apple product b4
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by PrinceJoeWan(m): 9:38pm On Sep 22
Pls is the iphone SHATTREPROVE?
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by ollah1: 9:43pm On Sep 22
Decale:
The chipset is crazy but the closeness of iOS will restrict the full usage of it besides very few. The camera seem to be good but the design is a let down hence pulling people back from buying it to some extent while waiting for the X.
It's nice to see Apple working on their cameras this time after loosing out for some years now.
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Decale: 10:46pm On Sep 22
ollah1:
People aren't pulling out cos of the design. They are waiting cos iPhone X offers iPhone 8 + a whole different design and features.
And there isn't any losing in camera department. Apple, Samsung and LG have their strengths and have been for the past couple of years. Pixel joined the party last year. Apple just leaped more ahead in Portrait and HDR in 2017. It doesn't still make any of those cameras overall best
3 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by ollah1: 1:00am
Decale:
You contradicted yourself with your first paragraph which also confirms my comment.
Apple has been mediocore in the camera department in recent years. Yes portrait is good but meh to me and HDR was in pixel and Note 7.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by texazzpete(m): 6:46am
ollah1:
They haven't been mediocre by any metric. They just weren't on top of the list for the past 2 years.
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Naijashortcode(m): 7:40am
Ok
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by KillerFrost: 7:40am
see the iphone 8 blowing away every android device.
and someone actually came up with an article saying its a piece of trash.
silly people everywhere
5 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by obryneblaque: 7:40am
I don hear...
I will create a professional website or android app for you at a reasonable price
(08130767357)
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by iDROID: 7:42am
Android fanboys won't like this
Year after year the iPhone blows away the top Android smartphones in terms performance and people think the iPhone is just for fancy. My people, it is time you appreciate the piece of hardware that is the iPhone. Don't let the price tag deter you from getting one. The iPhone in one word, BEAST.
cc JeffreyJamez
2 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by free2ryhme: 7:42am
texazzpete:
the most powerful phone abi but cannot call heaven
abeg make we hear word jare
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by zeekeyboy: 7:42am
Apple and corruption...................Team android
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by dushman04: 7:43am
watch android fan boys descend on this thread
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by chubbygal(f): 7:44am
Una dooo
4 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Samusu(m): 7:46am
Lies
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Pampasi(m): 7:46am
Later some mofos will start comparing iPhone and infinix. Kikikikiki
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Kylekent59: 7:47am
Finally na bet9ja money I go use buy am
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Lucid1(m): 7:48am
The droids won't like this and would call these analyses useless and fake.
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by paradigmshift(m): 7:48am
no matter how hard you try. iPhone is same poo different toilet
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Afe11: 7:50am
Na so
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by iDROID: 7:50am
Samusu:
What is the lie there? You can do this benchmark tests yourself and confirm if you need proof. The iPhone is simply unrivaled.
1 Like
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by iDROID: 7:52am
free2ryhme:Abeg, it's not by force to comment. Don't spill ignorance all over the thread. Thank you
3 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Perfectionist11(m): 7:52am
Don't get me wrong.I appreciate this,but I still believe that beauty lies in simplicity..and Android phones do the simple stuffs better than Iphones.
Total control over your device... Saw a video you like on someone else's phone?...just open xender..e.t.c.
3 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Samusu(m): 7:53am
iDROID:
We in chinko Republic will not take it. We re gonna come in like bandadadang
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:55am
its like giving someone a v12 engine and then you limit his speed and someone who has a v8 engine can ride unrestricted till he milks out every bit of juice from his car. i hope you catch my drift. # teamandroid.
2 Likes
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by iDROID: 7:59am
Perfectionist11:There is Xender for iPhones. Xender is cross platform remember?
|Re: Iphone 8 Benchmarks - By Far The Most Powerful Phone Ever by iDROID: 8:00am
Make I go before Android fanboys masturbate all over the thread.
