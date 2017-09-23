Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? (1375 Views)

Mynd44 let us know your reaction once you gain admission into the university... will you give testimony or wah?... jez tell us your mind

I go slap soldier for barracks

I go slap soldier for barracks i dy ur back.... buh Go alone i dy ur back.... buh Go alone

i dy ur back.... buh Go alone no o

I need a wing man no oI need a wing man

lol.....I will slap Army General....Nltaliban gonna be in the forefront while I follow him at a far distance sha......

lol.....I will slap Army General....Nltaliban gonna be in the forefront while I follow him at a far distance sha......



Soldier kwanu?.. That's when you will know we have different types of slaps...













Holuwajobar, abeg mention those ui guys for here jare Soldier kwanu?.. That's when you will know we have different types of slaps...Holuwajobar, abeg mention those ui guys for here jare

Soldier kwanu?.. That's when you will know we have different types of slaps...











Holuwajobar, abeg mention those ui guys for here jare

hahaha. such forms of slaps we have got: piapiapia. kpotokpot. gbamtigba.. lolz hahaha. such forms of slaps we have got: piapiapia. kpotokpot. gbamtigba.. lolz

lol.....I will slap Army General....Nltaliban gonna be in the forefront while I follow him at a far distance sha...... i will be at ur back.... jez to defend u ni ooo.. far far back i will be at ur back.... jez to defend u ni ooo.. far far back

hahaha.

such forms of slaps we have got:

piapiapia.

kpotokpot.

gbamtigba..

lolz

finally? admission is that hard?





got admitted at 15, finished 19.....it's a shame finally is used in same line with admission

would have loved to comment but unfortunately I'm not seeking for admission

Ok

after 7yrs of salivation, for me it would be a Pyrrhic victory therefore doesn't worth any form of celebrating

Cc: lalasticlala
Fynestboi
Mynd44





People are getting admission into Ivy league schools, private university, public university, universities overseas and we didn't hear nor read that they are reacting like chemical





how old are you People are getting admission into Ivy league schools, private university, public university, universities overseas and we didn't hear nor read that they are reacting like chemicalhow old are you 3 Likes

Na to thank my oga @ the top

Once like that..was very happy

But now a graduate..its really worth a testimony

I go slap soldier for barracks den you go die instantly for barrack den you go die instantly for barrack

I will run to the southeast and dance like a python 1 Like

Cc: lalasticlala
Fynestboi
Mynd44





I go tighten my schedule to giving God more thanks. He only is worthy of praises.

I wasn't happy when I woke up in the morning and I was congratulated by my siblings and mum. They had got a call from the campus the previous night that informed them I had been admitted.

No special feelings, something instantly told me that I was in for another serious challenge in life due to things I have heard about medicine.



The only time that I was happy, I nearly went crazy sef, was when I saw my post ume result to have scored 72%. And I was sure unilag admission was based on merit

Hmm...

I go host party I swear, carry DJ buy drinks rent ashawo etc

All these nonsense writing just grinds my gears. You better start writing properly when you eventually gain that admission. All these nonsense writing just grinds my gears. You better start writing properly when you eventually gain that admission. 1 Like

yeah, I will so happy and I will be grateful to God

All these nonsense writing just grinds my gears. You better start writing properly when you eventually gain that admission. ok boss ok boss

I will try everything possible to be the VC 1 Like

I will buy iPhone 8 for this op