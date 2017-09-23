₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by holuwajobar(m): 10:38pm On Sep 22
let us know your reaction once you gain admission into the university... will you give testimony or wah?... jez tell us your mind
visit www.admissiontipz.blogspot.com < A Home For All Admission Seekers> for admissionTipz you will need for a successful admission
Cc: lalasticlala
Fynestboi
Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by zephry(m): 10:48pm On Sep 22
I go slap soldier for barracks
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by holuwajobar(m): 10:58pm On Sep 22
zephry:i dy ur back.... buh Go alone
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by zephry(m): 11:15pm On Sep 22
holuwajobar:no o
I need a wing man
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by oldfoolnigger(m): 11:41pm On Sep 22
lol.....I will slap Army General....Nltaliban gonna be in the forefront while I follow him at a far distance sha......
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Nltaliban(m): 11:49pm On Sep 22
oldfoolnigger:
Soldier kwanu?.. That's when you will know we have different types of slaps...
Holuwajobar, abeg mention those ui guys for here jare
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by oldfoolnigger(m): 11:55pm On Sep 22
Nltaliban:
hahaha. such forms of slaps we have got: piapiapia. kpotokpot. gbamtigba.. lolz
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by holuwajobar(m): 6:52am
ajet001
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by holuwajobar(m): 6:55am
oldfoolnigger:i will be at ur back.... jez to defend u ni ooo.. far far back
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Nltaliban(m): 6:57am
oldfoolnigger:
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by lilmax(m): 7:19am
finally? admission is that hard?
got admitted at 15, finished 19.....it's a shame finally is used in same line with admission
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by DanielsParker(m): 7:36am
would have loved to comment but unfortunately I'm not seeking for admission
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Naijashortcode(m): 7:37am
Ok
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by 9jamoment: 7:37am
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by oyewolestephen(m): 7:38am
after 7yrs of salivation, for me it would be a Pyrrhic victory therefore doesn't worth any form of celebrating
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by free2ryhme: 7:38am
holuwajobar:
People are getting admission into Ivy league schools, private university, public university, universities overseas and we didn't hear nor read that they are reacting like chemical
how old are you
3 Likes
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Micheezy7(m): 7:38am
Na to thank my oga @ the top
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Pweetyjuddy(f): 7:39am
Once like that..was very happy
But now a graduate..its really worth a testimony
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by oyewolestephen(m): 7:39am
zephry:den you go die instantly for barrack
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by jhorjhor: 7:41am
I will run to the southeast and dance like a python
1 Like
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by free2ryhme: 7:41am
holuwajobar:
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by GdexFolami(m): 7:42am
I go tighten my schedule to giving God more thanks. He only is worthy of praises.
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by drlaykay(m): 7:42am
I wasn't happy when I woke up in the morning and I was congratulated by my siblings and mum. They had got a call from the campus the previous night that informed them I had been admitted.
No special feelings, something instantly told me that I was in for another serious challenge in life due to things I have heard about medicine.
The only time that I was happy, I nearly went crazy sef, was when I saw my post ume result to have scored 72%. And I was sure unilag admission was based on merit
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by pesinfada(m): 7:43am
Jambites
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by shegzan(m): 7:44am
Hmm...
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by skimmy005: 7:54am
I go host party I swear, carry DJ buy drinks rent ashawo etc
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by whizpa(m): 7:58am
holuwajobar:
All these nonsense writing just grinds my gears. You better start writing properly when you eventually gain that admission.
1 Like
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Dalyjay(m): 8:09am
yeah, I will so happy and I will be grateful to God
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by holuwajobar(m): 8:09am
whizpa:ok boss
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by AONE555(m): 8:13am
I will try everything possible to be the VC
1 Like
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by SEEDORF441(m): 8:26am
I will buy iPhone 8 for this op
|Re: What Will Be Your Reaction When You Finally Gain Admission? by Charmin1(f): 8:31am
Please lf you applied UNN and you are given admission, don't jump up please.
If you jump, you will throw away the dignity of man and immediately you are done with registration, your journey to restoring the dignity of man begins with term paper.
Warning : you will not restore this dignity until you jump again and students pour you water after your last paper.
Ceej 2017
