A child in primary one is not meant to do his/her assignment alone, A parent is suppose to help and explain things better. They learn more and better this way For those complaining that this is too much, you should help yourself by reading and looking up the USA curriculum for elementary(primary) school then you will know that this is nothing. There is something really wrong with Nigerians, because a teacher used exhibit and virtue, the English is now considered too big for a primary 1 child, so your primary 1 child is not suppose to know the meaning of virtue or exhibit The only problem I see here is the spelling error and not the assignment being too difficult because of the grammar used, those words are not even grammars sef

Its real. As an educationist, i know that some of our teachers are not trained.

Readiness theories of learning lean heavily on the concept of maturation in stages of biological and mental development. It is assumed that a child passes through all stages of development in reaching maturity. The teacher finds out what a child is ready for and then devises appropriate materials and methods.

some of our teachers aint qualified to be in the classroom. This is one of the reasons why teaching is still widely regarded as a semi-profession.

I have had similar experience. My little nephew in primary one came back from school with an assignment meant for someone in jss1 and I had to meet his teacher the next day.

I asked him to give one good reason why he assessed a seven year old learner with questions that are way beyond his IQ and all he cud say was that he wants him to step out of his comfort zone.

Private schools must be well regulated cos atimes they go against the ethics of education.

Government is really giving them a free hand.



you should all be ashamed of yourselves. if that teachers spends 3 minutes on google he/she will get the answers for themselves. why give it to a child to give to its parents who may be bloody illiterates like that fool who posted on Facebook?



if you want to know why this country is so backwards all you have to do is listen to Nigerians speak and behave... if you listen to an american primary 1 child speak you will see the difference between their educational system and ours, you will know why they are far ahead of us, you will know why Nigeria is a country heading backwards instead of forward. children are meant to learn good virtue and goal getting as young as possible, there are no two ways to that. when you pay thousands to go listen to a motivational speaker speaks what do you thing they speak about? its 'goal getting' you bloody morons. they twist and turn it and make it sound like they are speaking on inspirations from above but all they talk about is setting goals and achieving them and here you have a teacher teaching a primary 1 child goal getting and good virtue which will develop their brains fast and hasting their maturity you fcking illiterates are here criticising the teacher... this is just a Nigerian syndrome. we are very good are criticising people doing their job,people who have been trained to do their job we tell them how to do it when we have no idea the basics of it. we criticise the police,the military e even criticise foot ball managers and coaches wgen we never stepped a foot onto a football pitch...

i remember my days in the secondary school, my teacher gave us an assignment and i told my calssmate that i will tell my mom to help me with it and teach me. my classmate reported me to my class teacher and my class teacher rebuked him,telling him that it was a good thing for my parents to teach me the assignment and help me with it. why cant the stupid mother complaining on facebook teach the child GOOD VIRTUE AND GOAL GETTING? is it ever too early in life to learn these things? no. it develops a child faster in their daily lives and makes them better and more mature than their mates. lets not forget that a teacher can give yoyu an assignment he knows will be very difficult because they want you to make mistakes so they can correct them and make you learn.



