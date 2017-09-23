₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by hakeem4(m): 6:41am
See primary 1 home work.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by ikbnice(m): 6:44am
No wonder examination malpractice is rampant. They expect someone to help them do the assignment.
The teacher is even not competent. He is obviously shielding his incompetence by giving out difficult assignments. From spelling errors ' goal cetting' to writing date as position, it should have been written as 23rd. You better get your kid a better school.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by kenonze(f): 6:44am
Fabricate
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Teacher1776(m): 6:56am
Primary One learner or pupil. Not student.
Did I just read "Goal Celting"?
Private schools with their oversabi.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Evaberry(f): 7:25am
A child in primary one is not meant to do his/her assignment alone, A parent is suppose to help and explain things better. They learn more and better this way
For those complaining that this is too much, you should help yourself by reading and looking up the USA curriculum for elementary(primary) school then you will know that this is nothing.
There is something really wrong with Nigerians, because a teacher used exhibit and virtue, the English is now considered too big for a primary 1 child, so your primary 1 child is not suppose to know the meaning of virtue or exhibit
The only problem I see here is the spelling error and not the assignment being too difficult because of the grammar used, those words are not even grammars sef
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:29am
I can help the parents of the child by providing picture
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by damichworld: 7:29am
Na dese some pikin dey cause all this when dey go dey speak big grammar wey we they brother wey no fit speak .why they teacher no go gv them such assignment
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by IMASTEX: 8:31am
Lol
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by DanielsParker(m): 8:31am
This isn't true.
No matter the standard of the school, Be it private or government school, they all operate with a similar syllable.
This is way too higher.
I simply don't want to believe this.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by kidman96(m): 8:32am
MRAKBEE:
you should all be ashamed of yourselves. if that teachers spends 3 minutes on google he/she will get the answers for themselves. why give it to a child to give to its parents who may be bloody illiterates like that fool who posted on Facebook?
if you want to know why this country is so backwards all you have to do is listen to Nigerians speak and behave... if you listen to an american primary 1 child speak you will see the difference between their educational system and ours, you will know why they are far ahead of us, you will know why Nigeria is a country heading backwards instead of forward. children are meant to learn good virtue and goal getting as young as possible, there are no two ways to that. when you pay thousands to go listen to a motivational speaker speaks what do you thing they speak about? its 'goal getting' you bloody morons. they twist and turn it and make it sound like they are speaking on inspirations from above but all they talk about is setting goals and achieving them and here you have a teacher teaching a primary 1 child goal getting and good virtue which will develop their brains fast and hasting their maturity you fcking illiterates are here criticising the teacher... this is just a Nigerian syndrome. we are very good are criticising people doing their job,people who have been trained to do their job we tell them how to do it when we have no idea the basics of it. we criticise the police,the military e even criticise foot ball managers and coaches wgen we never stepped a foot onto a football pitch...
i remember my days in the secondary school, my teacher gave us an assignment and i told my calssmate that i will tell my mom to help me with it and teach me. my classmate reported me to my class teacher and my class teacher rebuked him,telling him that it was a good thing for my parents to teach me the assignment and help me with it. why cant the stupid mother complaining on facebook teach the child GOOD VIRTUE AND GOAL GETTING? is it ever too early in life to learn these things? no. it develops a child faster in their daily lives and makes them better and more mature than their mates. lets not forget that a teacher can give yoyu an assignment he knows will be very difficult because they want you to make mistakes so they can correct them and make you learn.
And you morons here on Nairanland are quick to criticise the teacher.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by kizz007: 8:32am
is there any code to migrate to another country . like dial *444# to migrate e to europe , press 1 to choose the prefered europe country of your choice .
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by MRAKBEE(m): 8:32am
Its real. As an educationist, i know that some of our teachers are not trained.
The curriculum says it all. It reflects the needs of the society and takes into cognizance the prevailing political, social an economic conditions of the society.
Or is it that private schools have their own curriculum?
Readiness theories of learning lean heavily on the concept of maturation in stages of biological and mental development. It is assumed that a child passes through all stages of development in reaching maturity. The teacher finds out what a child is ready for and then devises appropriate materials and methods.
some of our teachers aint qualified to be in the classroom. This is one of the reasons why teaching is still widely regarded as a semi-profession.
I have had similar experience. My little nephew in primary one came back from school with an assignment meant for someone in jss1 and I had to meet his teacher the next day.
I asked him to give one good reason why he assessed a seven year old learner with questions that are way beyond his IQ and all he cud say was that he wants him to step out of his comfort zone.
Private schools must be well regulated cos atimes they go against the ethics of education.
Government is really giving them a free hand.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by anyebedgreat: 8:32am
Na lie abeg.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Jmissad: 8:32am
Una wan kill person
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Nutase(f): 8:32am
That was my nursery school assignment.
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by danduj(m): 8:33am
Abeg world don end for your side
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by hollamanng(m): 8:33am
Just tell them to come and pay their schoolfees
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Narldon(f): 8:33am
My neighbor's son just gave me SS1 Mathematics Assignment to solve!
Please fams!!
Pray for me for I'm about to disgrace my family
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by datola: 8:33am
Overdo
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Naijashortcode(m): 8:33am
Ok
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by benedictac(f): 8:33am
Goal cetting? that teacher should be sacked ASAP
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by IMASTEX: 8:34am
Teacher1776:Na so education take finally become a joke
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by mhizesther(f): 8:34am
Seriously?
Well, of course they expect people to teach them.. but if this is true then it's too much...Haba. When I was in primary one, it was just about 2-3letter words and learning simple maths
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by flawlessT(f): 8:34am
Is this one punishment ni? This is too much biko
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by chigoizie7(m): 8:34am
Rubbish
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by olowobaba10: 8:35am
THAT WAS WHY I LEFT SCHOOL
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by Florblu(f): 8:35am
They should have at least break it down in a simple grammar
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by prof1990(m): 8:35am
Its because of prospective employers and their requests.
10yrs with 15yrs cognative working experience with
|Re: See Assignment Given To A Primary 1 Pupil by free2ryhme: 8:36am
hakeem4:
i would have a discussion with the said teacher to explain everything written in that assignment
