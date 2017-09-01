₦airaland Forum

Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:50am
Policemen attached to the Bariga Police Station Lagos State police command have begun a manhunt for suspected cultists over the murder of their leader. The deceased leader identified by his nickname simply as Major according to investigation is said to be behind the initiation of Eiye boys in Shomolu and Bariga areas of the state.

Sadly, Major who was described as a fearless leader and a terror in his community and to other rival cult groups could not save himself as his killers caught him unawares at his weakest point. Major was killed while he was sleeping at Taiwo off Rashida Kotun Street Idiaba, Bariga, Lagos, last month.

A source who requested anonymity said his assailants sneaked into his house and stabbed Major in the chest and other parts of his body, adding that they knew that was the only way they could attack and kill him.

Though the police are said to have compiled names of suspects in connection with the crime, sources revealed the police had declared 11 persons wanted over the murder. According to investigation, Major’s murder punctured the relative peace in the community as the killing came barely 24 hours after the newly sworn in Chairman Shomolu Local Government Mr Abdul-Hammed Salawu popularly known as Dullar had a peace talk at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Narrating what led to the murder, a police source said: “In an attempt to maintain peace in the community, the new Shomolu local government chairman Mr. Salawu popularly known as Dullar visited the traditional ruler at Bashua in Shomolu on Isese day on August 20, to pay homage to the Kabiesi, Oba Bashua and he held a peace talk with Aiye and Eiye boys.

According to one of the boys, the Chairman, Shomolu local government after the peace talk gave the Eiye group N10,000, other people said it was N500,000 he gave them to share after his visit to the paramount ruler. However, the Eiye Confraternity had two factions fighting over leadership.

One of the boys named Bajio from a faction collected the money and Major who claimed to be the top leader and initiator of all the Eiye boys in Shomolu and Bariga told Bajio to give him the money but Bajio refused.

Major was angry over Bajio disrespect in public so he gave Bajio a punch on his mouth and blood gushed out from his lips. Angered by the public humiliation by Major, Bajio, now at large, who is of the same Eiye cult group with Major decided to take revenge. We learnt that he organised his friends of same group and they attacked and stabbed Major to death in his sleep” Major according to his friends who have been paying tribute to him, grew up in Ilaje area of Bariga. He was said to be an Eiye cult member but he graduated to be the top man.

One of his friends who requested anonymity while describing Major said: “After graduating from Unilag, Major returned to his father’s house in Ilaje and started the Eiye cult where he initiated all the Eiye boys in Shomolu and Bariga.

His gang and the Aiye boys were always fighting and causing mayhem in the community. Major with the assistance of one Ibrahim aka Small Japron who has been remanded in prison custody, fought with the Aiye boys and many Aiye boys were murdered. Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in their supremacy battle for control in the community and they killed their rivals without mercy.

The Shomolu local government Chairman tried to make peace with them since he was sworn in. The Eiye boys are seen in the local government trying hard to be the only group close to the Chairman. There will be reprisals over the murder.” Speaking on the activities of cultists in the area, a police source said: “There are many cultists in Shomolu and Bariga areas.

They love to control the LGA. The two cult groups are the Aiye and Eiye Confraternities. Hardly can you find a young man in the community that does not belong to Aiye or Eiye. These two groups have been at loggerheads with each other. Their supremacy fight over control of motor parks, dredging sites, okada riders and petty businesses has resulted in bloodshed and destruction.

More than 20 young men have been killed in the last six years. These cultists have instilled fear in residents and though their parents know that their sons are members, they shield them from arrest. These cultists have killed community leaders who spoke against them.

One of the community leaders and human rights activist they murdered in 2013 was Comrade Vincent Olatunde.” When contacted over the incident, Mr. Salawu said he is not aware of the incident. He said “I don’t know anything about it”.


When contacted, the spokesperson for the Lagos State police command ASP Olarinde Famous- Cole confirmed the murder. He said “There is an ongoing investigation into the killing. We are on top gear to arrest the prime suspect and others involved.”


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/cultists-kill-leader-council-chairmans-largesse/

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51am
Lagos self is unsafe to live and they said they don't need the operation python dance 11. Buratai should go ahead and do the needful and deploy his men to dance in the street of Lagos jare.

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Lorechino(m): 6:55am
according to what I read he is a cultist. lived a cultist life and finally died as a cultist. correct me if am wrong

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:57am
Congrats to them

I rep Boys Scout
Congrats to them

I rep Boys Scout cry

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by cummando(m): 6:58am
Sorry bro no Rip for you. You've been dead the day you were blended.

They had a meeting with local govt officials...yet they still killed themselves.... After some mofos go dey claim we are peaceful.






Expecting this kind of news from delta!! Those ones just finish meeting. Na money fight remain.

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:59am
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:59am
serves him right
serves him right

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by kingphilip(m): 7:16am
I don't know what people gain in joining cults but even if I'm well furnished with the the gains later, I won't even join

But it's not late for those who still have breath in them to renounce their membership and take their minds away from the false hope they've been given about the benefits of being a member

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 7:39am
What of those he killed and even destroyed their lives

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by webbro007(m): 11:04am
stupid eiye,blue BST,he don turn turkey for stew, proud to be a king,than a bird.

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Sixaxis: 12:00pm
webbro007:
stupid eiye,blue BST,he don turn turkey for stew, proud to be a king,than a bird.

Dats deep..
Only few can decipher that.

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by segebase(m): 12:00pm
get well soon in hell
get well soon in hell

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by Narldon(f): 12:01pm
Ok
Ok
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by uhuogba(m): 12:02pm
How can you take what you cant give?
How can you take life?
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by tayo4ng(m): 12:04pm
those that killed him should live forever. stupid ass nigas
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by emmyspark007(m): 12:07pm
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by dumodust(m): 12:09pm
Sixaxis:

Dats deep.. Only few can decipher that.
Nobody gives a poo really

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by emmyspark007(m): 12:09pm
webbro007:
stupid eiye,blue BST,he don turn turkey for stew, proud to be a king,than a bird.
Cultist spotted
This one na awon barger grin

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by WeirdoNg: 12:12pm
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Sixaxis: 12:12pm
dumodust:

Nobody gives a poo really

Well, that's it..
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by free2ryhme: 12:12pm
Say no to Cultism
dre11:







https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/cultists-kill-leader-council-chairmans-largesse/




Say no to Cultism
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by Skerere: 12:13pm
E don b!
E don b!
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by TerrorSquad147: 12:13pm
webbro007:
stupid eiye,blue BST,he don turn turkey for stew, proud to be a king,than a bird.
see this aro

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by onward4life(m): 12:16pm
Scary

Haba na wow ooo!
Scary

Haba na wow ooo!

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman's Largesse (Photo) by dtruth50(m): 12:18pm
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Cjizzy(m): 12:18pm
Sixaxis:


Dats deep..
Only few can decipher that.
Na Vicki AKA Vikings
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Jethrolite(m): 12:18pm
cher333245:
wrapping up the weekend with good news.
see full details below...
you're making this much at least twice weekly and still begging for 5k, can't you see your fraudulent technique is flawed?

Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by tripoli007(m): 12:20pm
Ruggedity na who dey alive ,always use ur #6 .. Eiye and aiye constituting nuisance .. Echo a rgd "nemuwa" to all lrds .. GP guided..
Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by uniqueboi(m): 12:22pm
cher333245:
wrapping up the weekend with good news.
see full details below...






Guy you play am by yourself now? Enjoy your winnings by yourself. Diot

