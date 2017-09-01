₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:50am
By Pat Steven
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/cultists-kill-leader-council-chairmans-largesse/
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51am
Lagos self is unsafe to live and they said they don't need the operation python dance 11. Buratai should go ahead and do the needful and deploy his men to dance in the street of Lagos jare.
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Lorechino(m): 6:55am
according to what I read he is a cultist. lived a cultist life and finally died as a cultist. correct me if am wrong
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:57am
Congrats to them
I rep Boys Scout
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by cummando(m): 6:58am
Sorry bro no Rip for you. You've been dead the day you were blended.
They had a meeting with local govt officials...yet they still killed themselves.... After some mofos go dey claim we are peaceful.
Expecting this kind of news from delta!! Those ones just finish meeting. Na money fight remain.
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:59am
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:59am
serves him right
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by kingphilip(m): 7:16am
I don't know what people gain in joining cults but even if I'm well furnished with the the gains later, I won't even join
But it's not late for those who still have breath in them to renounce their membership and take their minds away from the false hope they've been given about the benefits of being a member
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 7:39am
What of those he killed and even destroyed their lives
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by webbro007(m): 11:04am
stupid eiye,blue BST,he don turn turkey for stew, proud to be a king,than a bird.
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Sixaxis: 12:00pm
webbro007:
Dats deep..
Only few can decipher that.
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by segebase(m): 12:00pm
get well soon in hell
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Narldon(f): 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by uhuogba(m): 12:02pm
How can you take what you cant give?
How can you take life?
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by tayo4ng(m): 12:04pm
those that killed him should live forever. stupid ass nigas
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by emmyspark007(m): 12:07pm
..
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by dumodust(m): 12:09pm
Sixaxis:Nobody gives a poo really
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by emmyspark007(m): 12:09pm
webbro007:Cultist spotted
This one na awon barger
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by WeirdoNg: 12:12pm
.
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Sixaxis: 12:12pm
dumodust:
Well, that's it..
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by free2ryhme: 12:12pm
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Skerere: 12:13pm
E don b!
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by TerrorSquad147: 12:13pm
webbro007:see this aro
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by onward4life(m): 12:16pm
Scary
Haba na wow ooo!
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by dtruth50(m): 12:18pm
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Cjizzy(m): 12:18pm
Sixaxis:Na Vicki AKA Vikings
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by Jethrolite(m): 12:18pm
cher333245:you're making this much at least twice weekly and still begging for 5k, can't you see your fraudulent technique is flawed?
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by tripoli007(m): 12:20pm
Ruggedity na who dey alive ,always use ur #6 .. Eiye and aiye constituting nuisance .. Echo a rgd "nemuwa" to all lrds .. GP guided..
|Re: Cultists Kill Leader "Major" In Lagos Over Council Chairman’s Largesse (Photo) by uniqueboi(m): 12:22pm
cher333245:
Guy you play am by yourself now? Enjoy your winnings by yourself. Diot
