|Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Issakendrick: 4:35pm
A Kenyan man living in mandera face domestic violence in the hand of his wife.
According to reports gathered by nairaplus, The man was severely burnt by his wife for cheating on her and he is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Kenyan Police has reportedly arrests the wife.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/kenyan-man-burnt-by-his-wife-for.html
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by ifeanyija(m): 4:40pm
so bad
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Pat081: 6:05pm
Why can women understand dat man can marry many hs he want so far d man is doing his right at home
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by naijjaman(m): 6:10pm
Actually, Nigerian men are very lucky because they have not seen the jealousy and rage of the Kenyan, South African or Ugandan woman
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 6:10pm
Is good to marry, it would have been better not to marry. People like this make that point valid.
But trust me, marriage is super cool when you marry an angel who is in human form.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by superior1: 6:10pm
The woman helped him to to understand as the matter they boil for her belle.
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Mynd44: 6:10pm
In the words of MrBrownJay1
"Don't marry crazy people and if you are unfortubate and/or stupid enough to marry crazy person, do not do things to set them off"
As much as we will yell that the woman is wrong and what she did is a crime and she will go to jail, guess who has burns all over his body and is disfigured.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 6:10pm
Kenya the home of weirdos
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by habeebobalola(m): 6:11pm
some women are just wicked
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by SirKriz(m): 6:11pm
Chineke!!! Feminists will not see this ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Joe50(m): 6:13pm
and my babe just told me no more sex till marriage, am still wondering why and if i start cheating now...
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by aleeyus(m): 6:13pm
Feminists we're waiting for you
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Asowari(m): 6:13pm
himself why will he cheat on his wife, nevertheless this should not
be a reason 4 her to cook him alive.
I hope she face the law
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by FTrebirth(m): 6:14pm
very foolish woman.
you could have walked out of the marriage with your head raised high and make the man come begging on his knees. or even cheat back on him if getting even is what you want. abi na? he used his prick on another woman; you can also use your toto on another man...probably your neighour, to make the revenge pepper-ishly sweet. but you decided to put yourself in a deeper mess by burning him. now your ass is getting jailed for attempted murder, and while you're still there your husband can go on a fûcking spree.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by sirusX(m): 6:14pm
Hazardous ... seems walking away was harder
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by gilgal7(f): 6:15pm
The evil demon in some ladies is beyond imagination
WITCH
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by GeeString: 6:19pm
Mynd44:
Someone made you a moderator?
What happened to walking away from the marriage? Is her destiny tied to him? Are you saying he won't still have sex when he heals afterall his face looks untouched, he doesn't look crippled and his joystick seems fine too.
Does she know when she'll be out of jail?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by shinarlaura(f): 6:20pm
I doubt if some people have conscience . What kind of wickedness is this. GOSH
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by PrettySleek(f): 6:21pm
That's what u get when u cheat on an emotionally unstable woman men should know who they can hurt o, some women no even send u but some will kill u, wake u up and kill u again. The woman just couldn't control her emotions, it's sad really. If she knew she couldn't forgive d man, she should hv just ignored him, or leave him not trying to kill him. See now? Nobody will even talk about what he did, it's her action that would b criticized. Ladies! Control yourself!
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 6:25pm
PrettySleek:
If it was the other way round would you have sounded like this?
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 6:25pm
Pat081:
Not every woman would understand, so you are safer to go marry any who would understand but it is no guarantee for your safety!
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:25pm
Hell hath no fury........
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 6:28pm
FTrebirth:
You think she has an issue with going to jail? When the mental state is disordered, anything goes as long she relates to the feeling that she has distorted the man's flow.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by ekems2017(f): 6:29pm
This people head dey hot o! !!
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by PrettySleek(f): 6:31pm
Fadiga24:Yes! Only an emotionally unstable person would do this, b it a man or a woman. If someone hurts u and u can't control yourself like a reasonable person would, u are unstable. P
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Philpham: 6:33pm
Very good I support , she should have poured boiling oil on his pr.ick to make sure he doesn't use it again. Olosho man
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by 8stargeneral: 6:35pm
May we not found dis kind of woman as wife
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by oyetunder(m): 6:36pm
is LOVE by force? If you see anything you cannot cope with again, walk away. Yes! We existed before we met each other.
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by ohem007(m): 6:36pm
Dahmm......
That woman must be strong to sit you down and strike a match on you....
Shey she use jazz ni....
"If you know say gbese dey you no go sleep close eye" mark zukerberg 16 B.C
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by jashar(f): 6:37pm
She ain't sharing her man...
Hell hath no fury as a woman scorned...
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Toide: 6:40pm
why should you cheat on your wife,when you know your wife does not tolerate it.
we should try to understand our wives,know her do's and don't so that we can avoid those things that can bring disunity in the family.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) by Liftedhands: 6:41pm
Somebody give that babe one chilled bottle of star radler
Guyman will think twice next time before cheating.
