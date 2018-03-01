Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kenyan Man Burnt By His Wife For Cheating On Her (graphic Photos) (9050 Views)

According to reports gathered by nairaplus, The man was severely burnt by his wife for cheating on her and he is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Kenyan Police has reportedly arrests the wife.



Source:

so bad

Why can women understand dat man can marry many hs he want so far d man is doing his right at home

Actually, Nigerian men are very lucky because they have not seen the jealousy and rage of the Kenyan, South African or Ugandan woman

Is good to marry, it would have been better not to marry. People like this make that point valid.



But trust me, marriage is super cool when you marry an angel who is in human form.

The woman helped him to to understand as the matter they boil for her belle.

In the words of MrBrownJay1



"Don't marry crazy people and if you are unfortubate and/or stupid enough to marry crazy person, do not do things to set them off"



As much as we will yell that the woman is wrong and what she did is a crime and she will go to jail, guess who has burns all over his body and is disfigured.

Kenya the home of weirdos

some women are just wicked

Chineke!!! Feminists will not see this ooo

and my babe just told me no more sex till marriage, am still wondering why and if i start cheating now...

Feminists we're waiting for you

himself why will he cheat on his wife, nevertheless this should not

be a reason 4 her to cook him alive.



I hope she face the law





you could have walked out of the marriage with your head raised high and make the man come begging on his knees. or even cheat back on him if getting even is what you want. abi na? he used his prick on another woman; you can also use your toto on another man...probably your neighour, to make the revenge pepper-ishly sweet. but you decided to put yourself in a deeper mess by burning him. now your ass is getting jailed for attempted murder, and while you're still there your husband can go on a fûcking spree.

Hazardous ... seems walking away was harder

The evil demon in some ladies is beyond imagination

WITCH

Someone made you a moderator?



What happened to walking away from the marriage? Is her destiny tied to him? Are you saying he won't still have sex when he heals afterall his face looks untouched, he doesn't look crippled and his joystick seems fine too.



Someone made you a moderator? What happened to walking away from the marriage? Is her destiny tied to him? Are you saying he won't still have sex when he heals afterall his face looks untouched, he doesn't look crippled and his joystick seems fine too. Does she know when she'll be out of jail?

What kind of wickedness is this. GOSH

men should know who they can hurt o, some women no even send u but some will kill u, wake u up and kill u again. The woman just couldn't control her emotions, it's sad really. If she knew she couldn't forgive d man, she should hv just ignored him, or leave him not trying to kill him. See now? Nobody will even talk about what he did, it's her action that would b criticized. Ladies! Control yourself!

PrettySleek:

That's what u get when u cheat on an emotionally unstable woman men should know who they can hurt o, some women no even send u but some will kill u, wake u up and kill u again. The woman just couldn't control her emotions, it's sad really.

If it was the other way round would you have sounded like this?

Pat081:

Why can women understand dat man can marry many hs he want so far d man is doing his right at home

Not every woman would understand, so you are safer to go marry any who would understand but it is no guarantee for your safety!

Hell hath no fury........

FTrebirth:

very foolish woman.



you could have walked out of the marriage with your head raised high and make the man come begging on his knees. or even cheat back on him if getting even is what you want. abi na? he used his prick on another woman; you can also use your toto on another man...probably your neighour, to pepper him more. but you decided to put yourself in deeper mess by burning him. now your ass is getting jailed for attempted murder, and while you're there your husband can fûck all the nurses treating him.

You think she has an issue with going to jail? When the mental state is disordered, anything goes as long she relates to the feeling that she has distorted the man's flow.

This people head dey hot o! !!

Fadiga24:





Yes! Only an emotionally unstable person would do this, b it a man or a woman. If someone hurts u and u can't control yourself like a reasonable person would, u are unstable. P

Very good I support , she should have poured boiling oil on his pr.ick to make sure he doesn't use it again. Olosho man

May we not found dis kind of woman as wife

is LOVE by force? If you see anything you cannot cope with again, walk away. Yes! We existed before we met each other.

Dahmm......









That woman must be strong to sit you down and strike a match on you....







Shey she use jazz ni....









"If you know say gbese dey you no go sleep close eye" mark zukerberg 16 B.C





She ain't sharing her man...



She ain't sharing her man... Hell hath no fury as a woman scorned...

why should you cheat on your wife,when you know your wife does not tolerate it.

we should try to understand our wives,know her do's and don't so that we can avoid those things that can bring disunity in the family.