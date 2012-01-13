₦airaland Forum

Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:44am
Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know courtesy: kraks tv (kraks.co)
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:44am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:45am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:45am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:45am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:46am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by midehi2(f): 10:46am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by midehi2(f): 10:47am
imarayij:
4
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by imarayij(m): 10:48am
and za last one

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by idoncare440(f): 10:54am
u will not kill me with laff IJN

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Homeboiy(m): 11:21am
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Chigirl042(f): 12:14pm
lol..many girls fall into no 5

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Ogashub(m): 2:16pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by maxiuc(m): 2:17pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by aleeyus(m): 2:17pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by xxx3581: 2:18pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by loverofgoodtins: 2:19pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by CakezbyMarie: 2:19pm
imarayij:
6
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Roon9(m): 2:19pm
Crazy! Make up artists won't make heaven...

Soon I see them getting out of business cos facial make up masks will soon be the in thing....
You just wear and shapen to your face grin
#myInvention

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by catherineokezie(f): 2:20pm
On point
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by germanking: 2:20pm
paymentvoucher:
issorite
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by HMZi(m): 2:20pm
I truely find nothing wrong with heavy or light use of make up.Whatever boosts anyone's self esteem,please go or it....

.
.
.we all have something that makes us insecure,so fvvvvk any judgemental person..

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Seequadry(m): 2:20pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Teecash1409: 2:20pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Elfaris(m): 2:21pm
hehehe nawa o. how about this ones that do shame d devil beat, night beat, club beat & witness protection beats of Makeup. hahaha
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Adaumunocha(f): 2:22pm
Light makeup does it for me.

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Maziebuka01(m): 2:24pm
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Omaa1(f): 2:24pm
No 4 got me lmao
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Turtle3Dove(m): 2:25pm
God will punish make up artist in a special way. This stuff is causing HBP to my scrotum
Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by jonadaft: 2:25pm
Kuku kee me grin

Re: Types Of Nigerian Make Up Artists We All Know. (with Funny Meme) by Evaberry(f): 2:25pm
.......


I just like how make up sits on my face.

