



Psquare's Peter and Lola Okoye's son, Cameron turned 9-year-old today and they celebrated him with loving words via their respective Instagram pages.



Peter wrote;



"Omg! I can’t believe he is 9yrs old today. Son, you are the heir to the Throne. Happy birthday big man Prince Cameron Okoye!You’re going to take it further than me?.



Papa and your beautiful wonderful Mama are so proud of u. And u actually made this video your self. HAPPY BIRTHDAY from Papa,Mama and Aliona We Love u#HappyBirthday @cameronokoye10 #koolestSon #KoolestSonOfDon Cc @lolaomotayo_okoye"





Lola wrote;



"My dearest Cameron, one of the most precious moments of my life was when I gave birth to you. My first born son! Gosh what a day that was. SEPT 23RD 2008! What a journey.



There was no instruction book or manual on how to be a good mother, all I knew was that I loved you long before I met you.



Today you are 9 years old. Gosh how time flies. My wish for you is that life becomes all that you want it to be. May your dreams stay big and your worries stay small. May you always be blessed and protected by God Almighty. May God our Father guide you always. I love you so much. You are so kind, so giving and so caring.



You treat all your friends equally and with respect and I admire that about you. You are a great brother to your sister. I watch how u care for her and how gentle you are with her and I literally tear up with joy. I wish you long life, good health and happiness my precious son. Your daddy and I are super proud of you. I love you, I love you, I love you! Happy Birthday Cameron!!! #mamasboy #cameronokoye #mrintelligent #sept #mysoccerstar #alionasbrother #bestson #mylove #blessed #godspet #okoye #son #brother #cousin #heartofgold #kind #sweet #caring #mylove @peterpsquare"





News Via: Psquare's Peter and Lola Okoye's son, Cameron turned 9-year-old today and they celebrated him with loving words via their respective Instagram pages.Peter wrote;Lola wrote;News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/psquares-peter-okoye-wife-lola.html?m=1 1 Like