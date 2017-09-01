₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos)
Psquare's Peter and Lola Okoye's son, Cameron turned 9-year-old today and they celebrated him with loving words via their respective Instagram pages.
Peter wrote;
"Omg! I can’t believe he is 9yrs old today. Son, you are the heir to the Throne. Happy birthday big man Prince Cameron Okoye!You’re going to take it further than me?.
Lola wrote;
"My dearest Cameron, one of the most precious moments of my life was when I gave birth to you. My first born son! Gosh what a day that was. SEPT 23RD 2008! What a journey.
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/psquares-peter-okoye-wife-lola.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:47am
Happy Birthday
1 Like
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by dapotanye(m): 10:49am
Happy Birthday to the boy, datz all
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:51am
'cameron' which kind name be dat
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 10:55am
which day Peter marry?? and now his son is 9 already, and some nairalanders are still here doing "first to comment" kwantinue
6 Likes
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:02am
Hbd lil bro
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:20am
HBD
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:23am
opeyemiieblog:
How is he your "lil bro"
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 1:28pm
Hbd to him
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:28pm
Hbd
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by FreshMekanik: 1:29pm
who them help?
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 1:29pm
Wow, growing so fast...how time flies
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Category1: 1:30pm
Is it only me or does my Uc browser don't usually show this guy's pics...?
I can't find any picture
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by cokiek(f): 1:31pm
Nice
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 1:31pm
Too many hash tag!
1 Like
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 1:33pm
ewww. happy birthday boy
yaf join badt gang oo
upcoming heartbreakers
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by goodnews777: 1:33pm
Why dem no just call the boy Cameroon
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Daniello25: 1:35pm
Happy birthday...... This small don make it oooo..... Right 4rm his childhood.... Aw i wish i be like u.... Buh am created 4 a purpuse which will surely cum to pass...
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by lankieman: 1:36pm
Cameron?
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Piiko(m): 1:39pm
Ladyjumong:that could be us celebrating our future kids but you won't send a PM
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Treyknowles(m): 1:41pm
Why Una Dey Say Cameron As If Una Never Hear Cameron Diaz Before.
|Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Pascal181: 1:42pm
Happy birthday bro, I wish u long life nd God's protection
(0) (Reply)
