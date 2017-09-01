₦airaland Forum

Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos)


Psquare's Peter and Lola Okoye's son, Cameron turned 9-year-old today and they celebrated him with loving words via their respective Instagram pages.

Peter wrote;

"Omg! I can’t believe he is 9yrs old today. Son, you are the heir to the Throne. Happy birthday big man Prince Cameron Okoye!You’re going to take it further than me?.

Papa and your beautiful wonderful Mama are so proud of u. And u actually made this video your self. HAPPY BIRTHDAY from Papa,Mama and Aliona We Love u#HappyBirthday @cameronokoye10 #koolestSon #KoolestSonOfDon Cc @lolaomotayo_okoye"



Lola wrote;

"My dearest Cameron, one of the most precious moments of my life was when I gave birth to you. My first born son! Gosh what a day that was. SEPT 23RD 2008! What a journey.

There was no instruction book or manual on how to be a good mother, all I knew was that I loved you long before I met you.

Today you are 9 years old. Gosh how time flies. My wish for you is that life becomes all that you want it to be. May your dreams stay big and your worries stay small. May you always be blessed and protected by God Almighty. May God our Father guide you always. I love you so much. You are so kind, so giving and so caring.

You treat all your friends equally and with respect and I admire that about you. You are a great brother to your sister. I watch how u care for her and how gentle you are with her and I literally tear up with joy. I wish you long life, good health and happiness my precious son. Your daddy and I are super proud of you. I love you, I love you, I love you! Happy Birthday Cameron!!! #mamasboy #cameronokoye #mrintelligent #sept #mysoccerstar #alionasbrother #bestson #mylove #blessed #godspet #okoye #son #brother #cousin #heartofgold #kind #sweet #caring #mylove @peterpsquare"



Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger:
Happy Birthday

Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by dapotanye(m):
Happy Birthday to the boy, datz all
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah:
'cameron' which kind name be dat
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m):
which day Peter marry?? and now his son is 9 already, and some nairalanders are still here doing "first to comment" kwantinue cheesy

Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m):
Hbd lil bro
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Homeboiy(m):
HBD
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m):
opeyemiieblog:
Hbd lil bro

How is he your "lil bro"

Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by FemiEddy(m):
Hbd to him
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f):
Hbd
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by FreshMekanik:
who them help?
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by justi4jesu(f):
Wow, growing so fast...how time flies smiley smiley
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Category1:
Is it only me or does my Uc browser don't usually show this guy's pics...?
I can't find any picture
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by cokiek(f):
Nice
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by VickyRotex(f):
Too many hash tag! angry angry

Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f):
ewww. happy birthday boy

yaf join badt gang oo

upcoming heartbreakers tongue
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by goodnews777:
Why dem no just call the boy Cameroon
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Daniello25:
Happy birthday...... This small don make it oooo..... Right 4rm his childhood.... Aw i wish i be like u.... Buh am created 4 a purpuse which will surely cum to pass...
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by lankieman:
Cameron?
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Piiko(m):
Ladyjumong:
ewww. happy birthday boy

yaf join badt gang oo

upcoming heartbreakers tongue
that could be us celebrating our future kids but you won't send a PM
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Treyknowles(m):
Why Una Dey Say Cameron As If Una Never Hear Cameron Diaz Before.
Re: Cameron Okoye Celebrates His 9th Birthday (Photos) by Pascal181:
Happy birthday bro, I wish u long life nd God's protection

