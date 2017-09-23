₦airaland Forum

Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 11:33am
A team of traffic robbers were arrested late Friday night by officers of the Rapid response unit of the Lagos state police command. The suspects specialized in robbing and dispossessing road users and passer-bys of their valuables.

PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.

The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.

Photos below;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/lagos-traffic-robbers-captured-rapid-response-officers-photos/

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:47am
By their face......

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:57am
I think they should be set before Daenery's dragons cool

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by jonadaft: 5:43pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 5:43pm
See their face

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
See that old man doing traffic robbery at his age....... angry

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by tayecrypto: 5:44pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Piiko(m): 5:44pm
Benjom:
I think they should be set before Daenery's dragons cool
and she is made to say dracarys
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:44pm


In Lagos Traffic,

You will call Gala Seller,

Then he/she will run 100 meters to meet You

only for You to touch the gala and say,




''it's not soft?''... angry



Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Fakepastors: 5:44pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by smartty68(m): 5:44pm
Sometimes I just don't want to believe anything that has to do with the police force and the likes meh. Our arm forces are the real criminals take or leave it.

Those guys will make you confess with you didn't do. Anyways, shun crime

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by abelprice(m): 5:45pm
undecided..... abege they should be flogged.. . Same way those fulani men flogged themselves till 1 of them taped out... excuse my English... undecided...
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 5:45pm
Piiko:
and she is made to say dracarys

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by mikool007(m): 5:45pm
Shameless people, see their faces

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:45pm
Kimy97:
See their face
fuckingAyaya:
By their face......


Is it not one person again? grin

See wetin KANU cause now?
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Elslim: 5:47pm
what of the polithiefcians when will they be paraded??
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 5:49pm
NairalandCS:
why are u wicked like this?
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 5:49pm
Watch some activists march in here and try to blame this on hunger simply because they were not victims of the violent crime.
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Bennyrock: 5:49pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kinzmen: 5:50pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kings09(m): 5:50pm
Weldone to d police
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by bullbull2: 5:52pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 5:52pm
No names?
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fortune1968: 5:54pm
prison beckoning
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 5:57pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fortune1968: 5:57pm
omoiyalayi:
No names?
name ke ! can't you c their face ? Can't you c DT they look like cownu ?
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 5:59pm
Staged
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:59pm
In psquare's voice: the game is over

Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by infogenius(m): 6:00pm
dumebiifeanyi:
A team of traffic robbers were arrested late Friday night by officers of the Rapid response unit of the Lagos state police command. The suspects specialized in robbing and dispossessing road users and passer-bys of their valuables.

PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.

The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.

Photos below;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/lagos-traffic-robbers-captured-reapid-response-officers-photos/

Oju Ole da? Oju Ole re.
Hopeless people
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kunlebabs(m): 6:02pm
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:04pm
make una bring petrol

make turn these ones to burnt offering
Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Adadioranma79(f): 6:26pm
Even me dey help the idiot shame sef
soberdrunk:
See that old man doing traffic robbery at his age....... angry

