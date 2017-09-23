Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) (10444 Views)

RRS Nabs Five In-traffic Robbers In Lagos (Photo) / Police Arrest 3 Traffic Robbers In Lagos. / Ikorodu Bank Robbers Captured. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.



The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.



Photos below;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/lagos-traffic-robbers-captured-rapid-response-officers-photos/ A team of traffic robbers were arrested late Friday night by officers of the Rapid response unit of the Lagos state police command. The suspects specialized in robbing and dispossessing road users and passer-bys of their valuables.PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.Photos below; 2 Likes

By their face...... 3 Likes

I think they should be set before Daenery's dragons 21 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

See their face 1 Like

See that old man doing traffic robbery at his age....... 3 Likes 1 Share

Benjom:

I think they should be set before Daenery's dragons and she is made to say dracarys and she is made to say dracarys





In Lagos Traffic,



You will call Gala Seller,



Then he/she will run 100 meters to meet You



only for You to touch the gala and say,









''it's not soft?''...







4 Likes

No kanu news again

Sometimes I just don't want to believe anything that has to do with the police force and the likes meh. Our arm forces are the real criminals take or leave it.



Those guys will make you confess with you didn't do. Anyways, shun crime 1 Like

..... abege they should be flogged.. . Same way those fulani men flogged themselves till 1 of them taped out... excuse my English... ... ..... abege they should be flogged.. . Same way those fulani men flogged themselves till 1 of them taped out... excuse my English......

Piiko:

and she is made to say dracarys 1 Like

Shameless people, see their faces 1 Like

Kimy97:

See their face fuckingAyaya:

By their face......



Is it not one person again?



See wetin KANU cause now? Is it not one person again?See wetin KANU cause now?

what of the polithiefcians when will they be paraded??

NairalandCS:

why are u wicked like this? why are u wicked like this?

Watch some activists march in here and try to blame this on hunger simply because they were not victims of the violent crime.

See Im face like..

ok

Weldone to d police

No names?

prison beckoning

Ok

omoiyalayi:

No names? name ke ! can't you c their face ? Can't you c DT they look like cownu ? name ke ! can't you c their face ? Can't you c DT they look like cownu ?

Staged

In psquare's voice: the game is over

dumebiifeanyi:

A team of traffic robbers were arrested late Friday night by officers of the Rapid response unit of the Lagos state police command. The suspects specialized in robbing and dispossessing road users and passer-bys of their valuables.



PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.



The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.



Photos below;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/lagos-traffic-robbers-captured-reapid-response-officers-photos/



Oju Ole da? Oju Ole re.

Hopeless people Oju Ole da? Oju Ole re.Hopeless people

https:///21fwqwQkV9tGG3Bv0RtmLz

Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017 Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017

make una bring petrol



make turn these ones to burnt offering