|Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 11:33am
A team of traffic robbers were arrested late Friday night by officers of the Rapid response unit of the Lagos state police command. The suspects specialized in robbing and dispossessing road users and passer-bys of their valuables.
PoliticsNGR gathered that the criminal duo who have been terrorizing Jakande in Lekki-Epe axis of the state were caught red-handed at about 10:00 pm yesterday.
The suspects have been handed over to Base 129, the closest police station to the scene along with exhibits recovered from them.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/lagos-traffic-robbers-captured-rapid-response-officers-photos/
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:47am
By their face......
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:57am
I think they should be set before Daenery's dragons
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by jonadaft: 5:43pm
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 5:43pm
See their face
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
See that old man doing traffic robbery at his age.......
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by tayecrypto: 5:44pm
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Piiko(m): 5:44pm
Benjom:and she is made to say dracarys
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:44pm
In Lagos Traffic,
You will call Gala Seller,
Then he/she will run 100 meters to meet You
only for You to touch the gala and say,
''it's not soft?''...
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Fakepastors: 5:44pm
No kanu news again
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by smartty68(m): 5:44pm
Sometimes I just don't want to believe anything that has to do with the police force and the likes meh. Our arm forces are the real criminals take or leave it.
Those guys will make you confess with you didn't do. Anyways, shun crime
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by abelprice(m): 5:45pm
..... abege they should be flogged.. . Same way those fulani men flogged themselves till 1 of them taped out... excuse my English... ...
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 5:45pm
Piiko:
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by mikool007(m): 5:45pm
Shameless people, see their faces
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:45pm
Kimy97:
fuckingAyaya:
Is it not one person again?
See wetin KANU cause now?
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Elslim: 5:47pm
what of the polithiefcians when will they be paraded??
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 5:49pm
NairalandCS:why are u wicked like this?
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 5:49pm
Watch some activists march in here and try to blame this on hunger simply because they were not victims of the violent crime.
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Bennyrock: 5:49pm
See Im face like..
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kinzmen: 5:50pm
ok
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kings09(m): 5:50pm
Weldone to d police
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by bullbull2: 5:52pm
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 5:52pm
No names?
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fortune1968: 5:54pm
prison beckoning
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 5:57pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by fortune1968: 5:57pm
omoiyalayi:name ke ! can't you c their face ? Can't you c DT they look like cownu ?
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 5:59pm
Staged
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:59pm
In psquare's voice: the game is over
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by infogenius(m): 6:00pm
dumebiifeanyi:
Oju Ole da? Oju Ole re.
Hopeless people
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by kunlebabs(m): 6:02pm
https:///21fwqwQkV9tGG3Bv0RtmLz
Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:04pm
make una bring petrol
make turn these ones to burnt offering
|Re: Lagos traffic Robbers captured by Rapid Response Officers (Photos) by Adadioranma79(f): 6:26pm
Even me dey help the idiot shame sef
soberdrunk:
