E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos
|E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by IamAirforce1: 12:07pm
Five star Chairman , E-money 3rd child chukwuebuka is 4 years old today.
The billionaire business man took to social media to celebrate this cute young man with lovely photos and heart felt birthday message which reads ;
Happy birthday SON... Our son is four years old. I bless our son with the blessings of Abraham Isaac and Jacob, I declare red carpet treatment over his destiny in Jesus name Amen. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BOY.... Daddy loves you. @Iam_mrse. @chuk_emoney
See photos below
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by IamAirforce1: 12:07pm
More photos
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by IamAirforce1: 12:07pm
Happy birthday young man .
May God blessings and divine favour fall on you amen
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by Mimienudles(f): 12:13pm
Lovely Kids.
The look so good and happy...all that matters
Happy Birthday, Cutie
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by queenamirah: 12:13pm
Hbd..cute boy
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:24pm
Hbd lil bro
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 12:27pm
Happy birthday
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 12:51pm
if you need any news about E money....just meet airforce1 anyways happy born day to the little boy
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by Partnerbiz3: 1:18pm
This kain thing dey make pesin feel say him dey hustle in vain..
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by Houseofglam7: 2:25pm
Chai!!!
See fine pikin
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by IamAirforce1: 2:28pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 2:30pm
so all the rich celebrity kid's are celebrating their birthdays today??, first it was Peter okoye and now E-Money money issorite
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by nelson7777: 2:39pm
according to airforce
is too late to fail Amen...
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by IamAirforce1: 2:49pm
Lol
You're tight @ the poster above .
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by justineu(m): 4:52pm
Cute boy.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by dapsoneh: 4:53pm
That left hand get as e be o
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:59pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by Piiko(m): 5:51pm
Cute boy, you seem to have a couple of monikers aren't you suppose to operate with just 1 abi Mynd44 what's the rule??
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by djemillionia: 7:19pm
nice
IamAirforce1 buzz me on whatsapp lemme help promo your songs on mp3baddo.com
check me profile for my number
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by kaycyor: 7:19pm
Money speaks!!! God punish poverty..
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by SmartMugu: 7:20pm
Ok. I don dey fry beans if that's why I need this information.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:20pm
See how children fresh like 'tomorrow' bread, this kain children their problems go be "daddy i dont like holiday in France, i prefer switzerland"..............
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by DePartfinder: 7:21pm
Cute boys.. .. God, I look to you
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by sonnie10: 7:21pm
I am beginning to suspect that IamAirforce1 is the same person as E-money. In other words. E - money is behind the nairaland handle
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by Alphasoar(m): 7:22pm
Gorgeous boy.
Only the boy's cheek will tell you who his father is.
Have God, Get money=Good life!
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:22pm
..
dapsoneh:.. i still Notice am too guy
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by toyosi15(m): 7:22pm
so.........................??
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by rozayx5(m): 7:22pm
So cute
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by LEXYCOM: 7:23pm
When I was his age, I was hustling.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His 3rd Child Chukwuebuka, As He Clock 4 Today - Photos by badoi(m): 7:25pm
Ma wo ti omo shay fine skin eh tun wa dan bi GLASS
Oye ki olopa mun eh ni pelu awon SARS
