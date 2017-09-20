Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) (53224 Views)

We've to finish what we started. up black stars Debbie Debbie it's 4-0 oup black stars Debbie 1 Like

why are the Ghanaian players tying green on their hands, even their coaching crew has green tied on their hands?



This should be voodoo 3 Likes

4-0

hahaha na so,it is their way Baba the thing whey come freak me out pass Na the yansh. Kia... Yansh everywhere like H2o

4:0 I'm dreaming somebody wake me up

WHO STILL WAN DEFEND EZENWA?? THE GUY NA BRAVO v.2.0!! 0-4 currently

Embarassment to Nigeria

Nigeria girl pride? Go to Europe go see Nigeria girl Nyash everywhere. Pride feh! Prostitutes don't count. Every country in the world have cheap prostitutes.

I am sure he is referring to normal ladies here. The average ones on your streets and homes. Prostitutes don't count. Every country in the world have cheap prostitutes.I am sure he is referring to normal ladies here. The average ones on your streets and homes. 2 Likes

We've to finish what we started. yes babe....pepper dem gang yes babe....pepper dem gang

Just imagine the traffic on this thread now 80% from Ghana 80% from Ghana

yeye players the painful part is that they're bearing d same name wit d real super eaglesyeye players

Referee should end the game, what a shame.

Better than the Nigerian guys though lemme call mikel and jude, they will trash your ayew 8-0 lemme call mikel and jude, they will trash your ayew 8-0 2 Likes

Another ticket eyaf cut!!! First na PSG, nw na super glues.

Is lyk dis pipl re doing runs with betnaiaja to stop paying boys 4 Likes

1-4



game over

4!!!!!!! 27 Likes 2 Shares

1-4

FT 4 - 1

1-4

was the red card given to Nigeria? This 1 Ghana score immediately after the red card

Too late a goal but a nice free kick if you ask me 1 Like

80% from Ghana I dey tell u I dey tell u

Kai...Which way Nigeria?



Ordinary common Ghana dey give una goals back to back.



Where dem go pack Awon omo oshi yi?



You need to visit Stadium and see raw talents. 3 Likes

One thing I know about this competition is that, since Ghana started changing the fixtures in their favour during the group stage, i knew they would stop at noting to win the completion

Think Nigeria is corrupt? Ghana will make I have a rethink ..

Wtf...excuses excuses..

They are just the better side. Wtf...excuses excuses..They are just the better side. 3 Likes

Finally we got one.



Game will end 4-1 in favour of ghana.



Our defence and keeper really messed up in that 4th goal.

Consolation goal!

remain 1 make e complete 4-0

Prophet GAZZUZZ Prophet GAZZUZZ 1 Like

We pull 1 back, keeper error, oya Nigerians gather and pray as usual.



Nonsense. 1 Like

Chai... Naija