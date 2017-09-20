₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,112 members, 3,812,474 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 11:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) (53224 Views)
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: AWCON Finals (1 - 0) On 3rd December 2016 / Nigeria Vs South Africa: AWCON 2016, Semi Finals. 1 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Ghana : AWCON 2016: - 1 - 1 On 23rd November 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (20) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Dainikel(m): 8:54pm
makydebbie:Debbie it's 4-0 o up black stars Debbie
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by DonDemu: 8:54pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by sindrek(m): 8:54pm
why are the Ghanaian players tying green on their hands, even their coaching crew has green tied on their hands?
This should be voodoo
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Durhleepee(f): 8:54pm
4-0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Papiikush: 8:54pm
naijamakossa:Baba the thing whey come freak me out pass Na the yansh. Kia... Yansh everywhere like H2o
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by naijamakossa(m): 8:54pm
4:0 I'm dreaming somebody wake me up
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by JohnnySavage(m): 8:54pm
WHO STILL WAN DEFEND EZENWA?? THE GUY NA BRAVO v.2.0!! 0-4 currently
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by talktrue1(m): 8:54pm
Embarassment to Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by cstr1000: 8:54pm
Ironi:Prostitutes don't count. Every country in the world have cheap prostitutes.
I am sure he is referring to normal ladies here. The average ones on your streets and homes.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by femi4: 8:55pm
makydebbie:yes babe....pepper dem gang
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by gmaribel(m): 8:55pm
jibs4lv:80% from Ghana
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by olaniyi0(m): 8:55pm
the painful part is that they're bearing d same name wit d real super eagles yeye players
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by otokx(m): 8:55pm
Referee should end the game, what a shame.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by austino677(m): 8:56pm
Ironi:lemme call mikel and jude, they will trash your ayew 8-0
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by ambs50: 8:56pm
Another ticket eyaf cut!!! First na PSG, nw na super glues.
Is lyk dis pipl re doing runs with betnaiaja to stop paying boys
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Supersuave2(m): 8:56pm
1-4
game over
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Piiko(m): 8:56pm
makydebbie:
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by divineshare(m): 8:56pm
1-4
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Umunede: 8:56pm
FT 4 - 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by omotaryoh(f): 8:56pm
1-4
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Emekus92(m): 8:56pm
was the red card given to Nigeria? This 1 Ghana score immediately after the red card
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Dainikel(m): 8:57pm
Too late a goal but a nice free kick if you ask me
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by jibs4lv(m): 8:57pm
gmaribel:I dey tell u
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Papiikush: 8:57pm
Kai...Which way Nigeria?
Ordinary common Ghana dey give una goals back to back.
Where dem go pack Awon omo oshi yi?
You need to visit Stadium and see raw talents.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Ironi: 8:57pm
KENZINCO:
Wtf...excuses excuses..
They are just the better side.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by gbosaa(m): 8:57pm
Finally we got one.
Game will end 4-1 in favour of ghana.
Our defence and keeper really messed up in that 4th goal.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by nemelove(m): 8:57pm
Consolation goal!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by princetom1(m): 8:57pm
GAZZUZZ:
Prophet GAZZUZZ
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by otokx(m): 8:57pm
We pull 1 back, keeper error, oya Nigerians gather and pray as usual.
Nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by MrCEO69(m): 8:57pm
Chai... Naija
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by do4luv14(m): 8:57pm
SALISU MST not lead us to CHAN, his is not fit for the job
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Cmyname(m): 8:57pm
(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (20) (Reply)
Anthony Joshua Pictured With Floyd Mayweather And Crew / Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria / Chichi Igbo, A Lesbian Footballer In Denmark
Viewing this topic: smadav(m), AgentNnamdi, Faremisodeeq(m), AbuMaryam1(m), KemjikaEme, tolextony(m), peetay(m), handsguy2000(m), datjohn(m), Baroque, immortal145, Swanzi(m), GLeesMODEL(m), joeGH, Evablizin(f), ebony20200, Godhand04(m), Assman, saidyboy(m), arsenal96, CovenantSam, unclesamtech(m), kingsleyy32, onnetcas(m), teekay619(m), Freksy(m), Desyree, Papiikush, thesuave10(m), Samseli, frankloloko, Asey(f), eriax12, Foodforthought(m), ibkayee(f), masteroguns, preciousgt(m), PlatonicPlato(m), ayoxelee(m), Chanwealth(m), God2man(m), Ancientboy(m), Dollyak(f), BossBae1(f), adekanmbi1986(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18