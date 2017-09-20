₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,112 members, 3,812,474 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 11:05 PM

Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) - Sports (11) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) (53224 Views)

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: AWCON Finals (1 - 0) On 3rd December 2016 / Nigeria Vs South Africa: AWCON 2016, Semi Finals. 1 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Ghana : AWCON 2016: - 1 - 1 On 23rd November 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (20) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Dainikel(m): 8:54pm
makydebbie:
We've to finish what we started. cheesy cheesy
Debbie it's 4-0 o grin up black stars Debbie

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by DonDemu: 8:54pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by sindrek(m): 8:54pm
why are the Ghanaian players tying green on their hands, even their coaching crew has green tied on their hands?

This should be voodoo

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Durhleepee(f): 8:54pm
4-0 cry
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Papiikush: 8:54pm
naijamakossa:
hahaha na so,it is their way grin
Baba the thing whey come freak me out pass Na the yansh. Kia... Yansh everywhere like H2o grin
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by naijamakossa(m): 8:54pm
4:0 I'm dreaming somebody wake me up shocked
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by JohnnySavage(m): 8:54pm
WHO STILL WAN DEFEND EZENWA?? THE GUY NA BRAVO v.2.0!! 0-4 currently
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by talktrue1(m): 8:54pm
Embarassment to Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by cstr1000: 8:54pm
Ironi:


Nigeria girl pride? Go to Europe go see Nigeria girl Nyash everywhere. Pride feh!
Prostitutes don't count. Every country in the world have cheap prostitutes.
I am sure he is referring to normal ladies here. The average ones on your streets and homes.

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by femi4: 8:55pm
makydebbie:
We've to finish what we started. cheesy cheesy
yes babe....pepper dem gang
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by gmaribel(m): 8:55pm
jibs4lv:
Just imagine the traffic on this thread now shocked
80% from Ghana
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by olaniyi0(m): 8:55pm
the painful part is that they're bearing d same name wit d real super eagles grin grin grin yeye players
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by otokx(m): 8:55pm
Referee should end the game, what a shame.
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by austino677(m): 8:56pm
Ironi:


Better than the Nigerian guys though
lemme call mikel and jude, they will trash your ayew 8-0 angry

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by ambs50: 8:56pm
Another ticket eyaf cut!!! First na PSG, nw na super glues.
Is lyk dis pipl re doing runs with betnaiaja to stop paying boys

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Supersuave2(m): 8:56pm
1-4

game over
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Piiko(m): 8:56pm
makydebbie:
4!!!!!!!

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by divineshare(m): 8:56pm
1-4
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Umunede: 8:56pm
FT 4 - 1
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by omotaryoh(f): 8:56pm
1-4
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Emekus92(m): 8:56pm
was the red card given to Nigeria? This 1 Ghana score immediately after the red card
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Dainikel(m): 8:57pm
Too late a goal but a nice free kick if you ask me

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by jibs4lv(m): 8:57pm
gmaribel:

80% from Ghana
I dey tell u
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Papiikush: 8:57pm
Kai...Which way Nigeria?

Ordinary common Ghana dey give una goals back to back.

Where dem go pack Awon omo oshi yi?

You need to visit Stadium and see raw talents.

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Ironi: 8:57pm
KENZINCO:
One thing I know about this competition is that, since Ghana started changing the fixtures in their favour during the group stage, i knew they would stop at noting to win the completion
Think Nigeria is corrupt? Ghana will make I have a rethink ..

Wtf...excuses excuses..
They are just the better side.

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by gbosaa(m): 8:57pm
Finally we got one.

Game will end 4-1 in favour of ghana.

Our defence and keeper really messed up in that 4th goal.
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by nemelove(m): 8:57pm
Consolation goal!
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by princetom1(m): 8:57pm
GAZZUZZ:


remain 1 make e complete 4-0 grin

Prophet GAZZUZZ

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by otokx(m): 8:57pm
We pull 1 back, keeper error, oya Nigerians gather and pray as usual.

Nonsense.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by MrCEO69(m): 8:57pm
Chai... Naija
Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by do4luv14(m): 8:57pm
SALISU MST not lead us to CHAN, his is not fit for the job

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 1 - 4 (Full Time) by Cmyname(m): 8:57pm

(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (20) (Reply)

Anthony Joshua Pictured With Floyd Mayweather And Crew / Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria / Chichi Igbo, A Lesbian Footballer In Denmark

Viewing this topic: smadav(m), AgentNnamdi, Faremisodeeq(m), AbuMaryam1(m), KemjikaEme, tolextony(m), peetay(m), handsguy2000(m), datjohn(m), Baroque, immortal145, Swanzi(m), GLeesMODEL(m), joeGH, Evablizin(f), ebony20200, Godhand04(m), Assman, saidyboy(m), arsenal96, CovenantSam, unclesamtech(m), kingsleyy32, onnetcas(m), teekay619(m), Freksy(m), Desyree, Papiikush, thesuave10(m), Samseli, frankloloko, Asey(f), eriax12, Foodforthought(m), ibkayee(f), masteroguns, preciousgt(m), PlatonicPlato(m), ayoxelee(m), Chanwealth(m), God2man(m), Ancientboy(m), Dollyak(f), BossBae1(f), adekanmbi1986(m) and 74 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.