I’m married to a pilot and this works perfectly for me. They say pilots talk about flying a lot. It’s true, it never gets boring, no two days are really the same and usually I can’t wait to get home and tell him about some weird escapade and vice versa ( be at peace, pilots don’t take passengers up and hunt escapades). I also have a 3 year old and another on the way, which means I’ll have to stop flying soon.



Meet lovely Nigerian pilot, Aniema Violet Enahoro, who has made name for herself in a male dominated aviation industry. The pretty pilot is from Oron in Akwa Ibom state and married to a pilot from Edo state. The lady who worked with Aerocontractors - disclosed that she receives several encouraging and pleasant remarks from Nigerian passengers, mostly women whenever they see her on flight deck.In an interview conducted some years back, Violet Enahoro revealed how she enjoys being married to a pilot and how they share stories about their work. In her words;

I'm married to a pilot and this works perfectly for me. They say pilots talk about flying a lot. It's true, it never gets boring, no two days are really the same and usually I can't wait to get home and tell him about some weird escapade and vice versa ( be at peace, pilots don't take passengers up and hunt escapades). I also have a 3 year old and another on the way, which means I'll have to stop flying soon.