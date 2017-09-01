₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by PrettyCrystal: 1:31pm
Meet lovely Nigerian pilot, Aniema Violet Enahoro, who has made name for herself in a male dominated aviation industry. The pretty pilot is from Oron in Akwa Ibom state and married to a pilot from Edo state. The lady who worked with Aerocontractors - disclosed that she receives several encouraging and pleasant remarks from Nigerian passengers, mostly women whenever they see her on flight deck.
In an interview conducted some years back, Violet Enahoro revealed how she enjoys being married to a pilot and how they share stories about their work. In her words;
I’m married to a pilot and this works perfectly for me. They say pilots talk about flying a lot. It’s true, it never gets boring, no two days are really the same and usually I can’t wait to get home and tell him about some weird escapade and vice versa ( be at peace, pilots don’t take passengers up and hunt escapades). I also have a 3 year old and another on the way, which means I’ll have to stop flying soon.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/aniema-violet-enahoro-nigerian-female-pilot.html
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by PrettyCrystal: 1:32pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by madridguy(m): 1:32pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by eezeribe(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by FemiEddy(m): 1:36pm
Cute
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Evablizin(f): 1:36pm
Wow lovely,cute couple
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by FeloniousFelon: 1:36pm
Know this chic.
She did her flying course in SA.
Used to think she was from Cross River
Her mum is British and she graduated from UNICAL
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Inception(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Bayajidda1: 1:39pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by ifyonuoha(m): 1:54pm
an overhyped driver married to another overhyped driver
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:55pm
I need this type of pretty girl in my life
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by adadike281(f): 2:03pm
Omalicha nwa
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Homeboiy(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by stevebond007(m): 2:59pm
ifyonuoha:Overhyped?
Sarcasm?
We must be kidding.
Kudos to all Skywalkers
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Kingfanak(m): 3:01pm
their children will always be HIGH
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by chillychill(f): 6:48pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by FortifiedCity: 6:48pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by sunshineV(m): 6:49pm
Be4 she become a pilot ehn her pekus go don hear am
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by LBlessing(f): 6:49pm
She's damn gorgeous!
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by YINKS89(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by NorthSide: 6:50pm
FeloniousFelon:
But who ask you?
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Towapa: 6:50pm
They will do n born on the air
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Bantino: 6:51pm
Nice
Their children will be pilots too
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by FamDamSam: 6:51pm
I will marry to my course mate. I will marry to my course mate.
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Towapa: 6:52pm
stevebond007:Bad belle
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by Mznaett(f): 6:52pm
Akwa Ibom girls can be fine eh
Iyammi
|Re: Aniema Violet Enahoro: Female Pilot Who Is Married To A Pilot by thesuave10(m): 6:52pm
The girl is just there jare
