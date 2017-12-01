



Janet Bunor is a former commercial model who is currently into piloting. Her transition from professional modeling to aviation has stunned Nigerians as she continues to don her privileged white and black uniform as a pilot.



The beautiful 31-year old has a strong passion for traveling, eating foreign meals as well as shopping.



The averagely tall and slim lady is very proud of her body, looks and profession as seen on her Instagram page where she has over 3,000 followers.



Janet Bunor is currently single (yeah single guys, you read that correctly) but it is not clear if she is searching as she poses with several handsome men on her page.



She appears to be a happy and lively girl with little worries about life, (of course, she gets to fly… Amazing yeah.



See more photos of the beautiful and classy Janet below:



