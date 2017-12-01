₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 1:05am
In Nigeria, and dare i say the world over, Female pilots are very few due to the technicality of an occupation well dominated by males, but Janet Bunor begs to be different.
Janet Bunor is a former commercial model who is currently into piloting. Her transition from professional modeling to aviation has stunned Nigerians as she continues to don her privileged white and black uniform as a pilot.
The beautiful 31-year old has a strong passion for traveling, eating foreign meals as well as shopping.
The averagely tall and slim lady is very proud of her body, looks and profession as seen on her Instagram page where she has over 3,000 followers.
Janet Bunor is currently single (yeah single guys, you read that correctly) but it is not clear if she is searching as she poses with several handsome men on her page.
She appears to be a happy and lively girl with little worries about life, (of course, she gets to fly… Amazing yeah.
See more photos of the beautiful and classy Janet below:
Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 1:05am
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by danduj(m): 1:11am
Pls tell her to wear her bra
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Lordfranklin(m): 1:14am
so? How that one take add one naira to my account?
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by BenShammer(m): 2:06am
I was expecting the usual "and one girl in Nigeria is busy waiting for someone to take her shopping"..... I use style write am sha
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Khutie: 2:11am
•••Real hustler. God bless her. If this one control the cabin for una relationship, forgeh it na smooth sailing...
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by MasterKim: 2:24am
Lordfranklin:I tire o
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 2:26am
certified slay queen.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by FreddyKruger: 2:33am
Janet if your aircraft ever gets faulty and you need to make an emergency landing you could crash-land your plane in my backyard.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Chevalier(m): 2:53am
That's some beauty there!!!
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Me77: 4:37am
Her hair looks fake and detachable.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by ClitoPen: 5:42am
Me77:Were u told that she is a white or black American?
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by 8744Kin(m): 10:33am
Kiki.. A future accident. Her co-pilot can easily loss concentration.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:33am
That is my beautiful sister, if you want her contacts buzz me shaparly
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:33am
She no fine at all
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 10:33am
gbaskiboy:
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 10:33am
I no fit allow u pilot my plane.... Looks lik mermaid
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:34am
Make sense.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Pavore9: 10:34am
Nice one.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by 9inches(m): 10:34am
Cool job but she no fine.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 10:34am
I bet you she dey finds husband
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:35am
U bloggers cn lie ehn.....
Person wen I knw well, ORDINARY CABIN CREW WEN SHE BE NAI UNA TAG HER PILOT JUST COS SHE USE SOMEONE'S SHIRT TO SNAP PIX ALL FOR THE #GRAMZ & #GLAMZ
NO INVESTIGATION, NA JST TO GO DOWNLOAD PIPO PIX FRM SOCIAL MEDIA AND FABRICATE ANYTIN WEN ENTA UNA HEAD
I WEAK!!!
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 10:35am
Ok
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by policy12: 10:35am
Olosho for the Oga @the top and politicians..
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 10:35am
SEEN
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:35am
This one now will go and cause hold up in the sky
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Ogbenisoft28: 10:36am
She's hot
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by jude33084(m): 10:36am
She is not a good pilot!
Pilots do not have time for social media let alone take pictures with breestt half showing.
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by innobets(m): 10:36am
ok
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 10:36am
K
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 10:36am
All fake
|Re: Janet Bunor, A Young Female Pilot In Nigeria, Buzzing On Social Media (Photos) by Bede2u(m): 10:37am
who else noticed this was an advert. Our aunty dey 31 years, dey take style dey find husband
Seun how much this one pay?
