Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos (13651 Views)

Lady Draws Flavour, Phyno, Emmanuella (Photos) / Adejumo Olayinka, 14-Year-Old Artist Draws Davido, Oyedepo, Kiss Daniel, Others / Talented Nigerian Artist Contacted By Fanta Company After Drawing These 3D Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared these photos via his twitter account and wrote; Hi, i'm Alex Peter and i'm a hyperrealistic pyrography artist ,using Razorblade to draw on wood x burner @alexpeter_art #Drawingwhileblack



Source; A very talented Nigerian artist identified as Alex Peter has got himself trending on Twitter after sharing photos of his creatively awesome art work on the social media platform. According to the hyper-realistic pyrography artist, he uses razor blade to draw on wood and burner. How nice.He shared these photos via his twitter account and wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-talented-nigerian-artist-draws-razor-blade-wood-photos.html 13 Likes 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Such a huge talent. 21 Likes

What ever your hands findeth to do, do it with all your might

My brother you have a great talent

I wish we value art in this country

God bless your hussle 21 Likes 2 Shares

Wow.



See talent. 1 Like 2 Shares

That's fascinating

Chinachriss:

Such a huge talent. nice nice

Talent

... I swear this guy has talent oozing all over... New talent I must say... nice piece...... 1 Like





Hi Alex you're too much,creativity is oozing out of you. Hi Alex you're too much,creativity is oozing out of you. 15 Likes

Lespect







A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THIS WONDERFUL TALENT!





13 Likes

I nor know where i dey when them dey share talent......... See talent!!! The only talent i have is the ability to drink 1 crate of gulder, eat 1 full cow and swim from Portharcourt to CotonouI nor know where i dey when them dey share talent......... 4 Likes

cool



follow latest lifestyle gist @ loadededhub.com

the gods have arrived to usher in the renaissance. anytime a renaissance is about to start you see many artists with these kinds of talent reincarnated back into the earth so they can usher in the renaissance with artworks and poetry

ds na real talent... God go bless yah hand work 1 Like

Why not post a video instead to prove the authenticity? 4 Likes

this country has abundant talents mhen...

Wow..our government will not see this one now until oyinbo hijack am and change his country of origin. Then they will start claiming he was born in Nigeria. See TALENT abetting. We don't appreciate our own at all. 2 Likes

good luck bro















check my signature guys

Rare talent!

6 Likes

Talent is not hidden.



I pray he is discovered!

Ok

Mind blown

Dis na confirm talent o

Unbelievable!



greater heights bro

Guinness book of records

this piece is the emergence out of hell. the return of the ancient gods out of hades



2 Likes

nau wa

His number pls