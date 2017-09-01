₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:39pm
A very talented Nigerian artist identified as Alex Peter has got himself trending on Twitter after sharing photos of his creatively awesome art work on the social media platform. According to the hyper-realistic pyrography artist, he uses razor blade to draw on wood and burner. How nice.
He shared these photos via his twitter account and wrote; Hi, i'm Alex Peter and i'm a hyperrealistic pyrography artist ,using Razorblade to draw on wood x burner @alexpeter_art #Drawingwhileblack
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-talented-nigerian-artist-draws-razor-blade-wood-photos.html
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:39pm
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:41pm
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Chinachriss(m): 2:42pm
Such a huge talent.
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Ninethmare: 2:42pm
What ever your hands findeth to do, do it with all your might
My brother you have a great talent
I wish we value art in this country
God bless your hussle
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by juman(m): 2:42pm
Wow.
See talent.
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by ikbnice(m): 2:45pm
That's fascinating
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by HsLBroker(m): 2:46pm
Chinachriss:nice
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:48pm
Talent
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by abelprice(m): 3:07pm
I swear this guy has talent oozing all over... New talent I must say... nice piece... ...
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Evablizin(f): 3:35pm
Hi Alex you're too much,creativity is oozing out of you.
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Nutase(f): 3:59pm
Lespect
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Narldon(f): 7:24pm
A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR THIS WONDERFUL TALENT!
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:24pm
See talent!!! The only talent i have is the ability to drink 1 crate of gulder, eat 1 full cow and swim from Portharcourt to Cotonou I nor know where i dey when them dey share talent.........
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by djemillionia: 7:24pm
cool
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by sukkot: 7:25pm
the gods have arrived to usher in the renaissance. anytime a renaissance is about to start you see many artists with these kinds of talent reincarnated back into the earth so they can usher in the renaissance with artworks and poetry
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by laurel03: 7:25pm
ds na real talent... God go bless yah hand work
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Antoinemercer: 7:25pm
Why not post a video instead to prove the authenticity?
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Elslim: 7:25pm
this country has abundant talents mhen...
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Naturallyme: 7:25pm
Wow..our government will not see this one now until oyinbo hijack am and change his country of origin. Then they will start claiming he was born in Nigeria. See TALENT abetting. We don't appreciate our own at all.
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Financialfree: 7:26pm
good luck bro
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:26pm
Rare talent!
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Alphasoar(m): 7:26pm
Talent is not hidden.
I pray he is discovered!
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Maziebuka01(m): 7:26pm
Ok
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by billycayana(f): 7:27pm
Mind blown
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Piroll(m): 7:27pm
Dis na confirm talent o
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Happibest22: 7:27pm
Unbelievable!
greater heights bro
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by nairavsdollars: 7:28pm
Guinness book of records
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by sukkot: 7:28pm
this piece is the emergence out of hell. the return of the ancient gods out of hades
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by cokiek(f): 7:28pm
nau wa
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by sonnie10: 7:28pm
His number pls
|Re: Alex Peter, Nigerian Artist Who Draws With Razor Blade On Wood. Photos by Joseunlimited(f): 7:28pm
Awesome stuff,
