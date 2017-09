Hi,this is cheap land; very fertile and affordable suitable for the all crops with cheaper rate



10,000 acres of land(lease)

Document: deed of assignment

Location: off Ado awaye road iseyin Abeokuta

Express way, iseyin LG, Oyo state

Price: 3500 per acre yearly



1000 acres of land

Document deed of assignment

Location: less than 2km from the ikere gurge Dam

Iseyin, Abugaga village iseyin LG Oyo state

Price: 40k per acre



1000 acres of land

Document: deed of assignment

Location: ofinki town Atisbo LG Oyo state

Price: 25k per acre



100 acres of land

Document: deed of assignment

Location: olomi village iseyin Ibadan express

Way, 5km from the main express way

Iseyin LG, Oyo state

Price: 55k per acre



A standard plot of land that face the 2 lain

Express in iseyin town! Is good for so many

Things like Banking Hotell Club Ptro station

Library Gas station Event house, e.t.c

Price: 4.2m



7.300 acres of land

Document: valid tittle red copy survey &

Certificate of occupancy

Location: aginigi village Ago aare town

Atisbo LG, Oyo state....price: 80k per acre



1,350 acres of land

Document: valid tittle red copy survey plan

Certificate of occupancy in iseyin

Location: iseyin LG, Oyo state Nigeria

Price 100k Per acre



200 acres of land

Location: onikasia village along iseyin Akinwumi

Road, iseyin LG, Oyo state

Document: deed of assignment

Price: 45k per acre



1000 acres of land

Location: gbangbala village about 8 km from

The iseyin stadium, iseyin LG, Oyo state

Document: deed of assignment

Price: 45k per acre



50 acres of land

Location elegede village about 7 km from the

Iseyin stadium, iseyin LG, Oyo state

Document: deed of assignment

Price: 45k



15 acres of land

Location: iseyin Ibadan express way about

4km from the express way, iseyin LG,

Oyo state

Document: deed of assignment

Price: 60k per acre



300 acres of land

Location: Aigee village off Ijaye road, iseyin

Ibadan express way, 9km from the main

Express way

Document: deed of assignment

Price: 55k per acre



Banking Hall for sale in iseyin

Location: custom area along shaki iseyin

Express way (intercontinental Bank

For more enquires

