Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) (13721 Views)

Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL / Falz Signs Deal With BBM As Ambassador (Photo) / Tekno Signs Deal With Sony Music Worldwide (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The deal has been Signed and Sealed the Singer is now the New Brand Ambassador.. Congrats to him..



YBNL boss, Olamide also took to his Instagram page to congratulate him



See more photos below!





News From; Nigeria Music star Adekunle Gold has reportedly signed a Muliti-Millionaire deal with Lagos Real Estate Company Revolution Properties on their first Opening.The deal has been Signed and Sealed the Singer is now the New Brand Ambassador.. Congrats to him..YBNL boss, Olamide also took to his Instagram page to congratulate himSee more photos below!News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/adekunle-gold-signs-multimillionaire.html 3 Likes

Nice one Adekunle 3 Likes 1 Share

Congrats kunle

Ok



... Congrats... the guy is favored... wen it's your time it's your time...... 3 Likes

congratulations Gold 16 Likes

Congrats bro. 1 Like

Blood money

Yes Adekunle is now blessed not like when that tout called olamide was blocking kunle's destiny with his badluck. Thank God you separated yourself from that mannerless agbero. More blessings for you Mr Gold 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations 3 Likes







Download Adekunle gold songs and videos





http://mp3baddo.com.ng/tag/adekunle-gold/ NiceDownload Adekunle gold songs and videos

Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water. 10 Likes

Congrat to one of the best 9ja music icon

Hope say dem go give am land? 1 Like

Ok

Good 4 d muther fucker





Neminc:

Yes Adekunle is now blessed not like when that tout called olamide was blocking kunle's destiny with his badluck. Thank God you separated yourself from that mannerless agbero. More blessings for you Mr Gold mtcheeew 6 Likes

How come?







If you want to know an offline or online business you can start here in Nigeria and make money, visit my signature. Wow.. Congrat Gold.. Keep making the money.If you want to know an offline or online business you can start here in Nigeria and make money, visit my signature.

Long overdue

So?

D

I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business



1. School Management Information System:



2. Sales and Inventory Management System :



3. MLM Application



4. Peer to Peer Application. )



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application ...



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application....



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 90598 66289

I don't care about the money, I want big bananna 1 Like 1 Share

Congrat to him, but e don teeeeeeeyyyyyy wey I don listen to his songs last....since his boss don dey sing rubbish now..

Instead make dem come sign me wey know about Real estate,Na Adekunle Gold dem dey sign.

I'm jealous















God abeg,Pick my call





CONGRATULATIONS ADE

Nice one bro

jelil01:

Today a man knocked on my door

and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool.

I gave him a glass of water. You, tight arsed stingy You, tight arsed stingy

Congratulations to him