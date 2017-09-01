₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 10:09am
Nigeria Music star Adekunle Gold has reportedly signed a Muliti-Millionaire deal with Lagos Real Estate Company Revolution Properties on their first Opening.
The deal has been Signed and Sealed the Singer is now the New Brand Ambassador.. Congrats to him..
YBNL boss, Olamide also took to his Instagram page to congratulate him
See more photos below!
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/adekunle-gold-signs-multimillionaire.html
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:10am
Nice one Adekunle
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 10:12am
Congrats kunle
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:15am
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by abelprice(m): 10:17am
Congrats... the guy is favored... wen it's your time it's your time...
...
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:24am
congratulations Gold
16 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by itchie: 11:13am
Congrats bro.
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by bamite(m): 11:18am
Blood money
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Neminc: 11:22am
Yes Adekunle is now blessed not like when that tout called olamide was blocking kunle's destiny with his badluck. Thank God you separated yourself from that mannerless agbero. More blessings for you Mr Gold
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by dust144(m): 12:48pm
Congratulations
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by djemillionia: 12:48pm
Nice
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by jelil01(m): 12:49pm
Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water.
10 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 12:49pm
Congrat to one of the best 9ja music icon
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:49pm
Hope say dem go give am land?
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 12:49pm
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by henry5050: 12:50pm
Good 4 d muther fucker
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 12:50pm
mtcheeew
Neminc:
6 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 12:51pm
How come?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Finstar: 12:52pm
Wow.. Congrat Gold.. Keep making the money.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Masquerade7: 12:52pm
Long overdue
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by jonadaft: 12:53pm
So?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 12:53pm
D
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by CpanelGuru: 12:54pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 12:54pm
I don't care about the money, I want big bananna
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by PehaKaso: 12:55pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Femistico(m): 12:55pm
Congrat to him, but e don teeeeeeeyyyyyy wey I don listen to his songs last....since his boss don dey sing rubbish now..
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:55pm
Instead make dem come sign me wey know about Real estate,Na Adekunle Gold dem dey sign.
I'm jealous
God abeg,Pick my call
CONGRATULATIONS ADE
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 12:55pm
Nice one bro
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by MuttleyLaff: 12:55pm
jelil01:You, tight arsed stingy
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:57pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by cheapland: 12:59pm
1 Like
