Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL / Falz Signs Deal With BBM As Ambassador (Photo) / Tekno Signs Deal With Sony Music Worldwide (Photos)

Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 10:09am
Nigeria Music star Adekunle Gold has reportedly signed a Muliti-Millionaire deal with Lagos Real Estate Company Revolution Properties on their first Opening.

The deal has been Signed and Sealed the Singer is now the New Brand Ambassador.. Congrats to him..

YBNL boss, Olamide also took to his Instagram page to congratulate him

See more photos below!


Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:10am
Nice one Adekunle

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 10:12am
Congrats kunle
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:15am
Ok
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by abelprice(m): 10:17am
Congrats... the guy is favored... wen it's your time it's your time... undecided
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:24am
congratulations Gold smiley

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by itchie: 11:13am
Congrats bro.

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by bamite(m): 11:18am
Blood money
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Neminc: 11:22am
Yes Adekunle is now blessed not like when that tout called olamide was blocking kunle's destiny with his badluck. Thank God you separated yourself from that mannerless agbero. More blessings for you Mr Gold

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by dust144(m): 12:48pm
Congratulations

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by djemillionia: 12:48pm
Nice


Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 12:48pm
cool cool
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by jelil01(m): 12:49pm
Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water.

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 12:49pm
Congrat to one of the best 9ja music icon
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:49pm
Hope say dem go give am land? undecided

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 12:49pm
Ok
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by henry5050: 12:50pm
Good 4 d muther fucker
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 12:50pm
mtcheeew

Neminc:
Yes Adekunle is now blessed not like when that tout called olamide was blocking kunle's destiny with his badluck. Thank God you separated yourself from that mannerless agbero. More blessings for you Mr Gold

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 12:51pm
How come?
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Finstar: 12:52pm
Wow.. Congrat Gold.. Keep making the money.


Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Masquerade7: 12:52pm
Long overdue
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by jonadaft: 12:53pm
So?
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 12:53pm
D
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 12:54pm
I don't care about the money, I want big bananna

Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by PehaKaso: 12:55pm
grin
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Femistico(m): 12:55pm
Congrat to him, but e don teeeeeeeyyyyyy wey I don listen to his songs last....since his boss don dey sing rubbish now..
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:55pm
Instead make dem come sign me wey know about Real estate,Na Adekunle Gold dem dey sign.
I'm jealous angry







God abeg,Pick my call


CONGRATULATIONS ADE
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 12:55pm
Nice one bro
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by MuttleyLaff: 12:55pm
jelil01:
Today a man knocked on my door
and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool.
I gave him a glass of water.
You, tight arsed stingy grin grin grin
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:57pm
Congratulations to him
Re: Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Revolution Properties (Photos) by cheapland: 12:59pm
