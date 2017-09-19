₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:56pm
Talented Nollywood actress and producer, Ufedo Sunshine who had been on a long vacation in the United States of America recently stormed a beach in New York. Ufedo's curves were on fleek as she relaxed on the beach with a multitude of other fun seekers. Here are some photos of the pretty, ebony black actress...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/09/actress-ufedo-sunshine-flaunts-curves.html
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:56pm
More
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by TRADELYN: 1:58pm
Hmmm...a generation obessed with SeX...
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:00pm
U see why I like oyibo people
See as them just mind their business
The poo just dey display anyhow
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:00pm
Which talented
Talented at showing big bumb.um up and down abi
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 2:15pm
Obviously one of the few really talented actress out there with no bleaching attached to there brand. Kudos Ufedo.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by contactmorak: 2:26pm
God has indeed blessed black women with amazing body.See how Ufedo looks hot and stood out on that beach among the white folks. Even our black men are the epitome of beach body
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 2:43pm
Nairaland making irrelevant people relevant since 18bc
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 4:56pm
Izzzzz dat all
All yansh and no brain makes a gal a cumm bucket.
I'm outta here
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:13pm
cuf
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by orbis(m): 7:14pm
There is nothing special about her own. I see more sweet and appetizing flesh on the streets everyday only say i dont wanna go to jail from sexual assault. American babes yakpa wey give more sexy shapes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:14pm
Houseofglam7:makes girl change beds
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:14pm
See how all her body thick like Asari Dokubo own
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 7:14pm
flat
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:14pm
Always looking igbotic
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by michealdeco(m): 7:15pm
Haa
Wetin concern me
This one weak me oo
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by orbis(m): 7:15pm
Na them go come america de form big babes but once you put them for house they will start to threaten ya mama wey come visit you.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 7:16pm
Who this one help?
Am not finding it funny when useless stuff hit FP.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:17pm
the sixth pix who they snap who they pose
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 7:17pm
Danielmoore:
you bet some nigga must be gettin paid $$$ to have all these low-life riff-raffs nollywood hoes posting up in here
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by jonadaft: 7:17pm
Ugly wanabe...
They stand stand straight
Always suffering from "acquired polio" disease
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:18pm
Wetin curve for her body? She won go hustle jor
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by greatman247(m): 7:18pm
Na slay mama, other fun seekers on that same beach are not slaying for the camera. But she set.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:19pm
Nice for her
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 7:19pm
Homeboiy:
Only because she’s an unknown quantity though.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by cokiek(f): 7:20pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Kelliebright: 7:22pm
nairaland b like una no get news again abiiiii?
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:23pm
Vacation spots don finish for naija? All diz so-called actresses de follow kill our economy
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by emmyid(m): 7:23pm
Homeboiy:
But the oyinbo girl for the fifth picture follow the pose na. Look well.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by Shhhh01: 7:27pm
Kolababe:same pose in all her pics. One leg up like a hornie fowl. SMH
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Storms Beach In New York In Swimsuit (Photos) by superfelix: 7:27pm
curvy!
