There was a recent speculation that Ufedo secretly married and we are not sure if she is in Dubai with her alleged hubby.



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/nollywood-actress-ufedo-sunshine.html Businesswoman and Nollywood actress, Ufedo Sunshine who is currently holidaying in Dubai participated in the Dubai Autodrome Car and Kart Racing. The CEO of Bemztouch Clothing Line shared the beautiful photos on her IG page.There was a recent speculation that Ufedo secretly married and we are not sure if she is in Dubai with her alleged hubby. 2 Likes

All these actresses that we only know on Nairaland sef 40 Likes

No picture anywhere of her hubby. How can one have secret marriage? 3 Likes

Ufedo always balling. Na fine, natural Kogi girl. Not like all these other bleaching Nollywood stars. 3 Likes

May God answer my prayer too to beable to holiday at my desired destination like this. Been a while I saw her in movies though and she's an amazing actress especially with her role in Pure Honey

Op who told u?









Someone can not pose with that in peace. 1 Like

Which film all these NL 'actresses' dey act na 11 Likes

Ok

Car and kart racing indeed. them dey stand do racing? 16 Likes

participate ?







during dubai car racing. .visitors pay certain amount and snap with replica costumes next to racing cars



talking abt a country that knows how to make money from tourists 13 Likes

All these unknown artists.



Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone �����





am i the only one seeing a sport car and a black cat ?



wetin consign me sef wait ooooam i the only one seeing a sport car and a black cat ?wetin consign me sef 1 Share

sholatech:

No picture anywhere of her hubby. How can one have secret marriage? let this your abosi, sofo and amebo stop in this 2017 enough...



Hotshawarma:

Wetin you wan use him picture do??or use the marriage do??

dont mind the alabosi jor let this your abosi, sofo and amebo stop in this 2017 enough...dont mind the alabosi jor







When hustle pays, fun time becomes explosive







ednut1:

Which film all these NL 'actresses' dey act na maybe na seasonal films because these day every lady na actress maybe na seasonal films because these day every lady na actress 4 Likes

With horse hair to match. When will black girls learn to be modest and moderate with weaves? Be looking like clowns in those 56 inches weaves.







WHEN HUSTLE PAYS, FUN TIME BECOMES EXPLOSIVE...









Wearing a kit doesn't mean she participated.

I doubt if she can handle the power of that beast she's posing with.



I'm not hating on her in anyway but bloggers need to differentiate between support/endorsement and participation.



#my2Cents 3 Likes

majamajic:

Kolababe:

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/nollywood-actress-ufedo-sunshine.html Every Female Nigerian na Actress for NL



Pls if U are a wealthy dude/babe, pls try to send some of these Yoruba dudes stranded in Dubai back home....



Honestly its becoming too much cos must of dem are being killed, fed to dogs, etc

The ones that have nt been caught, roam around the streets like almajiris SMELLING.... Every Female Nigerian na Actress for NLPls if U are a wealthy dude/babe, pls try to send some of these Yoruba dudes stranded in Dubai back home....Honestly its becoming too much cos must of dem are being killed, fed to dogs, etcThe ones that have nt been caught, roam around the streets like almajiris SMELLING....

Na Photoshop jo

HOW MUCH THEM PAY FOR THE RENTAGE OF THAT COSTUMES,. hope them no pay also for posing beside another person racing car to snap oooooo

na wa picture to plenty

Na this qirl act koto aye now and saworoide,did she later die in that bad apple directed by sequn arinze? Me iono this one ooo

Ride omaye no one can stop ur shine Ride omaye no one can stop ur shine Ride omaye no one can stop ur shine