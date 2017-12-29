₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:40pm On Dec 30
Businesswoman and Nollywood actress, Ufedo Sunshine who is currently holidaying in Dubai participated in the Dubai Autodrome Car and Kart Racing. The CEO of Bemztouch Clothing Line shared the beautiful photos on her IG page.
There was a recent speculation that Ufedo secretly married and we are not sure if she is in Dubai with her alleged hubby.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/nollywood-actress-ufedo-sunshine.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:40pm On Dec 30
More
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 6:34pm On Dec 30
All these actresses that we only know on Nairaland sef
40 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by sholatech(m): 7:30pm On Dec 30
No picture anywhere of her hubby. How can one have secret marriage?
3 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by tzargeemedia: 10:19pm On Dec 30
Ufedo always balling. Na fine, natural Kogi girl. Not like all these other bleaching Nollywood stars.
3 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Monicaville: 10:28pm On Dec 30
May God answer my prayer too to beable to holiday at my desired destination like this. Been a while I saw her in movies though and she's an amazing actress especially with her role in Pure Honey
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:45pm On Dec 30
Op who told u?
Someone can not pose with that in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:46pm On Dec 30
Which film all these NL 'actresses' dey act na
11 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 10:47pm On Dec 30
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:48pm On Dec 30
Ok
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Winna01(m): 10:48pm On Dec 30
Car and kart racing indeed. them dey stand do racing?
16 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by majamajic(m): 10:49pm On Dec 30
participate ?
during dubai car racing. .visitors pay certain amount and snap with replica costumes next to racing cars
talking abt a country that knows how to make money from tourists
13 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by ableguy(m): 10:49pm On Dec 30
All these unknown artists.
Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone �����
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by ssikiru: 10:49pm On Dec 30
wait oooo
am i the only one seeing a sport car and a black cat ?
wetin consign me sef
1 Share
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:49pm On Dec 30
sholatech:let this your abosi, sofo and amebo stop in this 2017 enough...
Hotshawarma:
dont mind the alabosi jor
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Joemetry(m): 10:51pm On Dec 30
When hustle pays, fun time becomes explosive
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:52pm On Dec 30
ednut1:maybe na seasonal films because these day every lady na actress
4 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by delishpot: 10:52pm On Dec 30
With horse hair to match. When will black girls learn to be modest and moderate with weaves? Be looking like clowns in those 56 inches weaves.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Caseless: 10:53pm On Dec 30
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Joemetry(m): 10:54pm On Dec 30
WHEN HUSTLE PAYS, FUN TIME BECOMES EXPLOSIVE...
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by CARLOSZ: 10:56pm On Dec 30
Wearing a kit doesn't mean she participated.
I doubt if she can handle the power of that beast she's posing with.
I'm not hating on her in anyway but bloggers need to differentiate between support/endorsement and participation.
#my2Cents
3 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Caseless: 10:58pm On Dec 30
majamajic:I think that was what happened here.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Monicaville: 10:58pm On Dec 30
ednut1:
Una no. Dey watch watch watching film sha. Nollywood is too big to. Know all the actors that feature in movies. Same with Hollywood
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by oshe111(m): 11:04pm On Dec 30
Kolababe:Every Female Nigerian na Actress for NL
Pls if U are a wealthy dude/babe, pls try to send some of these Yoruba dudes stranded in Dubai back home....
Honestly its becoming too much cos must of dem are being killed, fed to dogs, etc
The ones that have nt been caught, roam around the streets like almajiris SMELLING....
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 11:06pm On Dec 30
Na Photoshop jo
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by OlaMiki: 11:09pm On Dec 30
HOW MUCH THEM PAY FOR THE RENTAGE OF THAT COSTUMES,. hope them no pay also for posing beside another person racing car to snap oooooo
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 11:48pm On Dec 30
na wa picture to plenty
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by IamPopular(m): 11:54pm On Dec 30
Na this qirl act koto aye now and saworoide,did she later die in that bad apple directed by sequn arinze? Me iono this one ooo
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by progressmk1989: 12:17am
Ride omaye no one can stop ur shineRide omaye no one can stop ur shineRide omaye no one can stop ur shine
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Participates In Dubai Autodrome Car & Kart Racing (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 12:28am
Well, she put on the outfit does not mean she drove a sport car.
