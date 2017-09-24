Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' (7704 Views)

Peter, who declared that his family comes first as first questioned breakup report, has also deleted information on how to book Psquare from his Instagram page.



Here's what we saw;



Smart man. 1 Like

But must the world know all these? 31 Likes 4 Shares

They re just deceiving themselves 6 Likes

Family comes first.

thumbs up 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nwamaikpe always say this lola is the cause of this rift... Women & Money the main cause of rift between brothers.. As if paul aint family 7 Likes 1 Share

Easier said than prove. 5 Likes 1 Share

But I saw Paul comment on IG wishing Cameron a happy birthday 4 Likes 1 Share

Another means to make money thru internet 4 Likes

P Square and problems. Is the problem now too much money?







They can't handle their private lives like real men. Always washing their dirty linen in public like jobless gals











Spits Immature set of peopleThey can't handle their private lives like real men. Always washing their dirty linen in public like jobless galsSpits 6 Likes 1 Share

Very childish, get a trumpet!!! 2 Likes

this is serious

Let's wait for the people that'll blame his wife.

This confirms that his Wife Lola is the problem.



Why Always Lola ....



It is well 3 Likes

Break up and watch your careers sink like quicksand 3 Likes

Your partner and your kids should come first before siblings. That's true but they should have watched their dirty linen privately.

hmmm..... There is no smoke without a fire, something must have gone wrong.



Whatever it is i pray they settle it amicably 1 Like

Their business

New album is around the corner.

Oh, these ones... 4 Likes 1 Share



Enough of y'all bullshiit already Another means to make money tru internetEnough of y'all bullshiit already

I really don't care.

Don't ever bring family issues online bruv that's f**ked up. Be 'grown' n settle that sh*t

idiots....fighting like a kid and still proud of it.see the way his fans are advising him on his family matter

make i see one idiot start crying for them to come back together again.mtchewww 2 Likes 2 Shares

He whom the gods want to destroy...

Na them sabi.... mtchwwww 1 Like