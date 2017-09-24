₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:41pm
Psquare's Peter Okoye, who declared yesterday that he is on his own while on a solo show yesterday, has further confirmed our suspicion that he might be having issues with his twin brother, Paul Okoye, with his latest move.
Peter, who declared that his family comes first as first questioned breakup report, has also deleted information on how to book Psquare from his Instagram page.
Here's what we saw;
http://www.lailasblog.com/family-comes-first-psquares-peter-okoye-declares-deletes-book-psquare-page/
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by AntiWailer: 6:43pm
Smart man.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by mikky4764(f): 6:45pm
But must the world know all these?
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by MhizzAJ(f): 6:46pm
They re just deceiving themselves
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by CaroLyner(f): 6:55pm
Family comes first.
thumbs up
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Iamlordgee(m): 6:55pm
Nwamaikpe always say this lola is the cause of this rift... Women & Money the main cause of rift between brothers.. As if paul aint family
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Flashh: 6:56pm
Easier said than prove.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Homeboiy(m): 6:56pm
But I saw Paul comment on IG wishing Cameron a happy birthday
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:56pm
Another means to make money thru internet
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by drakura: 6:56pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by supersystemsnig: 6:56pm
P Square and problems. Is the problem now too much money?
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by rozayx5(m): 6:56pm
Immature set of people
They can't handle their private lives like real men. Always washing their dirty linen in public like jobless gals
Spits
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by riczy(m): 6:56pm
Very childish, get a trumpet!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Kingbet: 6:56pm
Bookmark Space Forsale
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by omofem: 6:56pm
this is serious
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:56pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by pocohantas(f): 6:56pm
Let's wait for the people that'll blame his wife.
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Benite: 6:56pm
This confirms that his Wife Lola is the problem.
Why Always Lola ....
It is well
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by ShawttySoFyne(f): 6:56pm
Break up and watch your careers sink like quicksand
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Profcamsey(m): 6:56pm
Your partner and your kids should come first before siblings. That's true but they should have watched their dirty linen privately.
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by folakemigeh(f): 6:56pm
hmmm..... There is no smoke without a fire, something must have gone wrong.
Whatever it is i pray they settle it amicably
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by ADNAR: 6:57pm
Their business
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by 234mart(m): 6:57pm
oh
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Otapipia: 6:57pm
New album is around the corner.
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by lelvin(m): 6:57pm
Oh, these ones...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:57pm
Another means to make money tru internet
Enough of y'all bullshiit already
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by IamRaizo(m): 6:57pm
I really don't care.
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by ochoa(m): 6:57pm
Don't ever bring family issues online bruv that's f**ked up. Be 'grown' n settle that sh*t
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by peterswagg(m): 6:57pm
idiots....fighting like a kid and still proud of it.see the way his fans are advising him on his family matter
make i see one idiot start crying for them to come back together again.mtchewww
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by brixton: 6:57pm
He whom the gods want to destroy...
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by Asajesus(f): 6:58pm
Na them sabi.... mtchwwww
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Deletes How To Book P'square: Says 'My Family Comes First' by internationalman(m): 6:58pm
if they'd broken up, one of them might have been seen in the same path as Blackface.
Two good heads are better than one indeed.
Just imagine the kind of sweet jams 2face and Faze would make if they were together.
3 Likes
