Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) (23565 Views)

OLIC4: Nigerians Slam Olamide For Inviting Yomi SARS To Perform At His Concert / Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper / Yomi SARS Blasted For Flaunting AK47 Online (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Famous SARS officer and singer Yomi SARS promoted to Supretendent of Police at the age of 30years.



He shared this good news on his IG page.





Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/popular-sars-officer-and-singer-yomi-sars-promoted-to-assistance-supretendent-of-police/ Popular SARS Officer and Singer Yomi SARS Promoted to Assistance Supretendent Of Police.Famous SARS officer and singer Yomi SARS promoted to Supretendent of Police at the age of 30years.He shared this good news on his IG page. 3 Likes











More photos of Yomi SARS here Yomi SARSMore photos of Yomi SARS here http://www.praizeupdates.com/popular-sars-officer-and-singer-yomi-sars-promoted-to-assistance-supretendent-of-police/ 1 Share

It's over 1 Like

God is watching you Continue



just continue 1 Like

One word



Tout!



He's the summary of the whole Nigeria Police Force 36 Likes 2 Shares

Cc lalasticlala fynestboi

Good for him, policeman and a singer at the same time, very odd combination.

I pity my country 1 Like 1 Share

i don't want I want to use this booked space for self 1 Like

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like

Congratulations Yomi, you are the No. 1 reason why #EndSars is a Must 50 Likes 4 Shares



http://www.nairaland.com/4270045/twitter-trolls-morata-funny-tweets#63894519 mtchwww. abeg come laugh small... man u fans

sunnysunny69:

Good for him, policeman and a singer at the same time, very odd combination. nawao e no match atall nawao e no match atall 3 Likes

Issok

#EndSARS 15 Likes 1 Share

Wished u d best yomi

C d guy forehead like all dis S.A.R.S GUN 7 Likes

Gracespecial101:

God is watching you

Continue





just continue God is watching him get promoted? God is watching him get promoted? 3 Likes

There was once a beautiful country called Ni ge ria 2 Likes

hmmmmmm.......he no even look lik police officer nd thug dey him face 5 Likes

?

or as a popular singer ? on meritor as a popular singer

This 2 jobs seem to contradict each other. I mean will he not be singing the praises of questionable characters?



Promotion 4 my kontri na padi padi... Promotion 4 my kontri na padi padi... 10 Likes

Vaseline

this 2018 ehn

YAHOO SARS.





its a known fact that this one is a yahoo guy.







#END SARS 9 Likes

Beware of Nigerian Police aka "Best police in da world"

The yeye country we live in , just look at the tout

The Nigeria police needs to restructure SARS to look and act friendly and professional.



Promoting one of them who has huge influence on the social media is a good step to that. A wonderful PR. The next step for them is to make sure the young man starts dishing out hits and meaningful songs.

celebrity, Singer or SARS? he can not make his mind up? only in nigeria a singer is Also a policeman. i am not surprised nigerian president employs dead people in his cabinet. I don't understand,celebrity, Singer or SARS? he can not make his mind up? only in nigeria a singer is Also a policeman. i am not surprised nigerian president employs dead peoplein his cabinet. 1 Like

Tell your people Nigeria don't love their brutality.