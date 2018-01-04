₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,938,520 members, 4,006,043 topics. Date: Thursday, 04 January 2018 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) (23565 Views)
OLIC4: Nigerians Slam Olamide For Inviting Yomi SARS To Perform At His Concert / Yomi Sars, "Lagos Gucci Mane", Flashy SARS Operative, Also A Singer & Rapper / Yomi SARS Blasted For Flaunting AK47 Online (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Mrop(m): 3:30pm
Popular SARS Officer and Singer Yomi SARS Promoted to Assistance Supretendent Of Police.
Famous SARS officer and singer Yomi SARS promoted to Supretendent of Police at the age of 30years.
He shared this good news on his IG page.
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/popular-sars-officer-and-singer-yomi-sars-promoted-to-assistance-supretendent-of-police/
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Mrop(m): 3:30pm
Yomi SARS
More photos of Yomi SARS here http://www.praizeupdates.com/popular-sars-officer-and-singer-yomi-sars-promoted-to-assistance-supretendent-of-police/
1 Share
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:33pm
It's over
1 Like
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Gracespecial101(m): 3:58pm
God is watching you Continue
just continue
1 Like
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by cescky(m): 4:12pm
One word
Tout!
He's the summary of the whole Nigeria Police Force
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Mrop(m): 5:49pm
Cc lalasticlala fynestboi
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 5:50pm
Good for him, policeman and a singer at the same time, very odd combination.
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by ideatoprince18(m): 5:52pm
I pity my country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by staystrong(m): 5:52pm
i don't want I want to use this booked space for self
1 Like
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 5:53pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by tsamson(m): 5:53pm
Congratulations Yomi, you are the No. 1 reason why #EndSars is a Must
50 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by brandydaniells(m): 5:53pm
mtchwww. abeg come laugh small... man u fans
http://www.nairaland.com/4270045/twitter-trolls-morata-funny-tweets#63894519
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by missbestie: 5:53pm
sunnysunny69:nawao e no match atall
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by eddykisses1(m): 5:53pm
Issok
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:53pm
#EndSARS
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by maysimsimple(m): 5:53pm
Wished u d best yomi
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by elyte89: 5:54pm
C d guy forehead like all dis S.A.R.S GUN
7 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 5:54pm
Gracespecial101:God is watching him get promoted?
3 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 5:54pm
There was once a beautiful country called Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Whotman: 5:54pm
hmmmmmm.......he no even look lik police officer nd thug dey him face
5 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by majamajic(m): 5:54pm
on merit ?
or as a popular singer ?
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by maclatunji: 5:54pm
This 2 jobs seem to contradict each other. I mean will he not be singing the praises of questionable characters?
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 5:54pm
Promotion 4 my kontri na padi padi...
10 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Divay22(f): 5:54pm
Vaseline
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:54pm
this 2018 ehn
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 5:56pm
YAHOO SARS.
its a known fact that this one is a yahoo guy.
#END SARS
9 Likes
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by goingsolo: 5:56pm
Beware of Nigerian Police aka "Best police in da world"
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by mazimee(m): 5:56pm
The yeye country we live in , just look at the tout
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by Nuzo1(m): 5:57pm
The Nigeria police needs to restructure SARS to look and act friendly and professional.
Promoting one of them who has huge influence on the social media is a good step to that. A wonderful PR. The next step for them is to make sure the young man starts dishing out hits and meaningful songs.
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by gypsey(m): 5:59pm
I don't understand, celebrity, Singer or SARS? he can not make his mind up? only in nigeria a singer is Also a policeman. i am not surprised nigerian president employs dead people in his cabinet.
1 Like
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by deafeyez: 5:59pm
Tell your people Nigeria don't love their brutality.
|Re: Yomi SARS Promoted To Assistant Superintendent Of Police (Photos) by adedayourt(m): 6:00pm
saw a video the guy on ig not too long ago and i cudnt differentiate him from a yahoo guy, tout, bus conductor with his bad use of english.
anyways congrat
3 Likes
Patoranking Dapper In These New Photos / Court Declares Emeka Ike Actors Guild Of Nigerian President Over Ibinabo / JJC Tells D’banj – You Are A Bad Seed - VIDEO:
Viewing this topic: Icon4s(m), MayorMgbedike(m), jstar376(m), memilanmania(m), Abdullahjnw, SlayDaddy, Itzmoneyman1, phreakabit(m), eltido(m), noxcuse4failure, Michollo(m), drealmydas, SweetJoystick(m), madecity(m), jamalchance(m), bennybaba(m), chuksvialle(m), haykinzz(m), Akinsbobo2(m), Bintexidris(f), Gilbus1(m), montumonami(m), Jay542(m), Emezy(m), roteman20(m), Semper247(m), kaliyu97(m), Alutadioxide(m), juxhullo(m), daomi(m), AleAirHub(m), sugarkemi(m), scriptaz18(m), Elbreezy(m), Wiziman(m), onome442, bakbravo(m), Arkyval(m), nakamora, Longman6(m), kokomilala(m), Chadotik, layzie, kelvinclein, thambolo(m), urbanidris(m), Manspeaks(m), pheyimen, Singingbae(m), Alvyn69(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17