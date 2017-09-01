Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' (10837 Views)

The young lady also revealed that her love for Fashion kept her in the business as she also makes cooperate wears for people, bridals train too.



She also disclosed that she has a centre where she teaches youths so that they acquire those skills.



A young lady identified as Ezeanochie Lilian who is a graduate of English language and Literary studies and based in Anambra state - has decided to take the bull by the horns and fend for herself in a male dominated area (shoe making). The beautiful lady revealed that joblessness inspired her to be a Cobbler as she never would thought she would ever become a Cobbler if she wasn't jobless.The young lady also revealed that her love for Fashion kept her in the business as she also makes cooperate wears for people, bridals train too.She also disclosed that she has a centre where she teaches youths so that they acquire those skills.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ezeanochie-lilian-pretty-nigerian-lady-who-is-a-cobbler.html

More grace sister 42 Likes 1 Share

More Blessings to your hustle

Kill recession with kindness 12 Likes 1 Share

and shes beautiful sef. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Wo! God will crown your effort, you are not like doze girl dat use wat dey have to get wat dey need. Kudos 5 Likes 2 Shares

The last pix sha 36 Likes 1 Share

Na their way



They can fine like mammy water



They no dey lazy



Working hard na inbuilt



Their ladies no dey sit down cross legs forming slay queens.



Igbo Amaka 52 Likes 3 Shares

The real slay queen 17 Likes 2 Shares

Cool......

Nice one.

Thank God she didn't go the other way

decatalyst:

The last pix sha 4 Likes

KingsJohnson:

More grace sister

attention007:

More Blessings to your hustle

Kill recession with kindness

Space booked

Her address pls, I want to be a shoemaker cos of her

u will surely make it in cobbler if you are determined and i pray may God help you

Those ugly and low iQ ones forming useless slayqueens. 6 Likes 1 Share

Niaralanders



Please, what's beautiful abt that lady making shoes?



Is she the first female or graduate to make shoes in other to raise money for her upkeep?



Why will she make front page whereas the other time, I posted a picture of Geh helping her mother to roast yam n it didn't make front page because I don't know seun or lala.



There is God in anything we do oo



That Geh is bleached but not beautiful.. If she is beautiful why is she not married after graduation?



Whosever that pushed this to front page must av received something in kind or in cash.



God bless federal Republic of Zoo.



Modified*

God bless federal Republic of Nigeria. It was auto correct.



Oh!

She is a biafran.. God bless federal Republic of Biafra.



I hope she is not a terrorist!

ChangeIsCostant:

poverty help discover your calling



nice one poverty help discover your callingnice one

This is so cool

Good for her.



Good fortune fall on her.

All naija girls need see this....

is a known thing dear





more grace

No food 4 lazy woman. Weldon I recommend u to Aba boys

See beta person wey get vision, meanwhile her type yapa for romance section deh for feminist.

This one is just looking for who to scam

Nice one.