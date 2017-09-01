₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,113 members, 3,812,476 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 11:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' (10837 Views)
Blind Musa Who Works As A Cobbler In Jigawa (photos) / Update: He Is Crippled But Works As A Cobbler: Very Inspiring (photos) / He Is Crippled But Works As A Cobbler: Very Inspiring (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by ChangeIsCostant: 8:29pm
A young lady identified as Ezeanochie Lilian who is a graduate of English language and Literary studies and based in Anambra state - has decided to take the bull by the horns and fend for herself in a male dominated area (shoe making). The beautiful lady revealed that joblessness inspired her to be a Cobbler as she never would thought she would ever become a Cobbler if she wasn’t jobless.
The young lady also revealed that her love for Fashion kept her in the business as she also makes cooperate wears for people, bridals train too.
She also disclosed that she has a centre where she teaches youths so that they acquire those skills.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ezeanochie-lilian-pretty-nigerian-lady-who-is-a-cobbler.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by ChangeIsCostant: 8:29pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ezeanochie-lilian-pretty-nigerian-lady-who-is-a-cobbler.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by KingsJohnson(m): 8:37pm
More grace sister
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by attention007(m): 8:40pm
More Blessings to your hustle
Kill recession with kindness
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by newyorks(m): 8:41pm
and shes beautiful sef.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Adamsberlin(m): 8:41pm
Wo! God will crown your effort, you are not like doze girl dat use wat dey have to get wat dey need. Kudos
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by decatalyst(m): 8:50pm
The last pix sha
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by madridguy(m): 8:53pm
Na their way
They can fine like mammy water
They no dey lazy
Working hard na inbuilt
Their ladies no dey sit down cross legs forming slay queens.
Igbo Amaka
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by drunkcow(m): 9:05pm
The real slay queen
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Rtopzy(f): 9:29pm
Cool......
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by MhizzAJ(f): 9:41pm
Nice one.
Thank God she didn't go the other way
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:49pm
decatalyst:
4 Likes
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by punkoften: 9:50pm
KingsJohnson:
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by ymee(m): 9:50pm
attention007:
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Ayo4251(m): 9:51pm
Space booked
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:51pm
Her address pls, I want to be a shoemaker cos of her
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by YoungPell305(m): 9:51pm
u will surely make it in cobbler if you are determined and i pray may God help you
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Flashh: 9:52pm
Those ugly and low iQ ones forming useless slayqueens.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Joephat(m): 9:52pm
Niaralanders
Please, what's beautiful abt that lady making shoes?
Is she the first female or graduate to make shoes in other to raise money for her upkeep?
Why will she make front page whereas the other time, I posted a picture of Geh helping her mother to roast yam n it didn't make front page because I don't know seun or lala.
There is God in anything we do oo
That Geh is bleached but not beautiful.. If she is beautiful why is she not married after graduation?
Whosever that pushed this to front page must av received something in kind or in cash.
God bless federal Republic of Zoo.
Modified*
God bless federal Republic of Nigeria. It was auto correct.
Oh!
She is a biafran.. God bless federal Republic of Biafra.
I hope she is not a terrorist!
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by free2ryhme: 9:52pm
ChangeIsCostant:
poverty help discover your calling
nice one
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Injiggerwolf(m): 9:53pm
This is so cool
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by AreaFada2: 9:53pm
Good for her.
Good fortune fall on her.
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by karmascarz: 9:54pm
All naija girls need see this....
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by bumi10: 9:54pm
is a known thing dear
more grace
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by asawanathegreat(m): 9:55pm
No food 4 lazy woman. Weldon I recommend u to Aba boys
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Stevengerd(m): 9:56pm
See beta person wey get vision, meanwhile her type yapa for romance section deh for feminist.
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by okerekeikpo: 9:56pm
This one is just looking for who to scam
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by Pavore9: 9:56pm
Nice one.
|Re: Ezeanochie Lilian, Female Cobbler: 'Joblessness Inspired Me To Be A Cobbler' by cokiek(f): 9:57pm
fine girl
3 Foreign Languages Vs A Masters Degree / Advice Me : Pharmacy or Physiology? / Are There Jobs In Nigeria's Graphic Design Industry
Viewing this topic: Ojobojo1(m), cybeks(f), TFarrah, thinkpad, Jode1, chibexin(m), SETHWORLD, chrischina(m), Kiakia(m), namedonfinish(f), MrShine(m), majesty29, ridbell01(m), opesky74, Worwor(m), KissMaliks, HandsomeBerry(m), JoBabs(m), jejetaiwo(m), WilliamPossible(m), Abuzay2r, Rayfield2020, yemshine, oladoja1(m), shawdon(m), Toba2009(m), whoubmrdust, CharityHil(f), pragmatistm(m), 3pointz(m), MrMoRitz, Humanace, nasoeb, jayjayjones, jhidey08(m), henryguy9944, vickoozy(m), Tiwaz2, nodimples, Marcleee(m), jampro123(m), Chikabel(f), ahmedolawale, Mercykayy(m), BolajetO(m), Tlaw01(m), jummiedel, Felixprosper, godswilld10(m), hendrixxx(m), Halivy(m), BlueMurder(m), Oluwatobex(m), buygala(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5