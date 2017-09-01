Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested (8111 Views)

The man, who claims to be a prison warden and lives in the boys' quarters just directly behind the priest's kitchen -thought no one was in the house here at the staff quarters. He ran out of luck as he was apprehended just when he was leaving the kitchen with bags of meat in both hands".



According to the report, before today's incident, many other items such as washing machines, television sets, cookers, and so on have been missing from the house.



There's hunger in this land, let them free the man OP didn't tell us if the meat isThere's hunger in this land, let them free the man 19 Likes 1 Share

The priest shouldn't have exposed him to public ridicule.



I might be wrong 16 Likes 1 Share

You are not wrong my brother You are not wrong my brother 13 Likes

calaber and bayelsa are well known for stealing minor minor stuff like this 2 Likes

So someone cannot just 'borrow' few items from his reverend father again? 7 Likes

I might be wrong I thought so too. Until I read the full story. I thought so too. Until I read the full story. 8 Likes

Buharization!!!!! Common meat biko!! 1 Like

I might be wrong READ THE STORY FULLY BEFORE DRAWING CONCLUSIONS. The thief has been raiding the house many times and stealing many items before meat led to his downfall today 4 Likes 2 Shares

The priest is mad

Ordinary meat and u handcuffed him



Don't he know it was as a result of hunger



He should have given him the meat and ask him to go and steal(sin) no more 4 Likes

Buhari inspired hunger. 1 Like

A parish priest caught someone stealing meat, instead of him buying a goat and give to the young man, he decided to have him in cuff? So much from our religious leaders. That priest should pull his cassock for being this less "Godly".

buh did he sha eat the meat before they handcuffed him!??... 1 Like

READ THE STORY FULLY BEFORE DRAWING CONCLUSIONS. The thief has been raiding the house many times and stealing many items before meat led to his downfall today how sure are you

if things were missing before can you establish it that it's the guy

use the app upstairs how sure are youif things were missing before can you establish it that it's the guyuse the app upstairs

But priest always have excess food at home and most times they even get spoilt

This I seriously funny

You are wrong You are wrong

So because he is a priest, he should pity him abi? The thief was responsble for other missing items in the past so why shouldn't he be arrested now? If he were caught by just one small boy, he may have called the small boy to cover up. 1 Like

Suspect claimed he is a Prison Warden. Lol, he will just exchange uniform. From Warden's uniform to a Prisoner's uniform He will be claiming "espiri de Corp " with prison Wardens in any prison he will be sent to

Now.. I've seen it all..ffs it's just meat

A young man was arrested and put in handcuffs after he was apprehended while stealing meat from the kitchen of the Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Father Francis Effiong at the University of Calabar (UNICAL). According to a report, the suspect entered the Priest's kitchen this morning when the clergy had left to church for 9'o'clock mass and found his way into the kitchen to steal meat in the fridge.



The man, who claims to be a prison warden and lives in the boys' quarters just directly behind the priest's kitchen -thought no one was in the house here at the staff quarters. He ran out of luck as he was apprehended just when he was leaving the kitchen with bags of meat in both hands".



According to the report, before today's incident, many other items such as washing machines, television sets, cookers, and so on have been missing from the house.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-arrested-caught-stealing-meat-priests-kitchen-calabar-photo.html





The guy has been stealing from childhood meatThe guy has been stealing from childhood

Satan's boxers fall on him. Hope he didn't say na Nnamdi Kanu send me?

once a thief is always a thief just like once a cheat always a cheat