|Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by dainformant(m): 9:01pm
A young man was arrested and put in handcuffs after he was apprehended while stealing meat from the kitchen of the Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Father Francis Effiong at the University of Calabar (UNICAL). According to a report, the suspect entered the Priest's kitchen this morning when the clergy had left to church for 9'o'clock mass and found his way into the kitchen to steal meat in the fridge.
The man, who claims to be a prison warden and lives in the boys' quarters just directly behind the priest's kitchen -thought no one was in the house here at the staff quarters. He ran out of luck as he was apprehended just when he was leaving the kitchen with bags of meat in both hands".
According to the report, before today's incident, many other items such as washing machines, television sets, cookers, and so on have been missing from the house.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-arrested-caught-stealing-meat-priests-kitchen-calabar-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:02pm
OP didn't tell us if the meat is fried, cooked or inside soup sef
There's hunger in this land, let them free the man
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by OjukwuWarBird: 9:04pm
The priest shouldn't have exposed him to public ridicule.
I might be wrong
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:05pm
OjukwuWarBird:
You are not wrong my brother
13 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:06pm
op no be so we dey do am ooo y do u 1st comment naw
calaber and bayelsa are well known for stealing minor minor stuff like this
2 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by OyinloyeBA: 9:06pm
OK.
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by soberdrunk(m): 9:08pm
So someone cannot just 'borrow' few items from his reverend father again?
7 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by OyinloyeBA: 9:08pm
OjukwuWarBird:I thought so too. Until I read the full story.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Rtopzy(f): 9:10pm
Buharization!!!!! Common meat biko!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by madridguy(m): 9:14pm
This is serious.
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by dainformant(m): 9:18pm
READ THE STORY FULLY BEFORE DRAWING CONCLUSIONS. The thief has been raiding the house many times and stealing many items before meat led to his downfall today
OjukwuWarBird:
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Homeboiy(m): 9:19pm
The priest is mad
Ordinary meat and u handcuffed him
Don't he know it was as a result of hunger
He should have given him the meat and ask him to go and steal(sin) no more
4 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Nutase(f): 9:22pm
Buhari inspired hunger.
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by AuroraB(f): 9:22pm
No comments
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by BALLOSKI: 9:34pm
A parish priest caught someone stealing meat, instead of him buying a goat and give to the young man, he decided to have him in cuff? So much from our religious leaders. That priest should pull his cassock for being this less "Godly".
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by smardray(m): 9:49pm
buh did he sha eat the meat before they handcuffed him!??...
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by bamidelee: 9:50pm
dainformant:how sure are you
if things were missing before can you establish it that it's the guy
use the app upstairs
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by RomeSankara: 9:55pm
But priest always have excess food at home and most times they even get spoilt
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Yomid78: 10:00pm
This I seriously funny
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by ymee(m): 10:00pm
OjukwuWarBird:
You are wrong
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by TosineGuy(m): 10:01pm
So because he is a priest, he should pity him abi? The thief was responsble for other missing items in the past so why shouldn't he be arrested now? If he were caught by just one small boy, he may have called the small boy to cover up.
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by obaataaokpaewu: 10:01pm
Suspect claimed he is a Prison Warden. Lol, he will just exchange uniform. From Warden's uniform to a Prisoner's uniform He will be claiming "espiri de Corp " with prison Wardens in any prison he will be sent to
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Originality007: 10:01pm
g
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by unlimitedsoundz(m): 10:01pm
Now.. I've seen it all..ffs it's just meat
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by ipobarecriminals: 10:02pm
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by free2ryhme: 10:02pm
dainformant:
meat
The guy has been stealing from childhood
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by nairavsdollars: 10:02pm
Satan's boxers fall on him. Hope he didn't say na Nnamdi Kanu send me?
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by IMASTEX: 10:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by dfrost: 10:03pm
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by boldking(m): 10:03pm
once a thief is always a thief just like once a cheat always a cheat
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Meat From Priest's Kitchen In Calabar, Gets Arrested by Financialfree: 10:04pm
.
