Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Lukina4real: 7:43am
Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry. The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Environmental Engineer
2.) Offshore Company Representative
3.) HSE Technician
4.) Systems/Database Administrator
5.) Camp Boss
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 11:18am
Jobs seems plenty today.
Will apply this after interview.
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Lukina4real: 2:45pm
Honorable Lalasticlala
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by hemartins(m): 6:28pm
This looks like a good opportunity.
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by uzoclinton(m): 6:31pm
Time to get creative with your CV
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Tolubae1(f): 6:35pm
Nice Opportunity oh
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Kingzola4life(m): 6:53pm
I have just received an invitation message for NRC oral interview in Enugu tomorow 26/09/2017 by 8.am. Pls is there anyone who receive such too?
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Onbami(m): 7:19pm
The HSE Technician Job is closed jor... which kind job post be this?
|Re: Hobark International Limited (HIL) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Financialfree: 7:54pm
.
