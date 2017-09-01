₦airaland Forum

Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia.

Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 10:54am
This woman in the picture below is said to have died in Saudi Arabia during the just concluded pilgrimage. According to an online user who shared the deceased's photo, the woman is yet to be fully identified by the Hajj authorities in a bid to locate her family or relatives.

Below is what was shared on Facebook

Salamun Alaikum: pls, Muslims brothers and sisters, this woman your seeing, on this picture, she passed away in Saudi Arabia, she's amongst the Pilgrims of the just concluded hajj of this year, 1438 H, and 2017 M. and, they are yet to know her family or relatives. May her soul rest in peace. Please, share on till the information reached the family or the relatives.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unidentified-woman-dies-hajj-pilgrimage-saudi-arabia-photo.html

Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 10:55am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Crownadex(m): 10:55am
may her soul rest in peace


if I might guess right , she must com from Nig southwest
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 1:42pm
She no get passport?

Useless ab0ki hajj commision

5 Likes

Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Olahh93: 1:43pm
Rest in peace

1 Like

Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Naff24(f): 1:44pm
Crownadex:
may her soul rest in peace


if I might guess right , she must com from Nig southwest

I guess you are right, may God forgive her and grant her Al-janatul Fridaus.
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by huntax(m): 1:44pm
Have fun in heaven,dying during hajj is a blessing in disguise. Rest in peace,surely.

3 Likes

Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Naff24(f): 1:45pm
FeloniousFelon:
She no get passport?

Useless ab0ki hajj commision
Get sense for once biko undecided

1 Like

Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by yeyerolling: 1:45pm
Rip. In the 90s those Alhajas wey dey go mecca wella were into drugs
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 1:47pm
INNA LILLAH WA INNA ILAEHI RAJIUN. WE BELONG TO ALLAH, TO HIM IS OUR RETURN.
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 1:47pm
May her soul RIP
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Jarus(m): 1:47pm
Facebook alarmism. No way someone will die during pilgrimage and they will not be identified within 3 days.

Every victim is attached to an agency that accounts for pilgrims in their care.
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 1:48pm
Naff24:

Get sense for once biko undecided

raise your hijabi skirt
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Deeney(m): 1:49pm
RIP
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by DePartfinder: 1:49pm
I wonder why they keep posting this kind of news...... At least they departed from either state or international with their info?
Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Victornezzar: 1:51pm
Good
I love dis news

