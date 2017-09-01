



Salamun Alaikum: pls, Muslims brothers and sisters, this woman your seeing, on this picture, she passed away in Saudi Arabia, she's amongst the Pilgrims of the just concluded hajj of this year, 1438 H, and 2017 M. and, they are yet to know her family or relatives. May her soul rest in peace. Please, share on till the information reached the family or the relatives.



