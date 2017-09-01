₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,474 members, 3,813,751 topics. Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 02:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo (2453 Views)
Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos / Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) / Nigeria Man From Kebbi Dies In Medina During Hajj, After A Brief Illness (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 10:54am
This woman in the picture below is said to have died in Saudi Arabia during the just concluded pilgrimage. According to an online user who shared the deceased's photo, the woman is yet to be fully identified by the Hajj authorities in a bid to locate her family or relatives.
Below is what was shared on Facebook
Salamun Alaikum: pls, Muslims brothers and sisters, this woman your seeing, on this picture, she passed away in Saudi Arabia, she's amongst the Pilgrims of the just concluded hajj of this year, 1438 H, and 2017 M. and, they are yet to know her family or relatives. May her soul rest in peace. Please, share on till the information reached the family or the relatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unidentified-woman-dies-hajj-pilgrimage-saudi-arabia-photo.html
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 10:55am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Crownadex(m): 10:55am
may her soul rest in peace
if I might guess right , she must com from Nig southwest
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 1:42pm
She no get passport?
Useless ab0ki hajj commision
5 Likes
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Olahh93: 1:43pm
Rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Naff24(f): 1:44pm
Crownadex:
I guess you are right, may God forgive her and grant her Al-janatul Fridaus.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by huntax(m): 1:44pm
Have fun in heaven,dying during hajj is a blessing in disguise. Rest in peace,surely.
3 Likes
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Naff24(f): 1:45pm
FeloniousFelon:Get sense for once biko
1 Like
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by yeyerolling: 1:45pm
Rip. In the 90s those Alhajas wey dey go mecca wella were into drugs
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 1:47pm
INNA LILLAH WA INNA ILAEHI RAJIUN. WE BELONG TO ALLAH, TO HIM IS OUR RETURN.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 1:47pm
May her soul RIP
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Jarus(m): 1:47pm
Facebook alarmism. No way someone will die during pilgrimage and they will not be identified within 3 days.
Every victim is attached to an agency that accounts for pilgrims in their care.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 1:48pm
Naff24:
raise your hijabi skirt
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Deeney(m): 1:49pm
RIP
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by DePartfinder: 1:49pm
I wonder why they keep posting this kind of news...... At least they departed from either state or international with their info?
|Re: Unidentified Woman Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia. Photo by Victornezzar: 1:51pm
Good
I love dis news
(0) (Reply)
Menstruation & Religious Duties / Prophet Muhammed Was A Womanizer / 10 Things To Do On Eid-ul Fitri
Viewing this topic: DLuciano, Priapus007, Beejay3000(m), mrabula, Dozieson(m), gentleguy1975, Guilderland1, bokey(m), Icon4s(m), Igerizee, tensazangetsu20(m), beycity(m), faridpac2(m), Finstar, Monsuru1966, JimmySnow, omoagbeke(m), nizzyong(m), sammirano, colins100, Trippledee(m), mallorca(m), Alphaman007, osazsky(m), Tweetysparkles(f), GooseBaba, mrszee2016(f), emaderocha(m), ambgiano(m), ha4lab, moskey, LAGATA(m), highsurge and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13