|Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Freshkidavid(m): 11:07am
Yesterday night was the finale of The Voice Nigeria season 2 and Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade who happens to be one of the judges stunned in her outfit.
See the picture below,
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Homeboiy(m): 11:11am
Ok
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Kimkardashain(f): 11:15am
Wow. fabulous
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by abujarocks(m): 11:21am
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:31am
Ok
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Elnino4ladies: 1:04pm
Who is she?
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by lekjons(m): 1:40pm
Elnino4ladies:the topic says her name is Yemi Alade.
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Jamexjulius(m): 1:41pm
K
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Shortyy(f): 1:42pm
Tacky. And talentless. Madam, stop singing rubbish! No be by force to be a musician
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Ozavize88(f): 1:42pm
She is cute
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by barbiecue: 1:42pm
Nice outfit
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by sheriwin3910: 1:43pm
nothing is special here.
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by ekensi01(m): 1:43pm
My hatred for this girl is natural.
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by porshnuel(m): 1:44pm
dis gal nd fuuny hair styles
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by alfaHaywhy(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Tianahbey(f): 1:44pm
Nice outfit
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by jbreezy: 1:44pm
So she gat yam legz
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by GIDIBANKZ: 1:45pm
Just passing o Just passing o
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by GIDIBANKZ: 1:46pm
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by MhizzAJ(f): 1:47pm
Overload
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by bellefidel(f): 1:48pm
Shortyy:Na wa .....so rude...with all Ur talent I bet u re more famous than her ... . mtchewwwwwee #bitter
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by nuelsam(m): 1:49pm
Freshkidavid:and this poo made the front page ?
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by JennieCutie4U(f): 1:50pm
stunning! (in Linda ikeji's voice)
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by quiverfull(m): 1:50pm
I'm happy for this girl. She is a classic example of when Heaven says it's your time. She has only one good song (Johnny), but for whatever reason, she has remained "relevant".
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by pesinfada(m): 1:52pm
If i catch dis girl for room alone ah....see what i will do below.
I go knack m
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by kobijacobs(m): 1:53pm
Shortyy:
the topic is about her attire and not her music. her rubbish song has brought her very far that u can't reach unless u stop eating too much 'beef'
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Shortyy(f): 1:54pm
bellefidel:Famous for singing crap! Yea right. There's more to life than being famous!
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by AustineCJ: 1:56pm
She look good but that's not my problem right now....Abeg how I fit witchcraft buhari out of officeschool don de resume n tinx r still hard.
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by bellefidel(f): 1:56pm
Shortyy:and there's more to life than criticism...j
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by Supersuave2(m): 1:57pm
Shortyy:do you ever smile?
|Re: Yemi Alade's Outfit To The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Finale by pesinfada(m): 1:58pm
Shortyy:Na wa ooo
Why d hate
