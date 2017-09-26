Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? (9623 Views)

Can You Solve This Like A Detective?? / Can You Solve These Questions? (pics) / If You Can Solve These Math Problems, You Are One Of The World's Smartest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

A dead body is found at the bottom of a multistory building.



It looks quite clear that the person has committed suicide by jumping off from one of the floors.



A detective comes, goes to the first floor and walks in the room facing the direction in which the body was found.



He opens the closed window of that room and flips a coin towards the floor.



He goes to the second floor and does the exact same thing till the last floor.



Then, when he climbs down, he tells the team that it is a murder, not suicide.







How did he know? 3 Likes 3 Shares

Answers and source will be here.

Jack was placed in a cell 2×2 with one window at the top of the wall.



The window was big enough for him to go through it but too high for anyone to reach it.



The cell was empty.



It had nothing in it, except a shovel.



He had only two days to break out.



How will Jack escape? 1 Like 3 Shares

A lonely old man lived in a lonely old house in the suburbs of a city.



He never left his house for long.



It was a midsummer, a Friday when the mailman walked by the house and called the lonely old man.



There was no answer.



When he looked into the window, he saw that old man lying in a pool of blood.



When the policemen arrived, they found a newspaper from Tuesday, 2 bottles of warm milk and one cold bottle.



The next day, the killer was arrested.



Who was the killer, and how did the police figure this one out? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Explorers:

A dead body is found at the bottom of a multistory building.



It looks quite clear that the person has committed suicide by jumping off from one of the floors.



A detective comes, goes to the first floor and walks in the room facing the direction in which the body was found.



He opens the closed window of that room and flips a coin towards the floor.



He goes to the second floor and does the exact same thing till the last floor.



Then, when he climbs down, he tells the team that it is a murder, not suicide.







How did he know? The windows were closed...

It could have been left open if it was suicide.





Challenges Of Unemployment In Nigeria

The windows were closed...It could have been left open if it was suicide. 86 Likes 1 Share

A serial killer kidnapped his victims, held them hostage and offered them a possibility to stay alive.



They had to choose from two pills.



One was poison, other was harmless.



Whichever pill the victim took, the serial killer would take the other one.



The victim took their pill with water and died.



The killer obviously survived.







How did the killer always end up with the harmless pill? 1 Like 3 Shares

Explorers:

A dead body is found at the bottom of a multistory building.



It looks quite clear that the person has committed suicide by jumping off from one of the floors.



A detective comes, goes to the first floor and walks in the room facing the direction in which the body was found.



He opens the closed window of that room and flips a coin towards the floor.



He goes to the second floor and does the exact same thing till the last floor.



Then, when he climbs down, he tells the team that it is a murder, not suicide.







How did he know? since it was the detective that opened the windows of the first and second floor, he knew it was not suicide because if the dead man has committed suicide by jumping, he would have opened one of the windows so as to jump from there. since it was the detective that opened the windows of the first and second floor, he knew it was not suicide because if the dead man has committed suicide by jumping, he would have opened one of the windows so as to jump from there. 9 Likes

Well Thank God Am Nat A Detective 10 Likes

On a cold winter night, a man named Jack was found dead in his house.



He was found by his friend John.



He said that he was passing by Jack’s house and wanted to visit him.



He knocked and rang the bell for a really long time, but there was no answer.



Then he decided to remove the ice from the windows to look inside.



He did that by breathing on the iced window glass.



That is how he was able to see Jack’s body and to call the police.



The next day, police arrested John as their prime suspect.





Why? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Explorers:

A lonely old man lived in a lonely old house in the suburbs of a city.



He never left his house for long.



It was a midsummer, a Friday when the mailman walked by the house and called the lonely old man.



There was no answer.



When he looked into the window, he saw that old man lying in a pool of blood.



When the policemen arrived, they found a newspaper from Tuesday, 2 bottles of warm milk and one cold bottle.



The next day, the killer was arrested.



Who was the killer, and how did the police figure this one out? It was the mailman!

The last newspaper was Tuesday, He didn't deliver it on Wednesday, Thursday then he came on Friday. It was the mailman!The last newspaper was Tuesday, He didn't deliver it on Wednesday, Thursday then he came on Friday. 13 Likes

Explorers:

Jack was placed in a cell 2×2 with one window at the top of the wall.



The window was big enough for him to go through it but too high for anyone to reach it.



The cell was empty.



It had nothing in it, except a shovel.



He had only two days to break out.



How will Jack escape?

Make mold of sand or dig steps on the wall. Make mold of sand or dig steps on the wall. 9 Likes

Explorers:

On a cold winter night, a man named Jack was found dead in his house.



He was found by his friend John.



He said that he was passing by Jack’s house and wanted to visit him.



He knocked and rang the bell for a really long time, but there was no answer.



Then he decided to remove the ice from the windows to look inside.



He did that by breathing on the iced window glass.



That is how he was able to see Jack’s body and to call the police.



The next day, police arrested John as their prime suspect.





Why?

Breathing on iced glass? Seriously? Breathing on iced glass? Seriously? 6 Likes

Explorers:

Jack was placed in a cell 2×2 with one window at the top of the wall.



The window was big enough for him to go through it but too high for anyone to reach it.



The cell was empty.



It had nothing in it, except a shovel.



He had only two days to break out.



How will Jack escape?



He used the shovel to make a pile of mud high enough to reach the window and escape. He used the shovel to make a pile of mud high enough to reach the window and escape. 4 Likes

Explorers:

Jack was placed in a cell 2×2 with one window at the top of the wall.



The window was big enough for him to go through it but too high for anyone to reach it.



The cell was empty.



It had nothing in it, except a shovel.



He had only two days to break out.



How will Jack escape? Jack had a shovel, he could use that to dig around for sand and mould it high enough to reach the window. That's his only chance and two days will even be more than enough. Jack had a shovel, he could use that to dig around for sand and mould it high enough to reach the window. That's his only chance and two days will even be more than enough. 3 Likes 1 Share

A famous chemist was found dead in his laboratory.



There was nothing around him except a paper with the names of chemical substances:



Carbon

Oxygen

Nickel

Lanthanum

Sulfur





On the day he was murdered, the chemist only had 3 visitors: his wife Mary, his nephew Nicolas, and his friend Jonathan.



The police arrested the murderer right away.







How did they know who killed him? 3 Likes 3 Shares

Explorers:

A serial killer kidnapped his victims, held them hostage and offered them a possibility to stay alive.



They had to choose from two pills.



One was poison, other was harmless.



Whichever pill the victim took, the serial killer would take the other one.



The victim took their pill with water and died.



The killer obviously survived.







How did the killer always end up with the harmless pill? B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies - What is inside the water if not the poison?





Hilarious Design Fails

- What is inside the water if not the poison? 59 Likes 4 Shares

Explorers:

A famous chemist was found dead in his laboratory.



There was nothing around him except a paper with the names of chemical substances:



Carbon

Oxygen

Nickel

Lanthanum

Sulfur





On the day he was murdered, the chemist only had 3 visitors: his wife Mary, his nephew Nicolas, and his friend Jonathan.



The police arrested the murderer right away.







How did they know who killed him?





If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S. If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S. 41 Likes

Explorers:

A famous chemist was found dead in his laboratory.



There was nothing around him except a paper with the names of chemical substances:



Carbon

Oxygen

Nickel

Lanthanum

Sulfur





On the day he was murdered, the chemist only had 3 visitors: his wife Mary, his nephew Nicolas, and his friend Jonathan.



The police arrested the murderer right away.







How did they know who killed him? No J, so Jonathan is off, Mary and Nicolas No J, so Jonathan is off, Mary and

Explorers:

A serial killer kidnapped his victims, held them hostage and offered them a possibility to stay alive.



They had to choose from two pills.



One was poison, other was harmless.



Whichever pill the victim took, the serial killer would take the other one.



The victim took their pill with water and died.



The killer obviously survived.







How did the killer always end up with the harmless pill? the poison is likely in the water the poison is likely in the water 4 Likes

dfrost:





Breathing on iced glass? Seriously? It should come from inside... The friend killed him It should come from inside... The friend killed him 3 Likes

A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in the other.



When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette.



He said “I have nothing else to live for.



I can’t go on,” then the sound of a gunshot.



After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide.



How did they know? 2 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

Explorers:

A famous chemist was found dead in his laboratory.



There was nothing around him except a paper with the names of chemical substances:



Carbon

Oxygen

Nickel

Lanthanum

Sulfur





On the day he was murdered, the chemist only had 3 visitors: his wife Mary, his nephew Nicolas, and his friend Jonathan.



The police arrested the murderer right away.







How did they know who killed him?



If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S. If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S. 1 Like

UncleSnr:



It should come from inside... The friend killed him

Exactly. Exactly.

Explorers:

A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in the other.



When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette.



He said “I have nothing else to live for.



I can’t go on,” then the sound of a gunshot.



After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide.



How did they know? if it was the man that killed himself, who stopped the recording and reversed it if it was the man that killed himself, who stopped the recording and reversed it 43 Likes

Explorers:

A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in the other.



When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette.



He said “I have nothing else to live for.



I can’t go on,” then the sound of a gunshot.



After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide.



How did they know?

The person that killed rewind the cassette tape The person that killed rewind the cassette tape 12 Likes 1 Share

Jacktheripper:



The person that killed rewind the cassette tape exactly exactly

ikbnice:

if it was the man that killed himself, who stopped the recording and reversed it

My exact thoughts. No need to reiterate. These are the type of guys I like to roll with on NL.



naptu2 is also one of them. My exact thoughts. No need to reiterate. These are the type of guys I like to roll with on NL.naptu2 is also one of them. 1 Like

Explorers:

A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in the other.



When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette.



He said “I have nothing else to live for.



I can’t go on,” then the sound of a gunshot.



After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide.



How did they know?







if he actually killed imsaf then the recorder is not suppose to be on (that is still recording) 1 Like

Explorers:

A serial killer kidnapped his victims, held them hostage and offered them a possibility to stay alive.



They had to choose from two pills.



One was poison, other was harmless.



Whichever pill the victim took, the serial killer would take the other one.



The victim took their pill with water and died.



The killer obviously survived.







How did the killer always end up with the harmless pill?

The pill minus water doesn't kill? The pill minus water doesn't kill? 1 Like 1 Share

UncleSnr:

The windows were closed... It could have been left open if it was suicide. Well done sir Well done sir 1 Like