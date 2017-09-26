₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:34pm On Sep 25
A dead body is found at the bottom of a multistory building.
It looks quite clear that the person has committed suicide by jumping off from one of the floors.
A detective comes, goes to the first floor and walks in the room facing the direction in which the body was found.
He opens the closed window of that room and flips a coin towards the floor.
He goes to the second floor and does the exact same thing till the last floor.
Then, when he climbs down, he tells the team that it is a murder, not suicide.
How did he know?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:35pm On Sep 25
Answers and source will be here.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:36pm On Sep 25
Jack was placed in a cell 2×2 with one window at the top of the wall.
The window was big enough for him to go through it but too high for anyone to reach it.
The cell was empty.
It had nothing in it, except a shovel.
He had only two days to break out.
How will Jack escape?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:40pm On Sep 25
A lonely old man lived in a lonely old house in the suburbs of a city.
He never left his house for long.
It was a midsummer, a Friday when the mailman walked by the house and called the lonely old man.
There was no answer.
When he looked into the window, he saw that old man lying in a pool of blood.
When the policemen arrived, they found a newspaper from Tuesday, 2 bottles of warm milk and one cold bottle.
The next day, the killer was arrested.
Who was the killer, and how did the police figure this one out?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:42pm On Sep 25
Explorers:The windows were closed...
It could have been left open if it was suicide.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:42pm On Sep 25
A serial killer kidnapped his victims, held them hostage and offered them a possibility to stay alive.
They had to choose from two pills.
One was poison, other was harmless.
Whichever pill the victim took, the serial killer would take the other one.
The victim took their pill with water and died.
The killer obviously survived.
How did the killer always end up with the harmless pill?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by ikbnice(m): 12:43pm On Sep 25
Explorers:since it was the detective that opened the windows of the first and second floor, he knew it was not suicide because if the dead man has committed suicide by jumping, he would have opened one of the windows so as to jump from there.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by talk2saintify(m): 12:43pm On Sep 25
Well Thank God Am Nat A Detective
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:47pm On Sep 25
On a cold winter night, a man named Jack was found dead in his house.
He was found by his friend John.
He said that he was passing by Jack’s house and wanted to visit him.
He knocked and rang the bell for a really long time, but there was no answer.
Then he decided to remove the ice from the windows to look inside.
He did that by breathing on the iced window glass.
That is how he was able to see Jack’s body and to call the police.
The next day, police arrested John as their prime suspect.
Why?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:48pm On Sep 25
Explorers:It was the mailman!
The last newspaper was Tuesday, He didn't deliver it on Wednesday, Thursday then he came on Friday.
13 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:49pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
Make mold of sand or dig steps on the wall.
9 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by dfrost: 12:50pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
Breathing on iced glass? Seriously?
6 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Jacktheripper: 12:52pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
He used the shovel to make a pile of mud high enough to reach the window and escape.
4 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by ikbnice(m): 12:53pm On Sep 25
Explorers:Jack had a shovel, he could use that to dig around for sand and mould it high enough to reach the window. That's his only chance and two days will even be more than enough.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:53pm On Sep 25
A famous chemist was found dead in his laboratory.
There was nothing around him except a paper with the names of chemical substances:
Carbon
Oxygen
Nickel
Lanthanum
Sulfur
On the day he was murdered, the chemist only had 3 visitors: his wife Mary, his nephew Nicolas, and his friend Jonathan.
The police arrested the murderer right away.
How did they know who killed him?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:53pm On Sep 25
Explorers:B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies - What is inside the water if not the poison?
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Jacktheripper: 12:55pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S.
41 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:56pm On Sep 25
Explorers:No J, so Jonathan is off, Mary and Nicolas
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by ikbnice(m): 12:56pm On Sep 25
Explorers:the poison is likely in the water
4 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:57pm On Sep 25
dfrost:It should come from inside... The friend killed him
3 Likes
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Explorers(m): 12:58pm On Sep 25
A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in the other.
When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette.
He said “I have nothing else to live for.
I can’t go on,” then the sound of a gunshot.
After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide.
How did they know?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by UncleSnr(m): 12:58pm On Sep 25
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by TDonald: 12:59pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
If you combine the short names of the chemical elements on the paper you will get the name: Ni – C – O – La – S.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by dfrost: 1:02pm On Sep 25
UncleSnr:
Exactly.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by ikbnice(m): 1:03pm On Sep 25
Explorers:if it was the man that killed himself, who stopped the recording and reversed it
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Jacktheripper: 1:09pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
The person that killed rewind the cassette tape
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by ikbnice(m): 1:09pm On Sep 25
Jacktheripper:exactly
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by dfrost: 1:10pm On Sep 25
ikbnice:
My exact thoughts. No need to reiterate. These are the type of guys I like to roll with on NL.
naptu2 is also one of them.
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by talk2saintify(m): 1:10pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
if he actually killed imsaf then the recorder is not suppose to be on (that is still recording)
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by peterphd(m): 1:10pm On Sep 25
Explorers:
The pill minus water doesn't kill?
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by Drniyi4u(m): 1:13pm On Sep 25
UncleSnr:Well done sir
|Re: As A Detective, How Do You Solve These? by obafemee80(m): 1:19pm On Sep 25
Hm
